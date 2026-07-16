CNN's Brian Stelter Says CBS Is 'Prebunking' President Trump's Address

President Donald Trump's address from the White House on Thursday night focused on election integrity, and a major subject of concern was meddling by China. Trump said that he was releasing documents showing that China had stolen 220 million voter files containing everything needed to register to vote.

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🚨 HOLY BOMBSHELL! DONALD TRUMP REVEALS CHINA HELPED STEAL 2020 IN NEW DECLASSIFICATION



They got 220 MILLION VOTER FILES.



"Starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People's Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in… pic.twitter.com/4YCVFc3X1X — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 17, 2026

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… history, resulting in China's illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files." "That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences, and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote and engage in other nefarious activities, which is exactly what was happening. This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare."

Trump says China had plans to print fake ballots in favor of Joe Biden — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 17, 2026

Not so fast, there, Mr. President. CNN's media watchdog Brian Stelter reported that CBS was "prebunking" the president's speech before it was even given.

CBS is prebunking the president's address by sharing accurate info about voter rolls and election systems. Seems like a "truth sandwich" approach by @MajorCBS @edokeefe etc pic.twitter.com/2Ri2eo1hch — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 17, 2026

Where's CNN's Daniel Dale, still resting?

Prebunking the president's speech is Major Garrett, who wrote a book claiming that the 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history."

We all know you fuckers in the mainstream are anything but truthful — Go Ducks (@SanJuanFlyer25) July 17, 2026

it’s a sandwich of sorts that’s for sure https://t.co/Kunncqf9NS — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) July 17, 2026

I love how the media forgets the Russia collusion they pushed for years after the election. You're all such a joke now. — RUDY! (@callmedrlike) July 17, 2026

Russia interfered with the 2016 election to get Trump elected? Sure. China interfered with the 2020 election to get Joe Biden elected? A hoax.

Now it's clear why NBC and ABC refused to air President Trump's primetime address. This is a crushing blow to the left. — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 17, 2026

CNN also not airing Trump's speech — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 17, 2026

🚨 OMG. President Trump announces a Deep State official specifically admitted to running a 'SHADOW GOVERNMENT' to hide from his intel briefing that China meddled in our election



"An official inside the FBI wrote that she was running, quote, a shadow government, unquote, to keep… pic.twitter.com/gm1wuRkYwI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 17, 2026

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… intelligence about China's election meddling from becoming known and to keep it away from the honorable press." "Document show that during this period, dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China's election targeting were kept out of the presidential briefing. These were briefings I would get almost every day. Everything was kept out." "One email among intelligence analysts admitted that they had, quote, deliberately massaged the presidential daily briefing to withhold information regarding Chinese activities related to the election."

ABC and NBC aren't carrying the speech, and CBS is prebunking it. Fortunately, the White House has posted the documents to its website so that people can read for themselves.

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