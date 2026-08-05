Brihana Joy Gray Declares Thanksgiving Is a Holiday About Genocide

As our own Doug Powers reported recently, Democratic Socialist Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong pulled a 180 and told Politico that she doesn't actually want to cancel Thanksgiving, which she had posted should have been done in 1621. In fact, Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday because she gets to see all of her relatives and in-laws.

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We'll see how this change of heart goes over with die-hards like then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' national press secretary Brihana Joy Gray, who posted on Tuesday that Thanksgiving is a holiday about genocide.

Thanksgiving is a holiday about genocide, even if it’s a holiday we like now, and I think it’s a pretty good time to connect the dots on how we should guard against normalizing genocide going forward. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 4, 2026

Please, please, please do more of this. Never stop doing this. Step on the accelerator. Tell people their gratitude is genocide. Tell kids the Macy's Day Parade is a military march. Tell their parents that the this is basically an SS Uniform. pic.twitter.com/3ywOrIVvX2 — prairiefawkes (@prairiefawkes) August 4, 2026

Democrats have proven they're not bothered by SS tattoos.

You nailed it. The best time to wage a war against American tradition and make everything about genocide is less than 100 days before a midterm election in pivotal swing states. You are a real genius and not at all doing unpaid labor for Republicans — emily (@emnode) August 5, 2026

Even Jonah Goldberg stood up for Thanksgiving.

Literally hundreds of millions of Americans have enjoyed Thanksgiving. Not .000001% did so to celebrate or even think about “genocide.” Literally not a thing for anybody participating in Thanksgiving. But these idiots think it’s smart morally or politically to pretend otherwise. https://t.co/jY7rAxah9n — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 5, 2026

I am a Native American and I celebrate Thanksgiving.



Cope. — Colin (@BasedCLC) August 4, 2026

The modern holiday of Thanksgiving celebrated on a Thursday at the end of November dates back to 1863 when President Lincoln issued a proclamation calling for a national day of Thanksgiving and Praise in response to Union victories in the Civil War.



Are you a Confederate simp? — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) August 5, 2026

It’s about getting together with family and being thankful for our blessings you miserable bitch — fedaykin reepicheep (@mauddweeb) August 5, 2026

If you’re a vegetarian it’s turkey genocide. Otherwise it’s a joyous celebration of national origins and unity. — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) August 5, 2026

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We should guard against normalizing people misusing the term genocide.



Hope that helps ✌️ — Michael Wu Hunt (@michaelwuhunt) August 5, 2026

It must be fucking miserable to find something miserable about every fucking thing in your life. — HHWDPD (@Denzelfan79) August 4, 2026

Please keep this up. This will play well in a general election — Blunderbuss Boyz (@_SNES_Chalmers) August 5, 2026

We'll have to check back to see if Gray calls Hong spineless for backing down on her desire to abolish Thanksgiving. So Hong's favorite holiday is about genocide?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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