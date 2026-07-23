Seth Dillon Just HUMILIATES Candace Owens for Accusing Him of Employing Bots With a PERFECT Pic-Post

Mean girls are gonna mean girl.

Especially when you're talking about the woke, loony tune right that Candace Owens leads ... and follows. But mainly leads. Apparently, she and her newest bestie, fangirl, and lapdog Carrie Prejean are super cranky with Seth Dillon for calling out their crazy.

Advertisement

Psh, even Owens herself jumped into the fray, accusing Dillon of employing bots and insisting The Babylon Bee doesn't make any money.

Yeah, whatever.

Take a gander:

And pretty rich coming from the guy that employs bots.



Does anyone think the Babylon Bee actually makes money?



Seth is a total fraud of a human being. And yes, he bullied and morally blackmailed Charlie in the Hamptons. He morally blackmailed me years ago as well. It’s his… https://t.co/5jj2VLoMaW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 20, 2026

Full disclosure, there is more to this post but we promise, it doesn't get any smarter or better.

Dillon though, dropping in with his response on the bot piece is pretty damn funny.

WE KNEW IT.

Wonder if they're also controlling the weather with their super duper Jewish laser beams or whatever the Hell it is the nutjobs have claimed they do.

But I hear the office there has excellent bagels. — Iowegun (@iowegun) July 21, 2026

Mmmm ... bagels.

@SethDillon You outdid yourself with this one. I burst out laughing and I'm an Orthodox Jew. — Yehuda Remer (@ThePewPewJew) July 21, 2026

I KNEW it! — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) July 21, 2026

It's all a PLOT!

===========================================================

Related:

I Said What I SAID: Sophie Cunningham OWNS Woke Male Journos Asking Her About Men in Women's Sports

Jessica Tarlov Learns the Hard Way SHE'S Disconnected From Reality Claiming Righties Are VIOLENT

Candace Owens Gets All High and Mighty With Piers Morgan About Her Degrees and It Does NOT End Well

Dems Have a SERIOUS Scumbag Problem: WI Dem Gov Candidate’s Fake X Account Discovered and HOOBOY

Let Them FIGHT! LGBTQ+ WA Peeps PISSED at Dem for Refusing to Support Them Because it Upsets Muslims

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.