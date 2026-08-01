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Scott Jennings Shares Three Reasons GOP Could Survive the Midterms Despite Bungling Trump’s Agenda

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:50 PM on August 01, 2026
Credit: Salem Media

It’s a given that the political party in charge will face voter backlash in the midterm elections. The Republicans had a good chance to break that pattern by simply advancing President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda after a presidential election in which he won the Electoral College, the popular vote, and swept every swing state. Instead, there’s been infighting and refusal to pass the SAVE Act. It’s no surprise that mad MAGA voters may sit out the upcoming elections and hand Democrats the midterms. However, Republican commentator Scott Jennings says despite the failure to enact Trump's agenda, the party still has a chance to hold on to seats and make some gains.

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Here are his three reasons why. (WATCH)

The spreading communist infection in the Democrat Party may help the struggling GOP. Thanks, commies!

Posters wish Republicans would grow a spine and expose what Democrats fully support.

A closed border is a slam dunk issue that Republicans should hammer every day until ballots are cast in November.

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Commenters say Republicans must get off their butts and campaign door-to-door if they want to hold back a Democrat Party that’s clearly insane.

The GOP had a chance to obliterate the Democrat Party while it was down but dropped the ball. That’s on the GOP for not doing what its voters wanted.

Some say GOP failures were intentional.

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Yep, stealing defeat from the jaws of victory. The GOP could be sailing to easy wins this November if they only supported Trump and respected their voters for a change. Instead, Democrats now have a chance of making it totally impossible for Trump to get anything done his last two years in office. It didn’t have to be this way. Hopefully, Jennings is right.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP REDISTRICTING

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