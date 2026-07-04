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NYC First Lady Skips USA 250th Bash for Islamic ‘Wellness Retreat’ in Spain – Shocked? Not Even Slightly

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on July 04, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

New York City's First Lady skipped Independence Day festivities and America 250 events for an 'Islamic Wellness Retreat' in Spain. Is anyone at all surprised?

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It seems like she only likes the 'First Lady' perks when it is for star studded events like the Knicks Parade when she could wear designer 'creations' by her fellow America haters.

She seems to be Michelle Obama 2.0.

There is no reason she needed to leave America on this important anniversary and her husband's first Independence Day in office. She did it purposely. It's her big middle finger to America. Also, 'working class people' don't go on spiritual retreats to Spain.

Worse than being allowed in, why in the world was he elected?

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She despises America and everything about it. 

Thanks for that.

It's almost like they are just cosplaying as progressive to trick the Left into supporting them. 

Forever. 

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To bad rubbish.

America will send her things. No worries. 

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COMMUNISM ISLAM MICHELLE OBAMA NEW YORK AMERICA 250

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