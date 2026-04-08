Iryna Zarutska‘s Murderer Found 'Incapable to Proceed' With His State Trial

This will infuriate you. Not only are mayors taking down murals of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska because they're "divisive" — now they're failing to follow through on justice for the "white girl" by declaring DeCarlos Brown, Jr., who'd been arrested and released at least 14 times before stabbing her to death on the Charlotte light rail, "incapable to proceed" with his trial after a pyschiatric evaluation.

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BREAKING: DeCarlos Brown Jr., the felon charged with murdering Iryna Zarutska on the Charlotte, NC light rail, has been found “incapable to proceed” with his trial following a mental health evaluation, according to a motion filed in court yesterday.



According to that motion,… pic.twitter.com/BaKspvm5Ke — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 8, 2026

The post continues:

… Decarlos Brown Jr. was evaluated on Dec 29th at Central Regional Hospital and a subsequent report found Brown “incapable to proceed”. Brown’s lawyers are now asking the court to push back a scheduled April 30th hearing for another six months, which would significantly delay the case.

Too incompetent to continue living it sounds like — Ol’ Man Sisyphus (@SolidtudeMan) April 8, 2026

Incompetent over and over and over...https://t.co/BYtE1IJK7X — Tracy (@MTweetingGreatA) April 8, 2026

If you are found incompetent to stand trial for a crime you than you are incompetent to participate in society and should be euthanized like an aggressive dog — BowTiedYukon (@BowTiedYukon) April 8, 2026

If he is incapable to stand trial then he is incapable of being part of society. — Chaska (@ChaskaDaisy) April 8, 2026

Isn't it amazing that judge after judge decided he was competent enough to roam freely among civilians, not a single one of them could even muster the compassion for society and order a mental health evaluation. A doctor could have quite possibly said he should be hospitalized. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) April 8, 2026

Brown did serve time for one of his previous crimes, robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'd also been arrested for assault, breaking and entering, felony larceny, and making threats. He seemed to be a pretty capable criminal.

DeCarlos Brown Jr. must never be allowed to integrate back into society. Never. Any person in authority releasing him will have to answer to a very disgruntled society.



It won't be pretty. — Stripes (@JML58176) April 8, 2026

He is not incompetent as evidenced by his choice of victim



1. Female

2. Much smaller than himself

3. White

4. Defenseless — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) April 8, 2026

He was competent enough to pick the most vulnerable person on the train and admit he had just stabbed a white girl to death. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 8, 2026

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We need to revisit laws concerning “restoration” and “competency” to aim for the public good instead of violent defendant’s “needs.” More wokeism entrenched in our legal system. — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) April 8, 2026

If you’re “capable” of taking another person’s life then you’re damn well capable of being held accountable and being punished accordingly, stop with the legal stall tactics and do what’s right now. — ScottM981 (@ScottM981) April 8, 2026

Brown is also facing federal charges and will remain in custody on that case.

He needs to be locked away permanently to keep the public safe, and then executed as punishment for his crime.

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