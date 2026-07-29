Rand Paul Mocks Fauci's Cowardly Invocation of the Fifth Amendment During Senate Hearing

If you haven't been paying attention to Dr. Evil ... err, Tony Fauci's appearance in the United States Senate this morning, Dave Chappelle can summarize what you've missed.

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Fauci has refused to answer any of the questions that Rand Paul asked him so far, and it looks like he is going to refuse to answer any questions from any Republicans on the committee.

The good news for Fauci is that no Democrats seem to want to ask him ANY questions, so he won't have to invoke the Fifth Amendment when it comes to them.

It got so ridiculous in the early moments of the hearing that Paul couldn't help but mock Fauci's cowardice to the amusement of everyone in the room.

Sen Paul: "Let the record record that the witness has refused to answer whether there's a folder in front of him based on his Fifth Amendment right." pic.twitter.com/ZkU2Y2CWSv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

LOL.

Is it a folder? Could it be a binder?

Fauci won't say because it might incriminate him.

I love that the people in the gallery laughed. — Leesa J. (@LeesaWho) July 29, 2026

It was a very funny moment, but Fauci's refusal to answer for his words and actions is not.

This arrogant, uncooperative attitude from a man who happily oversaw the stripping of many American rights is disgusting.



He should be stripped of any government benefits on this basis alone, having been employed by the government and testifying to his actions in their employ. — Kirk Graystone (@KirkGraystone) July 29, 2026

If there was nothing to pardon, there would be nothing to hide.



I didn’t think pardoned people could plead the fifth. 🤔 https://t.co/V3AyezasmL — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 29, 2026

We're not sure how Fauci can continually plead the Fifth when the questions cover a period that Joe Biden's autopen gave him a blanket pardon for, but Sen. Paul promised that there will be consequences, which could include but may not be limited to charging him with contempt.

This mofo guilty as hell… — Dropping Balls (@Droppingballss) July 29, 2026

He knows he lied, he knows it came from his funded lab, Rand Paul is dead on about Faucis lies. Biden was behind it & thats why he got pardoned. Everyone knew Fauci would plead the 5th. got to read his whole diary. What a narcissist! He talks all about himself & not about covid — JP (@JP193979) July 29, 2026

Of course, he knows. And he knows that we all know as well.

He doesn't care.

You can see the guilt in Fauci’s face — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) July 29, 2026

We've seen actual weasels with more honest-looking faces.

The Senate should have had recourse ready. An arrest warrant or something. This helps to destroy confidence in any authority to stop evil. — JScottC (@JSCMAGA) July 29, 2026

We'd love to see Fauci perp-walked out of the hearing room in handcuffs, but sadly, we doubt that will happen.

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But Fauci was a public servant (in name and title anyway, if not in practice). His refusal to be accountable for his actions throughout COVID had better result in a prison sentence, or it will remove any remaining shred of trust in public institutions for decades to come.





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