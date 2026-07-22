AOC says some stupid stuff, admittedly. This might be one of the all-time greatest lies she's ever told, though.

Tomorrow, the House will vote on the NDAA, which includes a provision to merge parts of our military with the IDF.



This amendment is an existential threat to American sovereignty and democracy.



Every member of Congress must vote NO. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 22, 2026

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AOC is really trying to convince Americans that Republicans are trying to merge our military with Israel's military.

Here is the truth:

The NDAA establishes the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. The measure aims to deepen joint research, technology integration, and weapons co-production between the U.S. and Israel. In no way does it merge the IDF and U.S. military forces. The NDAA does not merge military commands, put U.S. forces under IDF control, or transfer decision-making authority. There are no joint operational structures or troop integration. It formalizes and deepens existing tech/industrial ties (common with close allies).

So, she's mad Israel with brilliant scientists will work with brilliant American scientists to make sure both democracies are protected. That's a good thing, actually.

FALSE. @AOC, instead of merging the part of your brain that hates Jews with the part of your brain concocting your daily lies, you should try merging the part of your brain responsible for reading bill text with the part of your brain responsible for critical thinking. https://t.co/BZeZ90k6MJ — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) July 22, 2026

Now, Lee, she has a really small brain so there isn't that much room for thinking. It's hard to compartmentalize.

This was a ridiculous lie started by a lobby connected to The Islamic Republic. Now it’s being repeated by a bunch of members of Congress.



America’s enemies want us to take the hit on tech so pay attention to who is spreading a lie to serve those same interests. https://t.co/z2ZTzWJ5W0 pic.twitter.com/xIEZRyzjcr — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2026

Amazingly, it's always the usual suspects who hate Israel and the Jewish people who spread these lies.

Dear @AOC

Enough. The NDAA does not merge any part of our military with the IDF. A defense cooperation statute is not a threat to sovereignty, and a provision that survived committees and a floor fight is not a threat to democracy just because you don't like it.

Let me explain: https://t.co/QEZYbDDvCc — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) July 22, 2026

That's a whole bunch of big words for her to read.

**No, AOC is not accurately describing it.**



Section 219 (House NDAA FY2027) creates the U.S.-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. It directs the Pentagon to designate an executive agent to speed up joint R&D, identify Israeli-origin tech for integration into U.S.… — Grok (@grok) July 22, 2026

Even GROK knows she is a big, fat liar.

You guys need to rebrand or something - your ideas are CORRECT but man the enemy has had information warfare successes against y’all for the good portion of the year. Most people associate money in politics as bad no matter what - and coupling that with all the anti-Israel… — Joosh (@jooshbag522) July 22, 2026

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Oh, the influencers allegedly paid by Qatar are doing a good job spreading their misinformation.

When Salena is calling you out, you know it's a doozy.

Aww, look at Sandy doing her part to keep antisemitism alive.



This is not true, of course.

But most of you knew that already. https://t.co/r4PKlx4IEA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 22, 2026

Why do all Jew haters lie? The NDAA creates a joint research & development plan to help both the US and Israel. Either @AOC didn't read the bill, or she is lying. Or both https://t.co/suuSQu1FKR — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) July 22, 2026

They have to lie because those who stand against Israel are cursed. The Bible says so.

AOC’s ignorance and antisemitism is an existential threat. https://t.co/uJXpA6J9kT — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) July 22, 2026

Her bigotry against one of America's allies is certainly disturbing.

This is a blatant lie and the fact that almost all of the QRTs praising AOC for saying this are literal neo-Nazis and white nationalists should be a red flag to anyone sensible. https://t.co/6l0i7PJtaV — Benjamin Ze’ev 📚🎻🏺 (@ArchaeoBenjamin) July 22, 2026

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Hopefully, sane people are considering the character of the people praising AOC. It's not good.

The Quincy Institute told her that a joint project is a “merger” of militaries and this moron believed them.



But hey — this is what New Yorkers voted for, so she gets to spew pro-Iran position lies just like the NYC mayor.



Unconditional immigration policies have consequences. https://t.co/1bK61XtnSA — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 22, 2026

Critical thinking skills aren't her strong point.

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