CNN National Security Hack Gets Called Out for Bogus Claim About Election Interference Docs



It's not a surprise that the media is avoiding President Trump's release of documents regarding China's interference in US elections like the plague. For any legacy media outlet to cover the revelations honestly would be tantamount to a guilty plea in a courtroom.

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So, we are getting the usual denials from the likes of CBS News and others. Obviously, everything must be false. Because if it is true, the only groups more implicated than past intelligence agencies under Democratic presidents are the 'journalists' who joined in the cover-up.

They are labelling Trump's speech 'dangerous,' and, in a way, they are correct. It is dangerous to them.

Like any lie, in order to perpetuate the falsehood that the 2020 election was safe and secure, they have to spin more lies. And with each iteration, the lies become more ridiculous.

This brings us to CNN and national security 'reporter,' Zachary Cohen. Last night, the President had barely even begun addressing the nation when Cohen announced on X that CNN had already reviewed all of the classified documents—that Trump had JUST declassified—and, of course, there's nothing to see here, folks. Move along.

The documents Trump is referring to right now, and CNN has reviewed all of them, largely discuss vulnerabilities that have been known for years and/or are reflected in the 2021 US intel community assessment.



None of the declassified information supports the claim that any… — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) July 17, 2026

... previous election results — including the 2020 presidential contest that Trump lost — were manipulated by foreign interference or fraud in a way that would’ve changed the outcome.

Really? Wow.

If that's the case, then why were the classified documents placed in burn bags (that they forgot to burn), and why is there clear evidence from Catherine Herridge that intelligence agencies hid the information from the President?

Cohen continued.

The documents & notes Trump is referring to in his speech were largely intended to round up everything the US government had information about that could potentially be considered, per a source w/ direct knowledge.



After analysis, the intel community decided to either… — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) July 17, 2026

... incorporate them in the 2021 minority report or assessed -- based on verbiage in the documents themselves -- were not concrete enough to view as consequential enough, the source said.

Ahh, Cohen pulled out the classic 'anonymous sources close to the situation.'

Yeah, that's not gonna fly anymore.

You spent more time crafting this post than reading those documents. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 17, 2026

Given the timing of his tweets, someone at the ODNI or DOJ might want to ask Cohen how he was able to review all of the documents before they were declassified.

How the hell did CNN already know exactly what these documents entail when they were just declassified? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 17, 2026

When did CNN review all these documents Trump just declassified? https://t.co/1xXASiQ9Zr — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 17, 2026

Great question. It might even warrant a subpoena.

"It may be illegal to read these leaked documents. Let us read them for you..."



Never change, CNN... — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) July 17, 2026

They never will.

Call us crazy, but we think Ric Grenell might know just a little more about what the documents contain than an apparatchik at CNN.

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Outside of the main lie, however, Cohen committed another one by completely missing the point of the President's address.

Deliberately.

They’re all reacting to something Trump did not say at all in the speech. He didn’t claim “these documents prove that the 2020 election was stolen,” or anything close to it. Bizarre to see this happen in real time.



The entire claim was “we have severe election vulnerabilities… https://t.co/Sy1MlxSL12 — Alaric (@0xAlaric) July 17, 2026

... and need to fix them NOW, especially because foreign adversaries have the ability to exploit them with stolen data.” It was a speech and doc release aimed at passing the SAVE Act. And now, the MSM response has been “HOW DARE TRUMP QUESTION THE 2020 ELECTION” — followed by “well yeah we’ve known about these massive issues with our election security the whole time, who cares chud”

The media is taking an untenable position regarding the speech and what Trump revealed.

Cohen deserves the derision he received last night.

That was not the subject of last night's address and you know it. Our elections are absolutely not secure and as you state have not been for quite some time. What I want to know is why one party is so insistent on keeping them unsecured. This should be a no trainer for the… — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) July 17, 2026

... party of DEMOCRACY to get behind and yet they fight it tooth and nail. Makes you wonder.

Rather than make us wonder, it makes us know FOR CERTAIN that the opponents of the SAVE America Act don't just want insecure elections, they NEED them.

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Trump declassifies evidence of democrat and foreign election interference.



CNN: “Nothing to see here.” https://t.co/rNkRdafqBs — Bo French (@bofrench) July 17, 2026

They're so predictable.

CNN needs to be investigated.



How did they read all 900 documents in 10 minutes and report it’s been known?



Furthermore, for 5 years they never reported on such vulnerabilities. Unreal. https://t.co/8gXgBO1O8N — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) July 17, 2026

Cohen is just dumb enough not to realize the massive contradiction he just concocted out of thin air.

Damn, I can’t figure out the reasons for this. pic.twitter.com/eavPeSYikg — Richard F Miller. (@NoFollo92476663) July 17, 2026

The funniest part is that CNN doesn't realize that by instantly and bafflingly declaring the declassified documents to be bunk, all they did was convince millions of Americans of the truth about election interference.

It's not that they have zero credibility; they actually have negative credibility.

And they earned it.

Amazingly, Cohen tried to take a victory lap after the end of the speech.

Now that the speech is over, can say that this still stands. 👇 https://t.co/JrWRlRUyO5 — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) July 17, 2026

LOL.

So he 'prebunked' the speech before he even knew what the President was going to state, then spiked the football to say, 'See? I was right all along.'

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Hey everyone Zachary here is telling us all good guys, coast clear.

What the heck? pic.twitter.com/xRRs7j9Lf1 — CattusFelis (@sosMachiavelli) July 17, 2026

Hmm. Was that one of the documents Cohen claims he reviewed?

If so, he's got some more explaining to do.

Did China pay you to say this? — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 17, 2026

That's another question Cohen and CNN should answer.

Under oath.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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