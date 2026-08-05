Democrats Boycott Meeting on Influence of Muslim Brotherhood in the US as 'Political...
OUCH! Zohran Mamdani's Anti-Police Rhetoric Came Back to Bite Him at an NYPD...
VIP
Why El-Sayed’s Primary Win Should Alarm Every American
Masked Douche at St. Paul City Council Meeting Says 'The System' Exists to...
DSA Members Propose Replacing the President With 'The Head Honcho of Whatever'
Abdul El-Sayed Says Keep the Name Abdulrahman Out of Your Damn Mouth If...
Trump Brushes Off Would-Be Assassin Who Was Staking Out His Los Angeles Golf...
SO Genuine! Francesca Hong's Slam on Thanksgiving Clearly Wasn't Polling Well for Her...
'I Think That's Daft': Ross Douthat Politely BODIES Yale Professor on Who Knows...
Schumer Loses Control As Abdul El-Sayed's Victory Deconstructs the Democrat Party
Elizabeth Warren Does a Rake Stomp While Complaining About 'Landlords Jacking Up the...
Amy Klobuchar Gets Absolutely Booed Off Stage for Border & Cop Lies —...
Jumpin' for Jihad: Chris Murphy Is 'All In' for Fake Doctor and Terrorist...
VIP
Tim Walz Might Want to Thank Fellow 'Manly Man' James Talarico for Eclipsing...

Brihana Joy Gray Declares Thanksgiving Is a Holiday About Genocide

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 05, 2026
Gif meme

As our own Doug Powers reported recently, Democratic Socialist Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong pulled a 180 and told Politico that she doesn't actually want to cancel Thanksgiving, which she had posted should have been done in 1621. In fact, Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday because she gets to see all of her relatives and in-laws.

Advertisement

We'll see how this change of heart goes over with die-hards like then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' national press secretary Brihana Joy Gray, who posted on Tuesday that Thanksgiving is a holiday about genocide.

Democrats have proven they're not bothered by SS tattoos.

Recommended

OUCH! Zohran Mamdani's Anti-Police Rhetoric Came Back to Bite Him at an NYPD Event
Doug P.
Advertisement

Even Jonah Goldberg stood up for Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

We'll have to check back to see if Gray calls Hong spineless for backing down on her desire to abolish Thanksgiving. So Hong's favorite holiday is about genocide?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Zohran Mamdani's Anti-Police Rhetoric Came Back to Bite Him at an NYPD Event
Doug P.
Masked Douche at St. Paul City Council Meeting Says 'The System' Exists to Enforce Private Property
Brett T.
Democrats Boycott Meeting on Influence of Muslim Brotherhood in the US as 'Political Creepshow'
Brett T.
'I Think That's Daft': Ross Douthat Politely BODIES Yale Professor on Who Knows Best for Children
Grateful Calvin
DSA Members Propose Replacing the President With 'The Head Honcho of Whatever'
Brett T.
Abdul El-Sayed Says Keep the Name Abdulrahman Out of Your Damn Mouth If You Can’t Say It
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OUCH! Zohran Mamdani's Anti-Police Rhetoric Came Back to Bite Him at an NYPD Event Doug P.
Advertisement