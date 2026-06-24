Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away from Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch



There are a couple of different ways for leftists to react to last night's Democrat primary in New York, and the wins from virulently anti-American Communist Mamdani clones.

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Oh, we're not talking about the deranged sock puppets on X, who are happily cheering today, not realizing for a second that the people they voted for last night want to destroy them, too.

We knew what their reaction would be.

For the more prominent media types, however, one option is to audibly gasp, wondering aloud what unholy monster they have nourished and released upon America. That is what 'Republicans' Against Trump did.

But these are Democrats we're talking about, so another perfectly reasonable option for them is right out of the party playbook: Deny, deny, deny.

Guess which one MS NOW's Joe Scarborough picked?

This morning, Morning Joe and Mika were in full damage control mode, claiming that these results in New York are not indicative of the larger Democratic Party (LOL!) and warning anyone against trying to nationalize the left's radicalism.

Unfortunately for Scarborough, frequent show guest Donnie Deutsch was having NONE of that. Watch:

Scarborough has been crashing out all morning, insisting that the DSA takeover of the Democrat party isn’t really happening, because Democrats just elected “moderates” like Spanberger. (She’s not a moderate.)



Here, Donny Deutsch (correctly) points out that the Democrat party now… pic.twitter.com/sPONZgAQfZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2026

We don't agree with Deutsch on any political issue, but if the man knows anything, he knows marketing and branding. And he knows, despite Scarborough's flailing denials, that the DSA radicals in New York are now firmly established as the Democrats' brand (along with Nazis in Maine).

Watching the Democrat Party deal with this throughout the year is going to be fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/DmbgpxU6WZ — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) June 24, 2026

They're not dealing with it very well right out of the gate, that's for sure.

Live look at the Demokkk☭rat Party 😬😬😬😬😬: pic.twitter.com/zA2Cc6CBiz — ♞Paladin♞ (@Glorfindel1951) June 24, 2026

LOL.

Democrats leaders across the country waking up today baffled to find they have fleas after lying down with dogs https://t.co/iJnemjwws5 — streetwise hercules (@VonMudrasGhost) June 24, 2026

Hey, let's not insult dogs here. The DSA candidates in New York can't measure up to any dog.

Why is CIA Spanberger labeled a "moderate"? Bc she happens to be white? https://t.co/t3AuYdNasj — Rooftop Irean (@kim_chee27) June 24, 2026

That part was hilarious as well, as was Scarborough's attempt to claim that Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill were 'underdogs,' despite neither of them ever trailing in the polls leading up to the election.

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Spanberger wants to turn Virginia into California, is embracing illegal criminals, wants to create or raise every tax she can think of, supports abortion on demand, and is assaulting Virginians' Second Amendment rights.

How is she a 'moderate' again?

If Spanberger is a moderate, then Madonna is classy — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) June 24, 2026

Eew. True, but still. Eew.

We didn't need that mental image.

Voting against Trump allows any crazy person in the democratic party to get elected. https://t.co/u0A0GBCZNx — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) June 24, 2026

That's how Spanberger and Sherrill won, and that is one of the reasons that New York has gone completely third-world socialist.

Here's another:

TWO REASONS OUR MAJOR CITIES ARE BEING CONQUERED BY ISLAMISTS/COMMUNISTS:



1) Open borders.



2) Democrat run sanctuary cities. pic.twitter.com/rZDleNHZuZ — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) June 24, 2026

We haven't seen the full voter breakdowns from last night, but it would be the least surprising thing ever if they closely matched the votes in Mamdani's election. Native New Yorkers and Americans voted against him, but he won because of immigrant votes.

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Ahem ... legal or otherwise.

Weak Democrats like this are leading to the cannibalism of their own party. They have been appeasing these blood thirsty anti-American socialists for far too long. These liberal rich elitists who now have their own head on a plate became the useful idiots of their own demise. https://t.co/EMPzAc3i5B — Alberto Gutierrez (@DeezzzNutzzz07) June 24, 2026

They'll find out soon enough. Just like Hakeem Jeffries did last night.

The people winning Democrat primaries in New York, and their supporters, hate Scarborough, Brzezinski, and Deutsch just as much as they hate America.

Democrats created this and NOW they don't want it.

They have used the supporters of terrorism and forced illegal invaders on our country in their efforts to steal elections. The monster they created is eating their Party.

They can't blame Trump for this! https://t.co/QZfAy7rxaG — Maddox (@Maddox8212) June 24, 2026

Oh, but they will try. What else do they have?

They saw @MikieSherrill and @SpanbergerForVA pretend to be moderates and immediately move left. They saw creepy Mamdani win.@TheDemocrats should have stood up to this when @AOC hit the scene. They should've expelled The Bern from their caucus. They created this; they own it. https://t.co/G23yCYCxHj pic.twitter.com/BnVPv8IULv — ...ReallyAsa? (@reallyasa) June 24, 2026

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No matter how much Scarborough wants to try to run away from it, he helped to create this. He owns it.

Which is probably why he's desperately trying to distance himself and his team today.

It won't work.

As Deutsch so accurately told him, the Democratic Party now stands for this.





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