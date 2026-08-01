WEAK: In Response to Sophie Cunningham's Common Sense, Her Coach Mimics Ketanji Brown Jackson



Because the WNBA seems to be much more of a social justice organization than a sports league, it's no surprise that its two most troublesome players are Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Clark is a problem because she is far more talented than anyone else in the league (and because of her sexual orientation and skin color).

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As for Cunningham, well, we all know why the WNBA powers that be and the trans cultists hate her. (Also, there is her sexual orientation and skin color.)

Last night in Portland, one of the most far-left enclaves in America, activists in the crowd booed Cunningham whenever she touched the ball. Cunningham, in return, responded in the best way an athlete can: by playing well, winning the game, and—deliciously—taking a moment to rub it in the haters' faces.

The Portland crowd is booing Sophie Cunningham so she swishes the three then talks trash to them.



I guess people in Portland don’t like those who stand up for women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/0keH79f7Jj — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) August 1, 2026

This is the way.

More importantly, after the game, the most important demographic in the arena showed Cunningham how much they love her, and she responded in kind by giving an adoring young fan her game shoe.

the reaction on this young fan's face when Sophie Cunningham gifted her a game-worn shoe after tonight's win in Portland 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZrEYqshqAd — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 1, 2026

She gets it. She REALLY gets it.

And she knows she is making a difference with young girls, both by excelling on the court and by giving them the courage to stand up for their rights themselves.

What a pity that her coach, Stephanie White, doesn't have her strength, nor her common sense. Here is how White addressed the issue in the post-game presser:

Fever coach Stephanie White is asked her stance on males playing in women's sports.



"I wouldn't really say that I'm educated enough from a scientific standpoint. I don't ever believe that exclusion is the answer."



She then opens up on "frustration" over the debate being tied… pic.twitter.com/6hOLPSBYBf — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) August 1, 2026

WHAT? She's not educated enough? Is she 'not a biologist' like Ketanji Brown Jackson?

This isn't rocket surgery. Men are men, women are women, and Title IX was created to protect women's sports (not to mention civil rights laws that exist to protect women's private spaces). That's exclusion, and it's right that we have exclusion. Women's sports, and Whites salary, would not exist without it.

We're sorry she's 'frustrated' (no, we're not), but this is not going away. So she'd better get used to it and come up with a FAR better answer than she just gave.

Grown adult professing not to be educated on the athletic differences between men and women. Another banner moment for the WNBA this week. https://t.co/3SHPIi1zbE — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 1, 2026

We don't need to wait for history to look back on this moment in our culture and call it insane.

It's insane right now.

For some, it apparently requires years of scientific study to understand whether males should play in women’s sports. https://t.co/r1sZo5lx8O — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) August 1, 2026

Maybe White is looking for a seat on the Supreme Court when the left tries to pack it.

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I’m trying to imagine being so committed to leftie ideology that I’d say I don’t know if men and women are different because I’m very dumb. https://t.co/Q2TSz2SH46 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 1, 2026

Obviously, no one buys White's evasive answer here. She may or may not be dumb; we don't know. But no one is that dumb (except maybe KBJ).

She's just a coward.

Nick Searcy is not alone.

HOW have they not come up with a better answer than "I'm not educated enough to tell you how men & women are physically different"?



Serious question. They've had since KBJ's horrible response to "what is a woman" to think of a better response. Just vapid nonsense.… — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 1, 2026

They don't come up with a better answer because the compliant sports media—which runs rampant with leftist activists—does not demand that they do.

Our question is how they sleep at night after giving an answer like this one.

What does she suppose the W in WNBA is for? https://t.co/nTwGLZTgUe — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) August 1, 2026

We'd love to see that follow-up question, but the sports media will never ask it.

Sports is all about exclusion. We exclude adults from children’s games. We exclude heavyweights from featherweights. WTF — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) August 1, 2026

“I don’t ever believe exclusion is the answer, I just don’t.”



Cool. So does she think Olympians shouldn't be excluded from Paralympics? 18 year olds shouldn't be excluded from 12u? Heavyweights shouldn't be excluded from featherweights?



Categories exist solely to exclude. https://t.co/iCuJr22Xmm — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 1, 2026

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Complaining about 'exclusion' in sports (or anywhere, really) could be an entire chapter in Gad Saad's book, Suicidal Empathy.

“Growing up, I played sports with boys all the time.” Most of us did until the “boys” became “men” during puberty. That’s a total cop out. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 1, 2026

And most young girls (up until recently) were never asked to share the same bathroom and locker room with boys.

In fact, until about five minutes ago, anyone who forced young girls to do such a thing would be thrown in prison, if not worse.

At 15 my 12 year old brother was suddenly much stronger than me. And we both understood we had to stop physically fighting (over the TV channel). I despise grown adults denying this obvious truth or equating girls with castrati. — Melissa Martin (@MelTerfIslander) August 1, 2026

You only despise it because it is despicable.

"Exclusion is never the answer", really?? So males should not be excluded from the WNBA and it should become a co-ed league? What is she even saying? — MKLiberty650 (@FrancieNolan6) August 1, 2026

Like every argument from the trans activists, it is a house of cards that collapses under even the slightest breath or tremor of scrutiny.

It’s an interesting strategy to argue women deserve more respect, more pay, and more investment… while supporting the inclusion of male athletes in the very category you’re asking people to value. Like??? https://t.co/bMvjiQrbBx — Payton McNabb (@paytonmcnabb_) August 1, 2026

Any NBA team could put up 300 on the Fever. And she knows this. Yet says that. — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) August 1, 2026

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She should be fired today!



What a complete coward! https://t.co/naK5wJVfYU — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 1, 2026

She should be.

She won't be.

But at least she showed the world that she can be just as galactically stupid and cowardly as a Supreme Court Justice.





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