Jezebel: ‘MAGA Barbie’ Sophie Cunningham Working to Be WNBA’s Worst Player

Like Ted Cruz's sports site Deadspin, Jezebel is among the flotsam and jetsam from when Gawker was sued out of existence. On Monday night, this editor included this post in his VIP post without comment—there wasn't much to comment on, as it had garnered about 14 retweets and five comments.

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The MAGA Barbie is the latest grifter to peddle anti-trans rhetoric https://t.co/m8L1MyedCO — Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 3, 2026

Yes, the WNBA's Sophie Cunningham is a MAGA Barbie grifter for telling ESPN that men should stay out of women's sports. According to NPR sports correspondent Howard Bryant, Cunningham is also "anti-black," although he didn't expand on that in his opinion piece in The Guardian. The Telegraph has also declared her basketball's anti-trans MAGA poster girl.

Jezebel published another post promoting its piece on how Cunningham was "working hard to be the WNBA's biggest loser," and this one actually captured some engagement.

Sophie Cunningham Is Working Hard to Be the WNBA’s Biggest Loser https://t.co/m8L1MyedCO pic.twitter.com/G1LAlKW0qe — Jezebel (@Jezebel) August 3, 2026

The esteemed Danielle Han writes:

It’s not clear when exactly Cunningham decided to make her political views her personality, though she’d been nicknamed MAGA Barbie as early as her college days at the University of Missouri, likely because she followed and interacted with Candace Owens and other conservative names on social media. Unfortunately for everyone, it seems her latest nightmare collab is with Riley Gaines, the biggest anti-trans gadfly for MAGA sports. As we’ve covered before, trans women athletes have repeatedly and systemically been caught in political crossfire, usually disguised as valid biological discourse. The concerns around letting trans women compete are rooted largely in myth, the science is usually framed with bias, and there’s little to no scientific evidence suggesting trans women and girls have an advantage in sport. That, and losers.

You're welcome to click on Jezebel's post and read the stories they've done debunking the myth that men have an advantage in sports.

That's the end of the piece. If you were looking for substance, there isn't any.

Jezebel? LOL. A joke rag. Speaking of losers. More people know her than ever heard of you. — CCFC-New season (@sohali2012) August 4, 2026

“Loser”

No matter how much you loathe Jezebel, it’s nary enough. pic.twitter.com/4DY9TZqjC1 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 4, 2026

You fucking handmaidens — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) August 4, 2026

Biggest loser, by defending young girls?



So the opposite is considered winning?



Really?



Discouraging girls in their own sports, risking their safety and opportunities to appease men’s feelings?



That’s winning?



Hm 🤔



The 1800’s called. They want their misogyny back. pic.twitter.com/nCPOJF70uz — Ryan Nelson (@ryan_nelso16107) August 4, 2026

The fact that she's pissing off Jezebel means she's doing something right. The blatant hypocrisy of the feminists is in full display for all to see. — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) August 4, 2026

She’s one of two players in the entire league that anyone cares about watching. — Txnbybirth (@Txnbybirth) August 4, 2026

Could you be any more controlled by malignant forces that seek to undermine women's dignity and well-being?!? 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Annette Jals (@AJalsevac) August 4, 2026

This your work @daniellejehan ? It's garbage. Including your links. — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) August 4, 2026

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Your desperation to be relevant is palpable and pathetic.



And the fact that you sank as low as claiming that male athletes have no competitive advantage over females is proves that you're even dumber than you are desperate. — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) August 4, 2026

She could buy and sell your shitty site a dozen times with her shoe deal alone. — The Rivethead (@TheRivethead) August 4, 2026

They hate white people. They hate women. They hate beauty. They hate tradition. They hate truth. So of course they hate Sophie Cunningham. — TwìtterSucks (@My2cents2day) August 4, 2026

A so-called feminist site knocking down a successful woman for not wanting men in her locker room. Sounds like the patriarchy to us.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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