Hilarious Memes Explode As Mamdani's Cringe Theater Kid Energy Delivers Peak Political Comedy Gold.

Last night, Zohran Mamdani was forced to admit he could not arrest Bibi Netanyahu, after all. He looked like the fool he is. Now, the memes mocking him have begun and they are glorious.

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Me at Model UN in high school: https://t.co/FRaTbnyUsZ pic.twitter.com/ZMRgBAC3nL — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) July 22, 2026

To be fair, the young people at Model UN are more intelligent and understand more about foreign relations and laws than this guy.

My husband after trying to make an interior decorating decision. pic.twitter.com/TFRGS7yHtf — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 22, 2026

Every woman America nods in agreement.

The last thing you see before 2 dudes in balaclavas saw your head off with a rusty sickle in front of a 1998 Hi8 camcorder. pic.twitter.com/jazycfd66A — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 22, 2026

That's a terrifying thought, but far too accurate.

Yikes. Now we know why his handlers told him to wear that plastic smile every minute of the day… pic.twitter.com/yMxAW2ag7X — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) July 22, 2026

Oh, he's a monster in disguise. People should not let their guards down around him.

Mamdani has a better chance of that happening.

Actually, the haters knew exactly what they were talking about. Oops.

Don't get him started on 'Snap, Crackle and Crunch' of the Lucky Charms.

He should stick to jumping in swimming pools fully clothed.

New York City is obviously too small for him. He has a global vision.

A feckless little man behind a big desk.

Now, he's gone too far.

Oh no, Mamdani is about to send in the NYPD to invade Israel. https://t.co/qf13ya404N — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) July 22, 2026

Don't give him any ideas.

Second part of this video was riveting. pic.twitter.com/mkd0ymjjzE — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 22, 2026

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Oh yes, his wife is out of the country leading a spiritual retreat for Muslim women focusing on Mary and how she actually practiced Islam, not Judaism. Yes, really.

Benjamin Netanyahu moving to New York City pic.twitter.com/sQ4B2OLpST — Lotz of Facts 🇺🇸 (@AgentLotz) July 22, 2026

Theatre kid thinks he’s the President (this is so cringe) https://t.co/nWoqWzaEac — Serf (@RoyalSerf) July 22, 2026

Thankfully, he can never be President. He's already done enough damage.

I do not take this lightly but I come to you tonight to announce that I cannot do anything https://t.co/WDAQBw5075 — Daniel (@growing_daniel) July 22, 2026

He truly is such a tool. The Democrats are a bunch of clowns now.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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