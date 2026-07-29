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Rand Paul Mocks Fauci's Cowardly Invocation of the Fifth Amendment During Senate Hearing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:45 AM on July 29, 2026
Twitchy

If you haven't been paying attention to Dr. Evil ... err, Tony Fauci's appearance in the United States Senate this morning, Dave Chappelle can summarize what you've missed. 

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Plead The Fif Quiet GIFfrom Plead The Fif GIFs


Fauci has refused to answer any of the questions that Rand Paul asked him so far, and it looks like he is going to refuse to answer any questions from any Republicans on the committee. 

The good news for Fauci is that no Democrats seem to want to ask him ANY questions, so he won't have to invoke the Fifth Amendment when it comes to them. 

It got so ridiculous in the early moments of the hearing that Paul couldn't help but mock Fauci's cowardice to the amusement of everyone in the room. 

LOL. 

Is it a folder? Could it be a binder? 

Fauci won't say because it might incriminate him. 

It was a very funny moment, but Fauci's refusal to answer for his words and actions is not. 

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We're not sure how Fauci can continually plead the Fifth when the questions cover a period that Joe Biden's autopen gave him a blanket pardon for, but Sen. Paul promised that there will be consequences, which could include but may not be limited to charging him with contempt. 

Of course, he knows. And he knows that we all know as well. 

He doesn't care. 

We've seen actual weasels with more honest-looking faces. 

We'd love to see Fauci perp-walked out of the hearing room in handcuffs, but sadly, we doubt that will happen. 

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But Fauci was a public servant (in name and title anyway, if not in practice). His refusal to be accountable for his actions throughout COVID had better result in a prison sentence, or it will remove any remaining shred of trust in public institutions for decades to come. 

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 JOE BIDEN RAND PAUL SENATE

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