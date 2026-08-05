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'I Think That's Daft': Ross Douthat Politely BODIES Yale Professor on Who Knows Best for Children

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on August 05, 2026
Twitchy


Just when we think we are running out of absolutely batpoop insane ideas for the Left in America to fully embrace, along comes an even more lunatic idea. 

Not only are they still clinging to the monstrous ideology that men can become women and belong in girls' sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms, but with the DSA monster they have created, they are now going 'all in' on Communism and radical Islam.

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They have careened so far beyond parody that if we weren't already seeing the horrific effects of their ideology on America, we'd swear they were pranking us. We hate to label everything Orwellian, but at this point, we would not be surprised if the next DNC included posters and placards declaring that 2+2=5. 

As if to prove the point that there is no idea so ludicrous that the left will not endorse it, New York Times columnist (and new 60 Minutes correspondent) Ross Douthat recently debated Yale law professor Samuel Moyn on the idea that elderly Americans are hoarding the future from younger generations. 

It's not a new argument, and there is some merit to it. The conversation began by discussing politicians like Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell, as well as late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who refuse to relinquish power and retire into the sunset. 

But it wasn't long before the conversation took a turn from the sublime to the ridiculous. Watch: 

Yes, you heard that correctly. Moyn argues that young, childless 24-year-old college graduates know what is better for children than those children's parents.

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And Douthat gave that deranged notion the only response it merited: 

'I think that's daft. I think it's absurd to imagine ...' 

But that's today's left for you. Daft and absurd. 

Of course, it's not surprising that Moyn feels this way. He is a Marxist. Family is anathema to Marxism. 

Unfortunately, you can find him in one of America's most prestigious institutions. 

Cynical Publius laid out exactly what is going on in the conversation in a lengthy tweet. 

... short video please. 

One of the tenets of most forms of totalitarianism, including Marxism and Naziism, is to destroy the family as the basic building block of society and replace it with the State. 

Moyn is suggesting that parents should not have the right to speak for their children, and that third parties--presumably those chosen by a government led by evildoing "experts" like Moyn--should speak on behalf of those children instead. 

This is not a new idea.  Hitler embraced this idea.  Stalin embraced this idea.  Mao embraced this idea. 

Yet this is a respected professor at what is generally considered the premier law school in the USA. 

We have a deep and troubling problem in America's legal profession, and we must find ways to reduce the power and influence of lawyers generally. 

I say this as a lawyer myself.

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This is how Marxism always operates. Capture the institutions of greatest influence and target the kids. 

It makes us wonder if Mao's Little Red Book is a required text in Moyn's classroom at Yale. 

What he is saying is that the votes of young, childless people should be overweighted, perhaps even used as proxies in place of older voters. 

No, we are not making that up. You can read it in the transcript. 

If it involves destroying the traditional nuclear family, you can bet that statists like Moyn are going to be all for it. 

BINGO! 

Even former conservative Jonah Goldberg broke out of his TDS stupor to recommend a better response that Douthat should have provided after listening to Moyn: 

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...  lives of my coworkers.” 

Again, I said the best legal response.

Maybe Goldberg is starting to have some buyer's remorse about who he has aligned himself with due to his hatred of the President. 

As an interpretation of what Moyn was really saying here, that one is better than Google Translate could ever provide. 

Probably a very good idea for Kash Patel. 

We're not going to ask (yet again), 'Why do they always look like that?', but ... why do they always look like that? 

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Ooh. That response might be even better than the one Goldberg proposed. 

At the very least, he should not be in a position to poison young minds at Yale. 

HA! 

A classic from the former Texas Congressman and Senator (who actually DID retire at a relatively early age).  

LOL. 

MK Hammer always offers the best, funniest solutions to leftist problems. 

And it wasn't even that long ago that it was unimaginable. 

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The descent of Democrats into Marxist madness has gone more quickly than the proverbial handbasket into Hell. 

Even the dancing bear understands that parents know best for their kids. 

But we're glad Douthat talked to Moyn BECAUSE of how crazy he is. 

Instead of preaching his ideology privately at Yale Law School, now everyone can see him for who he is. 

That's it. That's the point. 

But the more American parents understand what leftists think of them and what they want to do with their children, the worse it will work out for the Marxist ideologues. 

Just ask Terry McAuliffe in Virginia. 

============================================

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ACADEMIA COMMUNISM MARXISM PARENTAL RIGHTS THE NEW YORK TIMES

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