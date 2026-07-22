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AOC’s Dumbest Lie Yet — Joint R&D With Israel = Surrendering Our Entire Military to the IDF, Guys

justmindy
justmindy | 12:00 PM on July 22, 2026
Meme

AOC says some stupid stuff, admittedly. This might be one of the all-time greatest lies she's ever told, though.

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AOC is really trying to convince Americans that Republicans are trying to merge our military with Israel's military.

Here is the truth:

The NDAA establishes the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.  The measure aims to deepen joint research, technology integration, and weapons co-production between the U.S. and Israel.  In no way does it merge the IDF and U.S. military forces. The NDAA does not merge military commands, put U.S. forces under IDF control, or transfer decision-making authority. There are no joint operational structures or troop integration. It formalizes and deepens existing tech/industrial ties (common with close allies).

So, she's mad Israel with brilliant scientists will work with brilliant American scientists to make sure both democracies are protected. That's a good thing, actually.

Now, Lee, she has a really small brain so there isn't that much room for thinking. It's hard to compartmentalize. 

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Amazingly, it's always the usual suspects who hate Israel and the Jewish people who spread these lies. 

That's a whole bunch of big words for her to read.

Even GROK knows she is a big, fat liar.

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Oh, the influencers allegedly paid by Qatar are doing a good job spreading their misinformation.

When Salena is calling you out, you know it's a doozy.

They have to lie because those who stand against Israel are cursed. The Bible says so.

Her bigotry against one of America's allies is certainly disturbing. 

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Hopefully, sane people are considering the character of the people praising AOC. It's not good.

Critical thinking skills aren't her strong point. 

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL MILITARY

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