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Yup, He Went THERE: Ben Shapiro TRIGGERS All the WORST People in the BEST Way With Just One Word

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Tucker Carlson has once again reminded everyone why his monologues/rants increasingly sound less like principled dissent and more like the fever dreams of a man who’s spent too many evenings doomscrolling conspiracy forums while mainlining isolationist talking points. 

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That, or he's figured out crazy sells.

Maybe a little bit of both.

In his latest broadside, Carlson went after Ben Shapiro and his calls for a decisive American response to Iranian aggression, transforming a debate over foreign policy into a full-blown tirade about dual loyalty, sacrificial American blood, and shadowy neocons supposedly puppet-mastering the White House—complete with the usual parade of villains and the predictable prediction of apocalyptic failure. 

It’s the kind of over-the-top performance that leaves even longtime observers wondering if Carlson has fully traded analysis for pure, unhinged grievance theater.

Post continues:

... “is the best for us.” Smotrich doesn’t want to die for Israel. Neither does Ben Shapiro. Dying for Israel is your job. You’ve got to wonder how people like this — liars without honor, wisdom or loyalty to the United States — wound up in positions of such profound influence throughout our society. How did Mark Levin get the president’s cell phone number? Why is Adm. Brad Cooper, the man in charge of the Iran war, secretly taking strategic advice from crazed Israel shill Mark Dubowitz? It’s all so nuts, and ultimately suicidal. Future generations will struggle to understand it. In the meantime, Trump will likely obey Ben Shapiro, as he has consistently for months. We can predict the results, because every neocon “victory” is identical: huge numbers of innocent people killed, disproportionately Christians, economic destruction, famine, mass migration and deepening authoritarianism at home. That’s what they’re demanding because that’s what they want. What can we do to stop it? Apparently not much. But we can remember what happened and why, so that history records the truth. Otherwise, when the war ends in disaster, as it inevitably will, Ben Shapiro will be able to blame you for it.

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Clearly, Shapiro is in Carlson's head.

That and a whole lot of crazy... maybe even a few voices. Just spitballin'.

And yikes.

Shapiro only responded with one word, and this single word triggered the absolute WORST of the worst on X. Which, of course, he knew it would.

And cue the freakout.

Cenk is such a victim.

It's a rant, not a claim.

Carlson has a fan account? Huh. We learn something new every day.

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Yeah, you get the gist. Trust us, it doesn't get any better.

There is this, though:

Ahem.

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Tags:

BEN SHAPIRO IRAN ISRAEL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TUCKER CARLSON

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