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Right’s Insane, Racist Fever Dream Won’t Stop Palestinian Muslim From Running for NY State Senate

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 06, 2026
Twitter

Hey, check it out, another Islamist Democratic Socialist is running for office in New York. Aber Kawas is the first Palestinian Muslim woman to run for the state senate, and she's put out an ad in advance of all of the right wing's "Islamophobic, bad faith attacks" that are coming her way. She knows her opponents will make hay out of a photo of her holding up a Hamas headband at a rally, but that was 10 years ago, and it was just a scarf with deep religious connotations.

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If we lived in New York City, we'd want Councilwoman Vickie Paladino as our representative. She posted a lengthy rebuttal to her personal account:

The post continues:

… zero life experience other than 'organizing' -- which seems to be all these DSA candidates are interested in talking about or doing?

Isn't it more important that a State Senator be someone with real experience like a small business owner, a homeowner, or even a parent? Really anyone who's ever had a job would be more competent than this girl.

Why wouldn't it be a much bigger issue that she's has a history of openly supporting terrorist regimes like Hamas, said America deserved 9/11, and is very clearly not interested in being an American in any meaningful way?

Because this is what the left is now. A collection of vile incompetent children who've never accomplished anything in their lives other than political grievance on behalf of the worst people who've ever lived, and don't really have any interest in doing anything other than tearing down the institutions of Western Civilization in the name of the third world.

This is it now. It's just a race to the bottom for these losers, as they all scurry for the last scraps of that which they had no hand in building. This is what they want.

When you wonder why you can't afford anything and municipal government is a dysfunctional mess and everything is a lot more dirty and ugly and unpleasant and nobody seems to know where all the money went, it's because our government is increasingly being run by unemployable 'Palestinian' 'organizers' and those who pander to them.

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She mentions that Zohran Mamdani faced the same attacks, including that he had zero experience, and New York City elected him anyway. 

So, we're not buying her explanation of the "scarf"?

"… criticism by pulling the Islamophobia card is straight out of Qaradawi’s playbook."

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Being a communist ought to be enough to get her out of the race, but this is New York, so who knows? It worked for Mamdani.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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2026 ELECTIONS HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK PALESTINIANS

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