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Hilarious Memes Explode As Mamdani's Cringe Theater Kid Energy Delivers Peak Political Comedy Gold.

justmindy
justmindy | 10:37 AM on July 22, 2026
Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Last night, Zohran Mamdani was forced to admit he could not arrest Bibi Netanyahu, after all. He looked like the fool he is. Now, the memes mocking him have begun and they are glorious.

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To be fair, the young people at Model UN are more intelligent and understand more about foreign relations and laws than this guy.

Every woman America nods in agreement.

That's a terrifying thought, but far too accurate. 

Oh, he's a monster in disguise. People should not let their guards down around him.

Mamdani has a better chance of that happening. 

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Actually, the haters knew exactly what they were talking about. Oops.

Don't get him started on 'Snap, Crackle and Crunch' of the Lucky Charms.

He should stick to jumping in swimming pools fully clothed.

New York City is obviously too small for him. He has a global vision.

A feckless little man behind a big desk.

Now, he's gone too far.

Don't give him any ideas.

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Oh yes, his wife is out of the country leading a spiritual retreat for Muslim women focusing on Mary and how she actually practiced Islam, not Judaism. Yes, really.

Thankfully, he can never be President. He's already done enough damage. 

He truly is such a tool. The Democrats are a bunch of clowns now. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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