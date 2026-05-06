Right’s Insane, Racist Fever Dream Won’t Stop Palestinian Muslim From Running for NY State Senate

Hey, check it out, another Islamist Democratic Socialist is running for office in New York. Aber Kawas is the first Palestinian Muslim woman to run for the state senate, and she's put out an ad in advance of all of the right wing's "Islamophobic, bad faith attacks" that are coming her way. She knows her opponents will make hay out of a photo of her holding up a Hamas headband at a rally, but that was 10 years ago, and it was just a scarf with deep religious connotations.

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I’m running to be the first Palestinian Muslim woman elected in New York State. That’s making the right wing very angry.



Before you hear their Islamophobic, bad faith attacks against me, know the facts. pic.twitter.com/VT6VQJIwm4 — Aber Kawas (@AberKawas) May 4, 2026

If we lived in New York City, we'd want Councilwoman Vickie Paladino as our representative. She posted a lengthy rebuttal to her personal account:

Why would anyone in Queens care that a 'Palestinian' is in the state senate? It's a local representative to a state legislative body. The premise itself is insane. The state senate has zero to do with 'Palestine'.



Why wouldn't people care more about the fact that this girl has… https://t.co/XKPRUGO6zg — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) May 6, 2026

The post continues:

… zero life experience other than 'organizing' -- which seems to be all these DSA candidates are interested in talking about or doing? Isn't it more important that a State Senator be someone with real experience like a small business owner, a homeowner, or even a parent? Really anyone who's ever had a job would be more competent than this girl. Why wouldn't it be a much bigger issue that she's has a history of openly supporting terrorist regimes like Hamas, said America deserved 9/11, and is very clearly not interested in being an American in any meaningful way? Because this is what the left is now. A collection of vile incompetent children who've never accomplished anything in their lives other than political grievance on behalf of the worst people who've ever lived, and don't really have any interest in doing anything other than tearing down the institutions of Western Civilization in the name of the third world. This is it now. It's just a race to the bottom for these losers, as they all scurry for the last scraps of that which they had no hand in building. This is what they want. When you wonder why you can't afford anything and municipal government is a dysfunctional mess and everything is a lot more dirty and ugly and unpleasant and nobody seems to know where all the money went, it's because our government is increasingly being run by unemployable 'Palestinian' 'organizers' and those who pander to them.

She mentions that Zohran Mamdani faced the same attacks, including that he had zero experience, and New York City elected him anyway.

Ok, terror 'ho. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 5, 2026

You have supported a proscribed foreign terrorist organization. You should be disqualified from running pic.twitter.com/Mkdm3OiQcz — Zach זק (@ZachLewis3187) May 4, 2026

So, we're not buying her explanation of the "scarf"?

It was in fact the Hamas headband, and she is in fact a CAIR linked candidate which is an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the US with documented ties to Hamas. The Holy Land Foundation trial and 1993 Philadelphia meeting established that. Even her tactical preemption of… https://t.co/eT5qbMYD2g pic.twitter.com/iIjH3tVVHx — dan linnaeus (@DanLinnaeus) May 4, 2026

"… criticism by pulling the Islamophobia card is straight out of Qaradawi’s playbook."

Islamophobic= noticing you’re on the Hamas wing — Anthony Bialy ⚔️-Sabres (@AnthonyBialy) May 6, 2026

I notice you don't list "American" in any of your adjectives or identifications.. At least you're clear about your priorities.. — Man (@undeader) May 4, 2026

According to the Quran, your vote should count half that of the male legislators. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 6, 2026

Hope the once vaunted Queens Democratic machine can keep socialist interloper Aber Kawas out of the state Senate. She has literally only lived in the borough for two years. I get that ideology now trumps neighborhood roots, but this is nuts. Being a local used to mean something. — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 4, 2026

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Your way of life does not play well with the American way of life. That's not an attack on you, that's just speaking the truth. pic.twitter.com/qf4Pt2K4IV — 🇺🇸 Mrs. Oliver Winston🇺🇸 (@indycheez) May 4, 2026

Not only do you hide yourself behind a veil, you hide behind the imaginary thing you call Islamophobia. You're a pathetic coward and in no way a leader. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) May 5, 2026

Why don't you run for office in Gaza? We are not far right. We are New Yorkers who don't want any more jihadis in our government. — Lina (@Reader_LK) May 4, 2026

Ha ! Sure , it’s all about “Islamophobia”. First off, you are a rabid Marxist. Secondly, you are an interloping grifter. And finally, yes, Islam is an ideological cult that is incompatible with Western culture. Reprobate. — Larry London (@LarryLondon16) May 4, 2026

The fact that you identify as a Palestinian Muslim and not an American speaks volumes about your priorities. — Cynthia (@CynthZee) May 6, 2026

The issue is not with your ethnicity, religion or gender. The problem is that you're a terrorist-supporting communist. That's just not compatible with American ideals and values. — Dudley Snyder (@DudleyNYC) May 4, 2026

“I’m running to be the first Palestinian Muslim woman elected in New York State.”



Are you running to represent New Yorkers or Palestinians? — KD 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Amalektgh) May 4, 2026

Ah yes. Race baiting right out the gate. I can guess your policy views already. — Zero Fool (@0000fool) May 5, 2026

Straight answer - do you support Hamas? Yes or no. — Patriot (@a_regular_guy11) May 4, 2026

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Yelling "Islamophobia" doesn't silence criticism like it once did.



Prepare to be criticized. — PoliInsider (@PoliInsider) May 5, 2026

Being a communist ought to be enough to get her out of the race, but this is New York, so who knows? It worked for Mamdani.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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