Margaret Brennan Suggests to Tom Homan That Unmarked Cars Are Why Illegal Aliens Fled From ICE

Border czar Tom Homan is having a busy week. As we reported earlier, Homan went off on Democratic leaders after learning that the suspect who set off an incendiary device in front of a Manhattan ICE field office had "anti-ICE stuff" on him. "Why does he think ICE is bad? Why does he want to attack ICE?" asked Homan. "Because the last year and a half all he's heard from Democratic members of Congress and sanctuary city mayors and governors is that ICE is not a real law enforcement agency."

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Homan appeared on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday to talk about the illegal aliens who were recently shot and killed after allegedly trying to flee traffic stops by ICE agents. Brennan suggested that the illegal aliens didn't know that it was ICE because the cars were unmarked—"It just looked like a car coming after them." Homan schooled Brennan, telling her that ICE has emergency lights and sirens, as well as insignias on their uniforms.

🚨 JUST IN: Tom Homan just EMBARRASSED Fake News Margaret Brennan to her face after she smeared ICE as secret police



BRENNAN: Well, the people who were chasing the [illegal] who died didn't have law enforcement markings, he didn't know! It just looked like a car coming after… pic.twitter.com/fFnbWgg5qY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2026

The post continues:

… him! HOMAN: "NO. They have emergency lights. Officers have insignia...you CLEARLY see they're law enforcement officers." BRENNAN: But it's not a marked car HOMAN: "They have emergency lights and sirens. A LOT of PDs are in unmarked vehicles. That helps you find people who don't want to be found...they'd be ALIVE TODAY if they simply complied!" 🫳🏻🎤 She's clueless, making BS up on the fly just to attack ICE!

If you're an illegal alien who gets pulled over, assume it's ICE or any other law enforcement agency and comply with the officers. If only the cars were marked, these deaths could have been avoided. Is that what she's suggesting?

@margbrennan is so busy trying to land a shot, she completely forgets she's supposed to be a journalist. There is no place for activism in news. Bias off the charts.



We have to put the mainstream media outlets out of business. It's apparent they're no longer interested in news. — x (@LAGatorGal) July 19, 2026

She is not clueless, she knows precisely what she is saying and doing.



MSM has zero dignity. — Vincent A. (@approachitsmart) July 19, 2026

ALL police use unmarked vehicles for a variety of purposes. Detectives and the upper command all use them, uniformed officers use them for speed and drug interdiction. They have for decades. — Ann409 (@Ann4092Ann409) July 19, 2026

The anarchists who vandalized ICE vehicles parked outside of hotels around Minnesota certainly thought they were able to tell an unmarked ICE vehicle.

It seems every week she is trying to come up with the "gotcha" moment and she consistently fails. How does she keep her job? — Art Napolitano (@artnap) July 20, 2026

At some point, shouldn't cable hosts know the details behind their accusations? — AAE (@AAC0519) July 19, 2026

This is the first time Margaret has ever heard of an unmarked police car 🙄🤦 JFC the stupidity is off the charts. — IBlockRetards (@I_Block_Retards) July 19, 2026

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She's not clueless. She knows that illegal knew who they were. As usual she's flat out lying in an attempt to justify his actions. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) July 20, 2026

So, if she gets pulled over for speeding by an unmarked police car she feels she can run the officer over. I’d like to see what she looks like attempting that. — Gerald Fox (@Stealthfox16898) July 20, 2026

She’s losing the argument, so she’s moving the goalpost. — Southern Patriot (@SouthernPatr10t) July 19, 2026

Is she saying he would have complied if there were flashing lights in the letters ICE?

He knew who they were. He was never going to comply. — Kris10 (@_Kris10_76) July 19, 2026

The illegal didn't know because the car wasn't marked! Never mind the lights and sirens and ICE badges.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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