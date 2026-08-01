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WEAK: In Response to Sophie Cunningham's Common Sense, Her Coach Mimics Ketanji Brown Jackson

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:45 AM on August 01, 2026
Twitchy


Because the WNBA seems to be much more of a social justice organization than a sports league, it's no surprise that its two most troublesome players are Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Clark is a problem because she is far more talented than anyone else in the league (and because of her sexual orientation and skin color). 

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As for Cunningham, well, we all know why the WNBA powers that be and the trans cultists hate her. (Also, there is her sexual orientation and skin color.)

Last night in Portland, one of the most far-left enclaves in America, activists in the crowd booed Cunningham whenever she touched the ball. Cunningham, in return, responded in the best way an athlete can: by playing well, winning the game, and—deliciously—taking a moment to rub it in the haters' faces.

This is the way. 

More importantly, after the game, the most important demographic in the arena showed Cunningham how much they love her, and she responded in kind by giving an adoring young fan her game shoe. 

She gets it. She REALLY gets it. 

And she knows she is making a difference with young girls, both by excelling on the court and by giving them the courage to stand up for their rights themselves

What a pity that her coach, Stephanie White, doesn't have her strength, nor her common sense. Here is how White addressed the issue in the post-game presser: 

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WHAT? She's not educated enough? Is she 'not a biologist' like Ketanji Brown Jackson? 

This isn't rocket surgery. Men are men, women are women, and Title IX was created to protect women's sports (not to mention civil rights laws that exist to protect women's private spaces). That's exclusion, and it's right that we have exclusion. Women's sports, and Whites salary, would not exist without it. 

We're sorry she's 'frustrated' (no, we're not), but this is not going away. So she'd better get used to it and come up with a FAR better answer than she just gave. 

We don't need to wait for history to look back on this moment in our culture and call it insane. 

It's insane right now. 

Maybe White is looking for a seat on the Supreme Court when the left tries to pack it. 

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Obviously, no one buys White's evasive answer here. She may or may not be dumb; we don't know. But no one is that dumb (except maybe KBJ).

She's just a coward. 

Nick Searcy is not alone. 

They don't come up with a better answer because the compliant sports media—which runs rampant with leftist activists—does not demand that they do. 

Our question is how they sleep at night after giving an answer like this one. 

We'd love to see that follow-up question, but the sports media will never ask it. 

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Complaining about 'exclusion' in sports (or anywhere, really) could be an entire chapter in Gad Saad's book, Suicidal Empathy. 

And most young girls (up until recently) were never asked to share the same bathroom and locker room with boys. 

In fact, until about five minutes ago, anyone who forced young girls to do such a thing would be thrown in prison, if not worse. 

You only despise it because it is despicable. 

Like every argument from the trans activists, it is a house of cards that collapses under even the slightest breath or tremor of scrutiny. 

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She should be. 

She won't be. 

But at least she showed the world that she can be just as galactically stupid and cowardly as a Supreme Court Justice. 

============================================

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