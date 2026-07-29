DNC Woes Continue As New Report Reveals They Were Scammed by Someone Pretending to Be Ken Martin



Did you know that Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin was also a Nigerian Prince?

It's true.

Or so everyone at the DNC seemed to believe in 2025.

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Yesterday, we discovered that party officials have admitted losing nearly $30,000 to an email scammer posing as Martin last year, according to a story from News of the United States.

The DNC Lost Nearly $29,000 to an Email Scammer Posing as Ken Martinhttps://t.co/fypJLBeZtJ — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 28, 2026

Ha.

Haha.

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

No wonder the DNC is nearly broke these days.

Then again, they are the party of fraud, so it seems fitting that a fraudster got the best of them.

In February 2025, an unknown party sent a fraudulent email to a committee staffer pretending to be Chairman Ken Martin, a DNC official familiar with the matter confirmed to NOTUS. Martin had begun his tenure days before. The staffer, who is no longer at the DNC, made a payment to the fraudster.

Wait, they fired the staffer?

That doesn't seem fair, given how Democrats love to reward stupidity and incompetence.

When are they going to fire Martin himself?

What exactly is the difference between @kenmartin73 and an email scammer? — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 28, 2026

That is an excellent question.

As best we can tell, the only difference is that it's more than likely that the scammer does not live in the United States. Like most Democrat and ActBlue donors. (Ba-ZING!)

It's too bad that the Left hates Elon Musk almost as much as they hate President Trump.

His DOGE whiz kids could probably fix the DNC finances in a single quarter.

Have they blamed Trump though? — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 28, 2026

Oh, just wait for it. That will happen, too, sooner or later.

The real news here is that the DNC actually had $29,000 laying around… — JamesFromTheInternet (@JamesFTInternet) July 28, 2026

It has NOT been a good fundraising year for the DNC.

That might be why James Carville is telling them to bring back ... David Hogg?

Can we actually be that lucky?

LOL.

I just invoiced them 40k for sending them "chill vibes" and they paid. You don't even have to lie, they buy any invoice like you are running a Minnesota Day Care https://t.co/92aRGm7ykD — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) July 28, 2026

Or a 'Quality Learing Center.'

The only thing missing from that image to perfectly encapsulate the DNC is a derailed train careening toward the fiery dumpster at top speed.

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Someone pretending to be Ken Martin is better at raising money than the real Ken Martin — Chris (@Kramburglar) July 28, 2026

OOF!

It’s clear Martin is not the right man for the job. The drip-drip-drip about his incompetence is just prolonging the inevitable. Fire him.🔥 https://t.co/hNOpLyqZPA — Bucky (@BuckyNoseBest) July 28, 2026

Martin is absolutely the wrong person for the job, but please don't tell the DNC that.

It's too much fun to watch him run it.

Then again, the Left will likely claim that he needs to be removed just because he is a white man, so maybe the next DNC chair will be Karine Jean-Pierre.

They should definitely be the people in charge of trillions of our tax dollars. — Todd Rodemich (@Hux316) July 28, 2026

Democrats can never be allowed to have power again.

Should probably check and see if that scammer has an ActBlue mailbox. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) July 28, 2026

It can't be ActBlue. A simple email scam is not nearly shady enough for them.

You know, at the time, I thought this looked suspicious: pic.twitter.com/ErzMgbtLxz — Freer Press (@FreerPress) July 28, 2026

Yep. We just did a spit take, too.

I'm ken Martin and so is my cat — mostly me (@tommythecommy79) July 29, 2026

LOL.

OK, these are too funny. We have to wrap this one up, or we'll die laughing.

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If we know one thing about the DNC, it is that this will not be the last time they do something to make everyone point and laugh at them.

It might not even be the last time ... this week.

The beatings will continue until morale improves! https://t.co/pfTrArMEnL — Nick Mirman (@NickMirman) July 29, 2026

Hey, we're not saying that the DNC is a dead horse.

A dead donkey, perhaps.

But not a dead horse.





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