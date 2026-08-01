A ‘Scared’ Jonah Goldberg Unloads on ‘Poseur’ Hasan Piker

You know there's trouble under that big Democratic tent when Never Trumper Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch gets in a tussle with nepo-baby podcaster Hasan Piker, who's campaigned with Democratic Socialists like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and is famous for arguing that America deserved 9/11. Believe it or not, it all started when Goldberg posted an AI meme of his beloved dog, but Piker decided to jump in on the thread and accuse Goldberg of being "real scared" during an appearance on a CNN panel during which Goldberg apparently brought up the incident with Piker using a shock collar on his dog.

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hey jonah, you seemed real scared about the changes taking place in american politics on that cnn panel buddy. is everything okay? https://t.co/SzCU5z4eLG — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 30, 2026

I’m not scared. I think you guys will fail because your ideas are stupid and very, very, old and will fail wherever put into practice. Price controls are older than Christianity, for instance. Your Mao schtick is moronic and takes advantage of your fans’ ignorance. I think you’re… https://t.co/RRWis4X7qU — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 30, 2026

The post continues:

… a cosplaying radical kid of privilege and apologist for murderers and terrorists. But you’re not scary dude. You’re a poseur. I think it’s hilarious you streamed my comments to your easily duped fans.

That's the Jonah Goldberg who wrote "Liberal Fascism" back in the day, not the current version who has helped with the extremist invasion of the Democratic Party.

Stop stop he's already dead! — Dennis, Actual Antifascist (@spongeworthy2) July 31, 2026

I’m terrified of Marxist Liberation Theocrats. pic.twitter.com/m3OgBpWwwn — Sruli Broocker (@srulibroocker) July 31, 2026

Jonah, you almost sound like the old you! — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) July 31, 2026

Doesn't he, though?

He is exactly a privileged nepo baby frat boy pseudo predator lobbed into a convenient leftist position cosplaying a communist to appeal to a deranged group of young uneducated, rebellious, wannabe underdogs.



No integrity, no spine, no actual substance. — Bradlee (@Surfer_bradlee) July 30, 2026

Highly privileged nepo kids like Hasan always always always easily dupe actually desperate kids into fighting their revolution for them. Tale as old as time. — Montgisard (@sturfenturf) July 31, 2026

Hasan's gravest sin yet may be causing me to agree with Jonah — CulturalCanary (@CulturalCanary) July 31, 2026

Normal people don’t give a damn what Mao Zapdog over there has to say. — Combat Wombat (Not the YouTuber) (@AntiLibWombat) July 31, 2026

I can't believe CNN made Kasie Hunt apologize for you saying that Piker abuses his dog. 🤦‍♀️ — Melanie (@mheinz16) July 31, 2026

We'd have to see that to believe it.

I did not have 'liking a Jonah Goldberg X post' on my bingo card today, but here we are. — Sirhan Lohan (@Sirhan_Lohan) July 31, 2026

It's kinda weird seeing Jonah finally confronting the real enemy instead of fellow Republicans. — Cass Barrett (@cassbarrett16) August 1, 2026

We thought he deserved a shout-out for that.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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