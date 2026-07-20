Hot DAMN! Tom Homan Goes OFF on Democrats After 'Anti-ICE Stuff' Found on NYC Bomb Suspect (WATCH)

As Twitchy readers know, there was an explosion outside a federal building in New York City this morning and the suspect was arrested.

We have since learned that said suspect had 'anti-ICE stuff' on him.

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Tom Homan is PISSED about the hateful, violent rhetoric from the Democrats ... and with good reason.

Watch:

🔥Tom Homan GOES OFF on Dem leaders after learning suspect who set off incendiary device at a NYC federal office building had "anti-ICE stuff" on him:



"Why does he think ICE is bad? Why does he want to attack ICE? Because the last year and a half all he's heard from Democratic… pic.twitter.com/Yt824t0TF3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2026

Post continues:

... members of Congress and sanctuary city mayors and governors is that ICE is not a real law enforcement agency, ICE is separating families, ICE is arresting people in churches and hospitals — which is NOT true. So I'm sure he's been educated by the wrong people and that's why he's chosen to take action [...] It's FAKE stories. Downright LIES [...] This constant lying to the American people, they think it's a winning message going into the midterms. And they're gonna keep it up."

Of course they're going to keep it up, Democrats need the rhetoric to keep from admitting the truth; they put illegals over Americans because they can use the demographic for their own political power.

No, we do not expect our pals on the Left to tone it down or stop the lying anytime soon. Unfortunately.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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