VIP
Goldman Sacked: Dem ‘Designated Liar’ Blindsided by Terrible Truth of His Party’s New...
Hakeem Jeffries Is Done: Is This the End of His Career?
Senate Hopeful Seth Moulton Melts Down, Smacks Reporter’s Phone When Asked About Endorsing...
CNBC's Joe Kernen Asked Dem Senator Where Socialism Has Ever Worked (Then it...
End Wokeness Asked for the Most Insane Video Flashbacks From the COVID Era...
Letitia James Slams Zohran Mamdani: 'You Don’t Blow Up the Democratic Party —...
Born Abroad, No Big Deal: Dems Say They're Ready to Spark Constitutional Crisis...
Portland Psycho Mom Skips Child's Graduation to LARP as Parking Lot ICE Vigilante
VIP
Nervous? Chris Murphy Says Dems MUST Be 'Bolder' (Translation: Crank Up the Crazy...
OOPS! 'Republicans Against Trump' Are Figuring Out How INSANE Democrats Have Gotten
AARP's John Hishta Warns Social Security Faces a 20% Cut in 2032 Unless...
WaPo Reporter Calls Armed Antifa Attack on ICE Facility — With Officer Shot...
From Maccabees to Mamdani: Why 'As a Jew' Progressives Are Leading the Charge...
NRCC Makes it Clear Who Now Controls the Dem Party (Especially After Yesterday's...

Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away from Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File


There are a couple of different ways for leftists to react to last night's Democrat primary in New York, and the wins from virulently anti-American Communist Mamdani clones. 

Advertisement

Oh, we're not talking about the deranged sock puppets on X, who are happily cheering today, not realizing for a second that the people they voted for last night want to destroy them, too. 

We knew what their reaction would be.

For the more prominent media types, however, one option is to audibly gasp, wondering aloud what unholy monster they have nourished and released upon America. That is what 'Republicans' Against Trump did

But these are Democrats we're talking about, so another perfectly reasonable option for them is right out of the party playbook: Deny, deny, deny. 

Guess which one MS NOW's Joe Scarborough picked? 

This morning, Morning Joe and Mika were in full damage control mode, claiming that these results in New York are not indicative of the larger Democratic Party (LOL!) and warning anyone against trying to nationalize the left's radicalism.

Unfortunately for Scarborough, frequent show guest Donnie Deutsch was having NONE of that. Watch: 

Recommended

End Wokeness Asked for the Most Insane Video Flashbacks From the COVID Era and X Users Delivered
Doug P.
Advertisement

We don't agree with Deutsch on any political issue, but if the man knows anything, he knows marketing and branding. And he knows, despite Scarborough's flailing denials, that the DSA radicals in New York are now firmly established as the Democrats' brand (along with Nazis in Maine). 

They're not dealing with it very well right out of the gate, that's for sure. 

LOL. 

Hey, let's not insult dogs here. The DSA candidates in New York can't measure up to any dog. 

That part was hilarious as well, as was Scarborough's attempt to claim that Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill were 'underdogs,' despite neither of them ever trailing in the polls leading up to the election. 

Advertisement

Spanberger wants to turn Virginia into California, is embracing illegal criminals, wants to create or raise every tax she can think of, supports abortion on demand, and is assaulting Virginians' Second Amendment rights. 

How is she a 'moderate' again?

Eew. True, but still. Eew. 

We didn't need that mental image. 

That's how Spanberger and Sherrill won, and that is one of the reasons that New York has gone completely third-world socialist. 

Here's another: 

We haven't seen the full voter breakdowns from last night, but it would be the least surprising thing ever if they closely matched the votes in Mamdani's election. Native New Yorkers and Americans voted against him, but he won because of immigrant votes. 

Advertisement

Ahem ... legal or otherwise. 

They'll find out soon enough. Just like Hakeem Jeffries did last night.

The people winning Democrat primaries in New York, and their supporters, hate Scarborough, Brzezinski, and Deutsch just as much as they hate America. 

Oh, but they will try. What else do they have? 

Advertisement

No matter how much Scarborough wants to try to run away from it, he helped to create this. He owns it. 

Which is probably why he's desperately trying to distance himself and his team today. 

It won't work.

As Deutsch so accurately told him, the Democratic Party now stands for this.

============================================

Related:

OOPS! 'Republicans Against Trump' Are Figuring Out How INSANE Democrats Have Gotten

SAY HER NAME! X Thrashes NC Senate Candidate Roy Cooper for Pledging to 'Keep Families Safe'

Trans-WHAT-icide? Chicago's Brandon Johnson Invents a Whole New Word to Deflect From His Failures

I Asked Democrats for an Iota of Sanity on the Mall, and the Left's Reaction Was Hilariously On-Brand

Something Interesting (and Totally Predictable) Is Happening In Latin America Without USAID-terference

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MSNBC NEW YORK MIKIE SHERRILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

End Wokeness Asked for the Most Insane Video Flashbacks From the COVID Era and X Users Delivered
Doug P.
Senate Hopeful Seth Moulton Melts Down, Smacks Reporter’s Phone When Asked About Endorsing Graham Platner
justmindy
CNBC's Joe Kernen Asked Dem Senator Where Socialism Has Ever Worked (Then it Got AWKWARD)
Doug P.
OOPS! 'Republicans Against Trump' Are Figuring Out How INSANE Democrats Have Gotten
Grateful Calvin
Letitia James Slams Zohran Mamdani: 'You Don’t Blow Up the Democratic Party — That’s What MAGA Did'
justmindy
Born Abroad, No Big Deal: Dems Say They're Ready to Spark Constitutional Crisis for Their New DSA Darling
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

End Wokeness Asked for the Most Insane Video Flashbacks From the COVID Era and X Users Delivered Doug P.
Advertisement