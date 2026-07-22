Trimming the Fat: ABC Slashes The View's Hosts’ Salaries and Wardrobe Budget, More Cuts Coming





ABC’s The View may still be the top-rated network daytime talk show, but it doesn’t mean it couldn’t stand to trim some fat. The New York Post reports that the long-running, politically charged, female-led show has cut salaries and its expensive clothes budget. Looks like executives are finally realizing that it shouldn’t cost a fortune to produce insane slop.

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‘The View’ hit by major cost cutting with one star denied pay raise — and wardrobe budgets slashed https://t.co/EraZbndKNw pic.twitter.com/qqzkUnfrC5 — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2026

We’re going to need an electron microscope to see that violin.

It looks like the cost-cutting started last year. Here's more from The New York Post:

“The View” has been hit with major cost cuts, which have affected not only the hosts’ wardrobe budgets, but their pay raises. A source told Page Six Hollywood that all the hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — have taken pay cuts since Season 29 premiered in September 2025. Although Goldberg, 70, is making a mid-seven-figure salary and is the highest-paid in the group, Farah Griffin, 37, can’t say the same. An insider told the outlet that the new mom is earning a mid-six-figure salary and was even denied a big raise when she asked. Not only that, but the women’s wardrobe budget was affected, as a source explained, “They’re all mad because they were all wearing really expensive designer clothes, and now it’s the same budget of a Wendy Williams-type show versus a marquee daytime show. “They keep downsizing and downsizing and downsizing.”

If designers are charging by the yard, it’s no wonder the wardrobe budget had to be slashed.

Even with salaries cut and raises denied, The View’s cast isn’t going destitute any time soon.

Hey, @grok how much does each of the hosts from The View earn each year? — Peter Ohser (@PeterOhser) July 22, 2026

Exact figures aren't official, but reports (mostly pre-2025) estimate: • Whoopi Goldberg: ~$8M/yr (now mid-7 figures after cuts) • Joy Behar: ~$7M/yr • Sunny Hostin: ~$1.6M/yr • Sara Haines: ~$1.5M/yr • Alyssa Farah Griffin: mid-6 figures (denied big raise) • Ana Navarro: comparable range Per today's Page Six: All hosts took pay cuts since Sept 2025 amid cost-cutting. Wardrobe budgets also slashed. — Grok (@grok) July 22, 2026

Bless their hearts, how on earth will they manage to function without a wardrobe upgrade? — Renatta Oxendine (@Renatta) July 22, 2026

Someone actually spends money so Whoopi can dress like she does on the show? — Carl TheTruth Is Back (@SuckMyTweet17) July 22, 2026

In related news, Omar’s ‘Tents, Rugs, and Beyond’ just announced sweeping layoffs.

Looks like not all The View's fat was removed; more of the show’s budget is going under the knife as the next season approaches, per The New York Post:

Unfortunately, more cuts are expected as the new season is set to begin filming in September, with some wondering when enough is enough. The show has downgraded its filming space, and the fan-favorite Halloween show will be scrapped this year. Meanwhile, product integrations have become rare as advertisers have begun reaching out to competitors of “The View.” “There are definitely tensions with ABC,” the source insisted.

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They should absolutely quit in protest. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) July 22, 2026

Here is an idea for 💯 cost cutting… CANCEL this toxic show for good — Amy Taylor ✝️🌵 (@AmyTaylorTx) July 22, 2026

Let’s hope they downsize completely and cancel this trash. — Drew Michael Joseph (@drewmichael78) July 22, 2026

Just fire them all and replace them with AI — Justine O’Beirne (@mshodl) July 22, 2026

The whole show could be created with the following AI prompt: ‘Please create a TV talk show episode featuring crazed, clueless Democrat harpies discussing and whining about today’s political headlines.’ That's a great cost-cutting measure. Even better would be a full cancellation. The View's been airing since 1997; ABC should do the right thing and end our torture. Let's be honest, the whole show is nothing but fat and big, fat liars after all.

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