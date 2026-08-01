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A ‘Scared’ Jonah Goldberg Unloads on ‘Poseur’ Hasan Piker

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on August 01, 2026
Twitchy

You know there's trouble under that big Democratic tent when Never Trumper Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch gets in a tussle with nepo-baby podcaster Hasan Piker, who's campaigned with Democratic Socialists like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and is famous for arguing that America deserved 9/11. Believe it or not, it all started when Goldberg posted an AI meme of his beloved dog, but Piker decided to jump in on the thread and accuse Goldberg of being "real scared" during an appearance on a CNN panel during which Goldberg apparently brought up the incident with Piker using a shock collar on his dog.

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The post continues:

… a cosplaying radical kid of privilege and apologist for murderers and terrorists. But you’re not scary dude. You’re a poseur.  I think it’s hilarious you streamed my comments to your easily duped fans.

That's the Jonah Goldberg who wrote "Liberal Fascism" back in the day, not the current version who has helped with the extremist invasion of the Democratic Party.

Doesn't he, though?

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We'd have to see that to believe it.

We thought he deserved a shout-out for that. 

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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