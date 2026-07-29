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DNC Woes Continue As New Report Reveals They Were Scammed by Someone Pretending to Be Ken Martin

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on July 29, 2026
Meme


Did you know that Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin was also a Nigerian Prince? 

It's true. 

Or so everyone at the DNC seemed to believe in 2025. 

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Yesterday, we discovered that party officials have admitted losing nearly $30,000 to an email scammer posing as Martin last year, according to a story from News of the United States

Ha. 

Haha. 

HAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 

No wonder the DNC is nearly broke these days.

Then again, they are the party of fraud, so it seems fitting that a fraudster got the best of them. 

 In February 2025, an unknown party sent a fraudulent email to a committee staffer pretending to be Chairman Ken Martin, a DNC official familiar with the matter confirmed to NOTUS. Martin had begun his tenure days before. The staffer, who is no longer at the DNC, made a payment to the fraudster.

Wait, they fired the staffer? 

That doesn't seem fair, given how Democrats love to reward stupidity and incompetence. 

When are they going to fire Martin himself? 

That is an excellent question. 

As best we can tell, the only difference is that it's more than likely that the scammer does not live in the United States. Like most Democrat and ActBlue donors. (Ba-ZING!)

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It's too bad that the Left hates Elon Musk almost as much as they hate President Trump. 

His DOGE whiz kids could probably fix the DNC finances in a single quarter. 

Oh, just wait for it. That will happen, too, sooner or later. 

It has NOT been a good fundraising year for the DNC. 

That might be why James Carville is telling them to bring back ... David Hogg?

Can we actually be that lucky? 

LOL. 

Or a 'Quality Learing Center.' 

The only thing missing from that image to perfectly encapsulate the DNC is a derailed train careening toward the fiery dumpster at top speed. 

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OOF! 

Martin is absolutely the wrong person for the job, but please don't tell the DNC that. 

It's too much fun to watch him run it. 

Then again, the Left will likely claim that he needs to be removed just because he is a white man, so maybe the next DNC chair will be Karine Jean-Pierre.

Democrats can never be allowed to have power again. 

It can't be ActBlue. A simple email scam is not nearly shady enough for them. 

Yep. We just did a spit take, too. 

LOL. 

OK, these are too funny. We have to wrap this one up, or we'll die laughing. 

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If we know one thing about the DNC, it is that this will not be the last time they do something to make everyone point and laugh at them. 

It might not even be the last time ... this week. 

Hey, we're not saying that the DNC is a dead horse. 

A dead donkey, perhaps. 

But not a dead horse.

============================================

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