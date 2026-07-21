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'Best Thing Going': Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Socialist Movement in Dem Party Is Gift to GOP

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the socialism and communism taking over the Democrat Party are gifts… to the Republican Party. You’ll recall Cuomo recently ran for Mayor of New York City. He lost to Zohran Mamdani. Cuomo says don’t be fooled by Mamdani and others claiming anything is free.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Even former NY Gov. ANDREW CUOMO (D) just dropped this nuke on socialists and communists in the Democrat Party"

There is no such thing as free. Someone always pays. This is a dream...it's not going to work! The socialist movement is the best thing the Republicans have going for them."

Time to destroy communism!

Cuomo says nothing is free and always ends up costing someone. (WATCH)

Just because he’s right on one thing doesn't change the fact he’s wrong on a whole slew of other things.

Posters remember what Cuomo supported in the past. He helped usher in socialist radicals like Mamdani by laying the groundwork for them.

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Cuomo and the "moderate old line Democrats" are only slightly less crazy than the Democrat Socialists. Remember that as Governor of NY, Cuomo signed off on eliminating cash bail for violent criminals, allowing them back on the street mere hours after being arrested and charged. He cancelled Constitutional rights during COVID. He supported the phase-out of fossil fuels and even nuclear power in NY, skyrocketing electricity bills. He supports DEI and reverse discrimination. So really, how moderate are so-called moderate Democrats?

— Rick Myles (@domedog311) July 20, 2026

So 90 percent crazy, not 100 percent. Got it.

Cuomo and other veteran Democrats are now realizing that the monster they created and invited into their party means to destroy them, not be controlled.

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MAGA is the best thing republicans have going for them; the socialists are the second worst thing democrats have going for them; Islam is number 1. 

Either way, I see Democrats in structural collapse. I see no way to walk this back or re-leash the radical monster they created. 

2-4 years, they will cease to exist.

What happens from there, I have no idea.

— US Patriot 🇺🇸 (@NJ_USA_Patriot) July 20, 2026

Democrat Party leaders will foolishly try to appease the socialists/communists under their ‘big tent.’ They think they can negotiate with them. That’s not how the Democratic Socialists operate. They’re here to replace, not compromise, and it’s too late to kick them out.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK REPUBLICAN PARTY SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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