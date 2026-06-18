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Commie Mayor’s Wife Skips Jeans for Pirate Hooker Designer Dress at City Hall Knicks Ceremony

justmindy
justmindy | 3:13 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama claim to 'hate the rich', but she jumped at the opportunity to wear a couture piece by a designer to the stars (including Lady Gaga) to the city's Knicks Championship Parade. Apparently, a nice pair of jeans and tee shirt wouldn't do. She had to be sure to be dressed by the best. Typical communist ... wearing expensive garments while the plebes cheer below. 

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Look, there is nothing wrong with enjoying the benefits of your political office or even your own money. That's what America is all about. The problem is that is not what Zohran Mamdani preaches. He's a massive fraud. They've been at the job less than six months and are already massive sell outs. 

Also, the shirts were made from illegal merchandise. That's not surprising.

It was not only made by a bougie designer, it was ugly. Leftists and celebrities will all pretend it was stunning, but people with eyes know it was  T-shirts tied together with a tutu thrown under. Toddlers do that with their dress up clothes daily. 

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The Mamdani simps are in the comments freaking out because the general public isn't swooning over the ugly outfit.

The word 'styled' is doing a whole lot of work in that sentence.

New York’s first lady came dressed for the Knicks.

Rama Duwaji took the stage at Thursday’s Knicks parade in a custom dress made from bootleg NBA Finals merch tees, courtesy of downtown designer Miss Claire Sullivan.

The one-shoulder design was stitched together from white, orange and blue T-shirts, which Sullivan tucked, stitched and tied to create an asymmetrical silhouette. 

Duwaji, 28, layered the piece over a black midi skirt and finished the look with layered gold necklaces, orange puff-ball earrings and black Nike Air Rift sneakers.

Sullivan, whose client list also includes Lady Gaga, Rosalía and Addison Rae, shared a version of the look on Instagram earlier this week, styled with a layered white tulle tutu in place of the black skirt.

“Knicks in five 🏀💙 LFG NYC,” the designer captioned her post.

Her famous fans co-signed: Addison Rae wrote, “R u kidding,” while Lisa Rinna chimed in with, “So good!!!!” Ella Emhoff, the former second daughter of the United States, added, “Holy S—TTTTT.”

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Of course, Kamala Harris' 'supermodel' stepdaughter loved the look in the comments. Of course, she did. 

Accurate.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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COMMUNISM ENTERTAINMENT KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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