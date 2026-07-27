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SHOCKER: White House Reporter Exposes HUGE List of US Journos in Alleged Quid Pro Quo With the CCP

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on July 27, 2026
Twitchy


When President Trump declared the mainstream media 'the enemy of the [American] people,' he may have been more right than even he knew.

In a breaking thread that is going viral on X today, White House Correspondent for the Bannon War Room, Natalie Winters, has just exposed a GIGANTIC list of 'journalists' who were treated to CCP-funded trips to China—and more—allegedly in exchange for favorable coverage of the country. The quid pro quo reportedly goes back as far as 2009. 

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Winters used public FARA filings, newsletters, and records from the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) to expose the media personalities and published her full report on Substack

She also listed the names in her thread on X. While we need further confirmation and corroboration of her findings, the list is quite extensive—and will shock absolutely nobody. 

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But wait. It keeps going ...

All of the worst media outlets are included: CNN, The New York Times, The Associated Press, NBC, NPR, Newsweek, MS NOW, Vox, and many others. 

After naming names, Winters went on to expose who was funding these trips and what the reporters received. 

Finally, Winters reached the 'quo' part of the alleged quid pro quo arrangement. 

This is where it gets pretty damning for many of the journalists. 

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To cap off her report, Winters also noted the close relationship many of the reporters on her list had with Joe Biden and his administration, such as Bruce Stokes, who is married to Biden's Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and Steve Clemons, who Biden personally introduced to many Chinese officials. 

Oh, did we mention that Hunter Biden was with 'the big guy' on that occasion? 

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Ohhh, journos! You've got some 'splainin' to do! 

OOF! 

That puts Klein's podcast in a whole new light, doesn't it? 

We can only imagine how crestfallen Jim Acosta is that he was never invited on one of the trips. 

No wonder so many in the media refused to cover, or openly mocked, President Trump when he exposed Chinese influence on and interference in American elections.

It makes all the sense in the world.

Winters is part of the new media who replaced many of the old guard in the White House Press Room when President Trump was reelected in 2024. She has a pretty good track record on exposing corruption. She discovered the racist and homophobic tweets of Sen. John Fetterman's now-former finance director. She did the same with Fani Willis's campaign director

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If nothing else, she has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to her reporting. 

That's something that NO ONE on her list can claim. 

And now we may know one of the big reasons why.

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHINA DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

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