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Scott Jennings Torches Keisha Bottoms: GA Gov Hopeful Wants Black Eatery Boycotted for Serving Rival

justmindy
justmindy | 12:30 PM on July 22, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

Rick Jackson is a Republican running for Governor in Georgia. He paid a visit to a Black-owned restaurant and they served him well. Sounds like a good political visit. Not so fast!

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The Democrat candidate for Governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, is trying to have this small business cancelled for allowing a Republican to eat.

Sounds like segregation, honestly!

The difference is she could actually win. That's the scary part.

As they should! There is no reason to attack a business for serving a customer well, no matter their political affiliation. 

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That's a shame.

She's going back to BLM days when she let Atlanta burn down. 

Back then, her policies only harmed Atlanta. Now, she will have the opportunity to hurt ALL of Georgia if she is made Governor.

Let's hope Georgia voters learned a lesson from her time leading Atlanta. 

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Hopefully she won't get the chance to hurt small business again. 

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2026 ELECTIONS BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMOCRAT PARTY GEORGIA REPUBLICAN PARTY

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