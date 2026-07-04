NYC First Lady Skips USA 250th Bash for Islamic ‘Wellness Retreat’ in Spain – Shocked? Not Even Slightly

New York City's First Lady skipped Independence Day festivities and America 250 events for an 'Islamic Wellness Retreat' in Spain. Is anyone at all surprised?

Mandani's wife Rama Duwaji ditches America 250 bash for Islamic 'spiritual wellness' retreat in Spain https://t.co/XppDI0p9z5 pic.twitter.com/sA27UvsrXZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2026

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It seems like she only likes the 'First Lady' perks when it is for star studded events like the Knicks Parade when she could wear designer 'creations' by her fellow America haters.

She seems to be Michelle Obama 2.0.

This is going to continue to be a situation where you’re expected to ignore everything she’s said and done while being told to draw absolutely no conclusions lest you get yelled at.



But her beliefs on America, communism, Islamism, Jews, etc. are obvious. https://t.co/viGH0v9TvQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 4, 2026

There is no reason she needed to leave America on this important anniversary and her husband's first Independence Day in office. She did it purposely. It's her big middle finger to America. Also, 'working class people' don't go on spiritual retreats to Spain.

They hate this country and should never have been allowed in. https://t.co/XUyActWnsA — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 4, 2026

Worse than being allowed in, why in the world was he elected?

What are we even doing? https://t.co/gZSFDgnMLM — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 4, 2026

She celebrated the October 7th Massacre.



Nothing else about her should ever shock you. https://t.co/W4PEeWGh6q — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) July 4, 2026

.... because she despises the country.... https://t.co/JxZRWQ2bue — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) July 4, 2026

She despises America and everything about it.

New Yorkers elected people who hate us. https://t.co/pB6gGKRZNX — Jewish_gun_girl (@jewishgungirl) July 4, 2026

Thanks for that.

There is no spiritual wellness to be found in Islam



It also continues to amaze me that anyone can claim to be both progressive and Muslim, but especially women



It’s almost like one of those belief sets is sincere and the other is instrumental https://t.co/wLtqAjNUBf — Barkus Aurelius (@frankly_spoke) July 4, 2026

It's almost like they are just cosplaying as progressive to trick the Left into supporting them.

May she find enough wellness that she stays in Spain. https://t.co/RJfFMg8Hxb — Laura 🅱️ellamie (@Bellagal7) July 4, 2026

Forever.

New York City’a First Lady truly hates our beautiful country and traditions. https://t.co/XLA0Nce6k1 — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) July 4, 2026

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Is anyone surprised that commie witch ditches anything remotely American? https://t.co/cfqaW7ZzMB — PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) July 4, 2026

When you hate this country…. https://t.co/u21mmteYc7 — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) July 4, 2026

To bad rubbish.

wtf is this version of Islam where socialist women can be gay and don’t have to cover up lol https://t.co/IT8RkNZ9vY — Ace Rothstein (@AceyRothstein) July 4, 2026

She can stay there for all I care — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 4, 2026

America will send her things. No worries.