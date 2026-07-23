Jessica Tarlov Learns the Hard Way SHE'S Disconnected From Reality Claiming Righties Are VIOLENT

Jessica Tarlov just can't help herself. We have to believe that at this point.

Then again, maybe it's some sort of Leftist disease that we haven't yet heard about...

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While acknowledging political violence is wrong "full stop," Tarlov went on to downplay concerns about rising threats to ICE agents, claiming right-wing violence remains the bigger problem despite lefty attacks escalating.

Somehow it's NEVER the Left's fault, you know?

Dismissing Border Czar Tom Homan's warning that agents could soon be buried as "disconnected from reality," Tarlov instead focused on deaths involving federal immigration enforcement—including American citizens killed during Minneapolis protests and immigrants in other incidents—insisting "rogue" ICE actions are what’s really fueling the rage.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Watch:

Political violence is wrong—full stop. Left-wing violence is rising, but the data still shows right-wing violence is still more prevalent.



When Tom Homan comes out and says that he’s concerned we’re going to have to bury an ICE agent, it feels totally disconnected from reality… pic.twitter.com/sQoy6LQIUb — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 22, 2026

Post continues:

... for most. Americans Alex Pretti and Renee Good are dead. Immigrants Joan Guerrero and Lorenzo Araujo are gone, too. Until there’s accountability for rogue ICE actions, the anger will continue to boil over.

And why are they dead, Jessica? WHAT DID THEY DO?

"the data"



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 22, 2026

Data schmata.

No, Jessica, the data does not show that. The data as presented and tabulated by the LEFT shows that. pic.twitter.com/RADZAMWC6G — Rank Badjin (浪・ヴァニェ・イ・夜) (@badjin_rank) July 22, 2026

Just like they're counting Hispanic criminals as 'white people,' right?

Right.

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