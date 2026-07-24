Yup, He Went THERE: Ben Shapiro TRIGGERS All the WORST People in the BEST Way With Just One Word

Tucker Carlson has once again reminded everyone why his monologues/rants increasingly sound less like principled dissent and more like the fever dreams of a man who’s spent too many evenings doomscrolling conspiracy forums while mainlining isolationist talking points.

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That, or he's figured out crazy sells.

Maybe a little bit of both.

In his latest broadside, Carlson went after Ben Shapiro and his calls for a decisive American response to Iranian aggression, transforming a debate over foreign policy into a full-blown tirade about dual loyalty, sacrificial American blood, and shadowy neocons supposedly puppet-mastering the White House—complete with the usual parade of villains and the predictable prediction of apocalyptic failure.

It’s the kind of over-the-top performance that leaves even longtime observers wondering if Carlson has fully traded analysis for pure, unhinged grievance theater.

Obviously this little freak could go volunteer to fight the war himself, but of course he won’t. He’s got no interest in making any kind of personal sacrifice. None of them do. Israel’s finance minister bragged the other day that having American soldiers fight Netanyahu’s wars… https://t.co/lMywBzRL3H — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 23, 2026

Post continues:

... “is the best for us.” Smotrich doesn’t want to die for Israel. Neither does Ben Shapiro. Dying for Israel is your job. You’ve got to wonder how people like this — liars without honor, wisdom or loyalty to the United States — wound up in positions of such profound influence throughout our society. How did Mark Levin get the president’s cell phone number? Why is Adm. Brad Cooper, the man in charge of the Iran war, secretly taking strategic advice from crazed Israel shill Mark Dubowitz? It’s all so nuts, and ultimately suicidal. Future generations will struggle to understand it. In the meantime, Trump will likely obey Ben Shapiro, as he has consistently for months. We can predict the results, because every neocon “victory” is identical: huge numbers of innocent people killed, disproportionately Christians, economic destruction, famine, mass migration and deepening authoritarianism at home. That’s what they’re demanding because that’s what they want. What can we do to stop it? Apparently not much. But we can remember what happened and why, so that history records the truth. Otherwise, when the war ends in disaster, as it inevitably will, Ben Shapiro will be able to blame you for it.

Clearly, Shapiro is in Carlson's head.

That and a whole lot of crazy... maybe even a few voices. Just spitballin'.

And yikes.

Shapiro only responded with one word, and this single word triggered the absolute WORST of the worst on X. Which, of course, he knew it would.

And cue the freakout.

What the f**k is this? I was told that the word goy was never used derisively and that implying that it would be used that way was antisemitic. Here is Ben Shapiro openly insulting Christians and other non-Jews. This is definitively a slur. Guaranteed no one in media will object. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 24, 2026

Cenk is such a victim.

Can’t dispute his claims? Of course you can’t. — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) July 23, 2026

It's a rant, not a claim.

Very antisemitic of you, Ben Shapiro. I’m sure the ADL will hold you to the same standard as the rest of us! pic.twitter.com/rfsnJ87v2t — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) July 23, 2026

Carlson has a fan account? Huh. We learn something new every day.

You were 19 when you wrote and you didn't enlist than either. You're a literal chickenhawk pic.twitter.com/vW0dNthoc9 — snowblinder76 (@snowblinder76) July 23, 2026

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Ben is mad that the goyim don’t want to die for his ethno state. https://t.co/ZHsdLZYlXB — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) July 23, 2026

Yeah, you get the gist. Trust us, it doesn't get any better.

There is this, though:

Reminder: Ben Shapiro has repeatedly expressed interest in hashing out his differences with Tucker on air.



But Tucker is a coward and never will. pic.twitter.com/EVPmchK5jQ https://t.co/2dJHz1fPwV — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 24, 2026

Ahem.

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