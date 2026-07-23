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Seth Dillon Just HUMILIATES Candace Owens for Accusing Him of Employing Bots With a PERFECT Pic-Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on July 23, 2026
From gif

Mean girls are gonna mean girl.

Especially when you're talking about the woke, loony tune right that Candace Owens leads ... and follows. But mainly leads. Apparently, she and her newest bestie, fangirl, and lapdog Carrie Prejean are super cranky with Seth Dillon for calling out their crazy.

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Psh, even Owens herself jumped into the fray, accusing Dillon of employing bots and insisting The Babylon Bee doesn't make any money.

Yeah, whatever.

Take a gander:

Full disclosure, there is more to this post but we promise, it doesn't get any smarter or better.

Dillon though, dropping in with his response on the bot piece is pretty damn funny.

WE KNEW IT.

Wonder if they're also controlling the weather with their super duper Jewish laser beams or whatever the Hell it is the nutjobs have claimed they do.

Mmmm ... bagels.

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It's all a PLOT!

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CANDACE OWENS ELON MUSK JUDAISM WOKE X

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