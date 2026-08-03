Did NOT Have Martina Navratilova Dropping the MIC on Lefty Rag Smearing Sophie Cunningham Buuut ...

Oh, look, another day, another media outlet pretending that a professional athlete defending actual women’s sports must be some kind of far-right cartoon villain complete with the obligatory “Maga” scarlet letter.

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Surely even they must know how tired and boring this narrative is by now, right? Eh, then again, maybe not.

Welp, tennis icon Martina Navratilova, who has spent years pointing out the obvious about biology and fairness (and who is clearly NO FAN of Trump, Republicans, or the right in general), wasn’t about to let a Telegraph hit piece on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham slide without a reality check:

Well, Martina has me blocked, but this is too important to not share: pic.twitter.com/pvu8CgOt90 — Pam D (@soirchick) August 2, 2026

Excuse the post with a screen grab but Navratilova has sooooo many of us blocked.

Seems Navratilova is a teensy-weensy bit sensitive if you disagree with her and call her out.

Wow, she said something that wasn't hysterical gibberish, I'm impressed. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) August 3, 2026

Yes, most of what Navratilova posts is pretty nonsensical, and WOW her reposts are a hot dumpster of nutty, anti-Trump conspiracy blunder (she reposts the Krassensteins, y'all) but when it comes to defending women and women's sports?

She's on it.

Too bad she's so OFF on most everything else.

All of that being said, Martina’s correction cuts through the noise like a well-placed serve. Pro-women isn’t a dirty word, no matter how many activist-approved headlines try to make it one.

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