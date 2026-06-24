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SAY HER NAME! X Thrashes NC Senate Candidate Roy Cooper for Pledging to 'Keep Families Safe'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on June 24, 2026
Photo via Iryna Zarutska's Instagram


After miserable stints as North Carolina's attorney general and then as the state's governor, Roy Cooper is trying to do what all Democrats like to do: fail upwards. 

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Call it the Kamala Harris road to career progression. 

Cooper is now running for Senate in North Carolina, and it is going to be a tight race against former RNC chair Michael Whatley. It would be a big flip for the Democrats if they could win this seat currently held by retiring RINO Thom Tillis. 

One of Whatley's big advantages, however, is that Cooper, like every other Democrat in America, is completely devoid of self-awareness. Yesterday on X, he released what might be one of the most tone-deaf campaign ads we've seen in recent memory. Watch: 

There may be nothing political about keeping your family safe, but for Democrats, there sure as heck is something political about letting criminals run rampant across your state. 

X immediately blistered Cooper, reminding him of how much he has failed -- intentionally -- in keeping North Carolinian families safe. 

Nothing says 'keeping families safe' like emptying the prisons and freeing murderers, rapists, and other violent offenders to commit more crime. 

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And then there is one murder that alone should shame Cooper into withdrawal from the race. 

Remember that, just a couple of months ago, Democrats in North Carolina, who had released Zarutska's killer, Decarlos Brown, Jr., FOURTEEN TIMES until he bragged that he 'got that white girl', found him incompetent to stand trial

That deafening sound you hear right now is all of the crickets in Cooper's campaign headquarters. 

Senate Republicans responded with a devastating (and accurate) campaign video: 

'Catch and release' is precisely why Zarutska is dead, murdered in cold blood by a man who should have never seen sunlight except from a prison cell. 

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While Zarutska's murder is the most well-known across the country, it is certainly not the only example of Cooper's failure to keep families safe.

Sadly, the X account @CooperReleasedHim has many more of these examples. 

Four thousand, three hundred, and twenty-four more of them, to be precise.

... less than three weeks after his early release by Roy Cooper.

'Keeping families terrified' might be a more accurate campaign slogan for Cooper. 

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Apparently, it is. 

We wish it were. 

But it is today's Democrat Party

============================================

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY NORTH CAROLINA ROY COOPER

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