Nuns Suing New York State Over Law Requiring Them to Affirm Gender Identity
Michael Moore Still Hates the USA: Praises Iran's 'Greatest Civilization' and Calls Americ...
Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her...
Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in...
Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)
Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach...
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God...
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right...
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore
Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and...
VIP
'America is Stolen Land, So Americans Need to Shut Up' – Video Sends...
MS NOW's Lawrence O’Donnell Butthurt That Pete Hegseth Said ‘We Leave No MAN...
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for...
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who...

Iryna Zarutska‘s Murderer Found 'Incapable to Proceed' With His State Trial

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 08, 2026
Twitter

This will infuriate you. Not only are mayors taking down murals of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska because they're "divisive" — now they're failing to follow through on justice for the "white girl" by declaring DeCarlos Brown, Jr., who'd been arrested and released at least 14 times before stabbing her to death on the Charlotte light rail, "incapable to proceed" with his trial after a pyschiatric evaluation.

Advertisement

The post continues:

… Decarlos Brown Jr. was evaluated on Dec 29th at Central Regional Hospital and a subsequent report found Brown “incapable to proceed”.

Brown’s lawyers are now asking the court to push back a scheduled April 30th hearing for another six months, which would significantly delay the case.

Recommended

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Advertisement

Brown did serve time for one of his previous crimes, robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'd also been arrested for assault, breaking and entering, felony larceny, and making threats. He seemed to be a pretty capable criminal.

Advertisement

Brown is also facing federal charges and will remain in custody on that case.

He needs to be locked away permanently to keep the public safe, and then executed as punishment for his crime.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME LAW AND ORDER MENTAL HEALTH NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating
Grateful Calvin
Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)
Brett T.
Nuns Suing New York State Over Law Requiring Them to Affirm Gender Identity
Brett T.
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts
Doug P.
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her justmindy
Advertisement