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Jezebel: ‘MAGA Barbie’ Sophie Cunningham Working to Be WNBA’s Worst Player

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Like Ted Cruz's sports site Deadspin, Jezebel is among the flotsam and jetsam from when Gawker was sued out of existence. On Monday night, this editor included this post in his VIP post without comment—there wasn't much to comment on, as it had garnered about 14 retweets and five comments.

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Yes, the WNBA's Sophie Cunningham is a MAGA Barbie grifter for telling ESPN that men should stay out of women's sports. According to NPR sports correspondent Howard Bryant, Cunningham is also "anti-black," although he didn't expand on that in his opinion piece in The Guardian. The Telegraph has also declared her basketball's anti-trans MAGA poster girl.

Jezebel published another post promoting its piece on how Cunningham was "working hard to be the WNBA's biggest loser," and this one actually captured some engagement.

The esteemed Danielle Han writes:

It’s not clear when exactly Cunningham decided to make her political views her personality, though she’d been nicknamed MAGA Barbie as early as her college days at the University of Missouri, likely because she followed and interacted with Candace Owens and other conservative names on social media. Unfortunately for everyone, it seems her latest nightmare collab is with Riley Gaines, the biggest anti-trans gadfly for MAGA sports. 

As we’ve covered before, trans women athletes have repeatedly and systemically been caught in political crossfire, usually disguised as valid biological discourse. The concerns around letting trans women compete are rooted largely in myth, the science is usually framed with bias, and there’s little to no scientific evidence suggesting trans women and girls have an advantage in sport. That, and losers.

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You're welcome to click on Jezebel's post and read the stories they've done debunking the myth that men have an advantage in sports.

That's the end of the piece. If you were looking for substance, there isn't any.

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A so-called feminist site knocking down a successful woman for not wanting men in her locker room. Sounds like the patriarchy to us.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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