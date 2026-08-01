Scott Jennings Shares Three Reasons GOP Could Survive the Midterms Despite Bungling Trump’s Agenda

It’s a given that the political party in charge will face voter backlash in the midterm elections. The Republicans had a good chance to break that pattern by simply advancing President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda after a presidential election in which he won the Electoral College, the popular vote, and swept every swing state. Instead, there’s been infighting and refusal to pass the SAVE Act. It’s no surprise that mad MAGA voters may sit out the upcoming elections and hand Democrats the midterms. However, Republican commentator Scott Jennings says despite the failure to enact Trump's agenda, the party still has a chance to hold on to seats and make some gains.

Advertisement

Here are his three reasons why. (WATCH)

Not sure what will happen in November, but redistricting, fundraising and crazy socialist candidates give Republicans a fighting chance. pic.twitter.com/GV6x0TZkRO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 31, 2026

Democrats went full commie. Independents like fully stocked Costcos and police officers keeping us safe. — Charlie 🇺🇸 (@charliehummer4) August 1, 2026

The spreading communist infection in the Democrat Party may help the struggling GOP. Thanks, commies!

Posters wish Republicans would grow a spine and expose what Democrats fully support.

Scott- this is easy and I don’t know why republicans aren’t doing it. EVERY ad should be splashing examples of illegals let in, criminals protected by Dems that have killed and raped Americans. That’s it. That’s the formula. — Bart (@bartmeier23) July 31, 2026

Agree. We need more tv ads. Show what’s happening in Spain could happen here if Dems get in. That would put Elon’s money to good use. — Teresa B (@bey779) July 31, 2026

It already did happen here on a much greater scale. — Bart (@bartmeier23) July 31, 2026

A closed border is a slam dunk issue that Republicans should hammer every day until ballots are cast in November.

Commenters say Republicans must get off their butts and campaign door-to-door if they want to hold back a Democrat Party that’s clearly insane.

Not necessarily. The Republicans have to WORK for votes. Grassroots: get out and knock on doors. Keep highlighting what the DSA platform specifically says. Anyone with COMMON SENSE knows it is a platform of chaos. — GJHarmon (@GJHarmon) July 31, 2026

This is frightening, as the Republicans represent common sense. Their fighting chance should be obvious, but apparently not.



So is that the fault of the crazies or the @GOP — Question All Rhetoric (@qallrhetoric) August 1, 2026

The GOP had a chance to obliterate the Democrat Party while it was down but dropped the ball. That’s on the GOP for not doing what its voters wanted.

Some say GOP failures were intentional.

how sad that with all those advantages they are not cleaning up. The Republican Senate has really screwed up. But they did it on purpose. — bestdb111 (@bestdb111) July 31, 2026

And a clueless RNC and do nothing RINOs will waste that opportunity — Let's Use Common Sense (@IM4CommonSense1) July 31, 2026

ONLY Republicans could, and will, F this up — Matthew C (@MatthewC1776) July 31, 2026

Advertisement

Yep, stealing defeat from the jaws of victory. The GOP could be sailing to easy wins this November if they only supported Trump and respected their voters for a change. Instead, Democrats now have a chance of making it totally impossible for Trump to get anything done his last two years in office. It didn’t have to be this way. Hopefully, Jennings is right.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.