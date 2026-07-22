Scott Jennings Torches Keisha Bottoms: GA Gov Hopeful Wants Black Eatery Boycotted for Serving Rival

Rick Jackson is a Republican running for Governor in Georgia. He paid a visit to a Black-owned restaurant and they served him well. Sounds like a good political visit. Not so fast!

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Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson visited a black-owned Atlanta restaurant. His opponent Keisha Lance Bottoms wanted the restaurant canceled for serving a Republican. Turns out, Keisha Lance Bottoms has a history of being the small business Grim Reaper of… pic.twitter.com/siZeaJlLr9 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 21, 2026

The Democrat candidate for Governor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, is trying to have this small business cancelled for allowing a Republican to eat.

Sounds like segregation, honestly!

@KeishaBottoms is this what a racist like you calls Black Privilege or Black Supremacy? https://t.co/S5tH8ZNbSX — Petunia Rose (@PetuniaRogue) July 22, 2026

Serious question….isn’t Keisha Lance Bottoms just a less talented two time loser Stacy Abrams? No difference in policy just a new election cycle. https://t.co/mnPyjXzwXG — Generally Speaking.... (@OperationOdin44) July 22, 2026

The difference is she could actually win. That's the scary part.

You should see some of the social media videos coming out in Atlanta from black voters talking disgustedly about Keisha for this stunt. https://t.co/bJNCIkWLms — SarahLee (@sarailola) July 22, 2026

As they should! There is no reason to attack a business for serving a customer well, no matter their political affiliation.

I can remember when certain businesses wouldn’t let you in because of what you believed or what you looked like….. glad we’ve moved past that. Keisha is already trying to bring us back to it. https://t.co/quPuGWgIkq — Wendell Franklin (@Wendell1951) July 22, 2026

That's a shame.

Turns out, Keisha Lance Bottoms has a history of being the small business Grim Reaper of Atlanta. https://t.co/9I0oGd0bql — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) July 22, 2026

She's going back to BLM days when she let Atlanta burn down.

Atlanta's American Black business owners are under threat from democrat policies, and Bottoms rising to the top will only worsen the problem. https://t.co/zcZRJm1DMd pic.twitter.com/FBeYLdtoPK — Kevin Young (@H2omanUs) July 22, 2026

Back then, her policies only harmed Atlanta. Now, she will have the opportunity to hurt ALL of Georgia if she is made Governor.

Perhaps black voters will begin questioning their loyalty to a party that demands servitude rather than providing service that helps improve their lives — Dennis Brennan (@DennisBrennan61) July 22, 2026

She was the absolute worst mayor in the city’s history. You’d have to be a masochist to vote for her. — American (@MattATL) July 22, 2026

Let's hope Georgia voters learned a lesson from her time leading Atlanta.

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Keisha Lance “Boycotts”



“Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms is attempting to cancel a black-owned business for serving a Republican.”



“The boycott campaign is not an isolated moment in Bottoms’ political career.”



We’ve got receipts 🧾… — Team Jackson (@TeamJacksonHQ) July 20, 2026

Keisha locked Atlanta back down:



“As mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bottoms ordered Atlanta back into shutdown restrictions, a move that contributed to the closure of local businesses, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.” — Team Jackson (@TeamJacksonHQ) July 20, 2026

Keisha was glad MLB pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta:



“‘Just as elections have consequences, so do the actions of those who are elected. Unfortunately, the removal of the MLB All Star game from GA is likely the 1st of many dominoes to fall, until the unnecessary barriers… — Team Jackson (@TeamJacksonHQ) July 20, 2026

Hopefully she won't get the chance to hurt small business again.

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