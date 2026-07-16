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CNN's Brian Stelter Says CBS Is 'Prebunking' President Trump's Address

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on July 16, 2026
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

President Donald Trump's address from the White House on Thursday night focused on election integrity, and a major subject of concern was meddling by China. Trump said that he was releasing documents showing that China had stolen 220 million voter files containing everything needed to register to vote.

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… history, resulting in China's illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files."

"That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences, and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote and engage in other nefarious activities, which is exactly what was happening. This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare."

Not so fast, there, Mr. President. CNN's media watchdog Brian Stelter reported that CBS was "prebunking" the president's speech before it was even given.

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Where's CNN's Daniel Dale, still resting?

Prebunking the president's speech is Major Garrett, who wrote a book claiming that the 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history."

Russia interfered with the 2016 election to get Trump elected? Sure. China interfered with the 2020 election to get Joe Biden elected? A hoax.

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… intelligence about China's election meddling from becoming known and to keep it away from the honorable press."

"Document show that during this period, dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China's election targeting were kept out of the presidential briefing. These were briefings I would get almost every day. Everything was kept out."

"One email among intelligence analysts admitted that they had, quote, deliberately massaged the presidential daily briefing to withhold information regarding Chinese activities related to the election."

ABC and NBC aren't carrying the speech, and CBS is prebunking it. Fortunately, the White House has posted the documents to its website so that people can read for themselves.

***

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2026 ELECTIONS CBS NEWS CNN

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