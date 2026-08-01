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Not-a-Communist Melat Kiros Notes Some Big-Tent Democrats Call Themselves Capitalists

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on August 01, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak

Democratic Socialists are perfectly happy to be called that, but they get a bit prickly when you call them communists. As you know, Ethiopian-born Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros won the Democratic nomination for Congress in Denver, Colorado. PBS had her on for an interview, and knowing how she'd answer, went ahead and dared ask, "First, are you a communist?" Of course, Kiros said she was not, but what she said afterward was more revealing. She noted that the Democratic Party is a big tent, and a lot of Democrats call themselves capitalists. Who knows … some might actually be capitalists.

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That's why they call themselves Democratic Socialists. They've already admitted they're just using the Democratic Party for the campaign money and name recognition. They're not Democrats.

There's going to be a lot of pushing and shoving under that tent.

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She's running in a deep-blue district, so she's pretty much guaranteed to be sworn into Congress next January. She'll be like AOC—a lot of talk and very little to show for it.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS COLORADO COMMUNISM CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY

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