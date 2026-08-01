Not-a-Communist Melat Kiros Notes Some Big-Tent Democrats Call Themselves Capitalists

Democratic Socialists are perfectly happy to be called that, but they get a bit prickly when you call them communists. As you know, Ethiopian-born Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros won the Democratic nomination for Congress in Denver, Colorado. PBS had her on for an interview, and knowing how she'd answer, went ahead and dared ask, "First, are you a communist?" Of course, Kiros said she was not, but what she said afterward was more revealing. She noted that the Democratic Party is a big tent, and a lot of Democrats call themselves capitalists. Who knows … some might actually be capitalists.

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Dem Socialist Melat Kiros is asked about DSA leaders who call themselves communists:



*shrugs*



"Yeah, well, you know, some members of the Democrat Party are proudly proclaiming themselves as capitalists, and it's a big tent, right?"



Commies in the Democrat tent, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/w1mPpdAq7a — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2026

It won’t be long, but in that tent the commies will kill the capitalists. — Thode Jr (@TeddySFreeze) August 1, 2026

Capitalism is compatible with the US Constitution, communism is not. — Tim Hurlocker (@AdamSmithEcho) August 1, 2026

Circus tent — Doc Doc Dave (@DaWi85208200) August 1, 2026

Official Democratic Party Tent Update:

Capitalism has officially been demoted to a 'special interest group' available only upon request. pic.twitter.com/U3kSvntBTw — Real Common Sense (@commonsense144) August 1, 2026

Except the communists will throw the other “big tent” people out if they get in power. Suicidal empathy at its finest. — OneOpinion23 (@OneOpinion23) August 1, 2026

Wait, she thinks it is bad that some people are capitalists? The most successful economic system in the history of the world. — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) August 1, 2026

Um.. capitalism and communism are completely divergent ways of thinking about government and society. It's a big clown tent that will implode upon itself. — Bob (@Bob76046) August 1, 2026

I don't think most Americans want conmunists in their tent. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) August 1, 2026

That's why they call themselves Democratic Socialists. They've already admitted they're just using the Democratic Party for the campaign money and name recognition. They're not Democrats.

Another lie. I have never heard a Democrat defend capitalism with the possible exception of John Fetteman, and only because he had a stroke that killed the liberal Democrat part of his brain. — NotSure (@notsure390) August 1, 2026

Who is going to explain to her how well capitalists and communists mix? — CommonCents (@Ekc12345) August 1, 2026

There's going to be a lot of pushing and shoving under that tent.

She will be elected and during her term will neither sponsor nor co-sponsor any legislation that will pass the House let alone become legislation. She'll be nothing more than a loudmouthed vehicle for imbecilic Marxist dogma. Well done Colorado. — George Cooksey (@ExStellaPulvis) August 1, 2026

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She's running in a deep-blue district, so she's pretty much guaranteed to be sworn into Congress next January. She'll be like AOC—a lot of talk and very little to show for it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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