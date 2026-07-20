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Margaret Brennan Suggests to Tom Homan That Unmarked Cars Are Why Illegal Aliens Fled From ICE

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 20, 2026
CBS News

Border czar Tom Homan is having a busy week. As we reported earlier, Homan went off on Democratic leaders after learning that the suspect who set off an incendiary device in front of a Manhattan ICE field office had "anti-ICE stuff" on him. "Why does he think ICE is bad? Why does he want to attack ICE?" asked Homan. "Because the last year and a half all he's heard from Democratic members of Congress and sanctuary city mayors and governors is that ICE is not a real law enforcement agency."

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Homan appeared on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday to talk about the illegal aliens who were recently shot and killed after allegedly trying to flee traffic stops by ICE agents. Brennan suggested that the illegal aliens didn't know that it was ICE because the cars were unmarked—"It just looked like a car coming after them." Homan schooled Brennan, telling her that ICE has emergency lights and sirens, as well as insignias on their uniforms.

The post continues:

… him!

HOMAN: "NO. They have emergency lights. Officers have insignia...you CLEARLY see they're law enforcement officers."

BRENNAN: But it's not a marked car

HOMAN: "They have emergency lights and sirens. A LOT of PDs are in unmarked vehicles. That helps you find people who don't want to be found...they'd be ALIVE TODAY if they simply complied!" 🫳🏻🎤

She's clueless, making BS up on the fly just to attack ICE!

If you're an illegal alien who gets pulled over, assume it's ICE or any other law enforcement agency and comply with the officers. If only the cars were marked, these deaths could have been avoided. Is that what she's suggesting?

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The anarchists who vandalized ICE vehicles parked outside of hotels around Minnesota certainly thought they were able to tell an unmarked ICE vehicle.

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The illegal didn't know because the car wasn't marked! Never mind the lights and sirens and ICE badges.

***

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BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN TOM HOMAN

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