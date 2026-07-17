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CNN National Security Hack Gets Called Out for Bogus Claim About Election Interference Docs

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on July 17, 2026
Twitchy


It's not a surprise that the media is avoiding President Trump's release of documents regarding China's interference in US elections like the plague. For any legacy media outlet to cover the revelations honestly would be tantamount to a guilty plea in a courtroom. 

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So, we are getting the usual denials from the likes of CBS News and others. Obviously, everything must be false. Because if it is true, the only groups more implicated than past intelligence agencies under Democratic presidents are the 'journalists' who joined in the cover-up

They are labelling Trump's speech 'dangerous,' and, in a way, they are correct. It is dangerous to them. 

Like any lie, in order to perpetuate the falsehood that the 2020 election was safe and secure, they have to spin more lies. And with each iteration, the lies become more ridiculous. 

This brings us to CNN and national security 'reporter,' Zachary Cohen. Last night, the President had barely even begun addressing the nation when Cohen announced on X that CNN had already reviewed all of the classified documents—that Trump had JUST declassified—and, of course, there's nothing to see here, folks. Move along. 

... previous election results — including the 2020 presidential contest that Trump lost — were manipulated by foreign interference or fraud in a way that would’ve changed the outcome.

Really? Wow. 

If that's the case, then why were the classified documents placed in burn bags (that they forgot to burn), and why is there clear evidence from Catherine Herridge that intelligence agencies hid the information from the President? 

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Cohen continued. 

...  incorporate them in the 2021 minority report or assessed -- based on verbiage in the documents themselves -- were not concrete enough to view as consequential enough, the source said.

Ahh, Cohen pulled out the classic 'anonymous sources close to the situation.' 

Yeah, that's not gonna fly anymore. 

Given the timing of his tweets, someone at the ODNI or DOJ might want to ask Cohen how he was able to review all of the documents before they were declassified.

Great question. It might even warrant a subpoena. 

They never will. 

Call us crazy, but we think Ric Grenell might know just a little more about what the documents contain than an apparatchik at CNN.

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Outside of the main lie, however, Cohen committed another one by completely missing the point of the President's address. 

Deliberately. 

... and need to fix them NOW, especially because foreign adversaries have the ability to exploit them with stolen data.” It was a speech and doc release aimed at passing the SAVE Act. And now, the MSM response has been “HOW DARE TRUMP QUESTION THE 2020 ELECTION” — followed by “well yeah we’ve known about these massive issues with our election security the whole time, who cares chud”

The media is taking an untenable position regarding the speech and what Trump revealed. 

Cohen deserves the derision he received last night. 

... party of DEMOCRACY to get behind and yet they fight it tooth and nail.  Makes you wonder.

Rather than make us wonder, it makes us know FOR CERTAIN that the opponents of the SAVE America Act don't just want insecure elections, they NEED them. 

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They're so predictable. 

Cohen is just dumb enough not to realize the massive contradiction he just concocted out of thin air. 

The funniest part is that CNN doesn't realize that by instantly and bafflingly declaring the declassified documents to be bunk, all they did was convince millions of Americans of the truth about election interference. 

It's not that they have zero credibility; they actually have negative credibility. 

And they earned it. 

Amazingly, Cohen tried to take a victory lap after the end of the speech. 

LOL. 

So he 'prebunked' the speech before he even knew what the President was going to state, then spiked the football to say, 'See? I was right all along.' 

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Hmm. Was that one of the documents Cohen claims he reviewed? 

If so, he's got some more explaining to do.

That's another question Cohen and CNN should answer. 

Under oath. 

============================================

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHINA CNN DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY

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