Elizabeth Warren Puts Her Flawless Political Instincts Back to Work With MI Senate...
VIP
The Merch Tent at a Sanders/AOC Rally in My State Was Bernie-Style Anti-Capitalism...
Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question...
Zohran Mamdani's Attempt to Take Credit for World Cup Tournament Success Hit a...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
High-Water Marx? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Progressive Corbin Trent Who Says Socialism...
Blow-By-Blow: Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Want to Go One-On-One With Male Members...
Crass Media: Minnesota Star Tribune Columnist Cheers Tim Walz for Pardoning Illegal Alien...
Accent Precedent: It Turns Out That AOC's Duplicitous Dialects Are a Die-Hard Democrat...
Celebrate! Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Welcome Baby Boy
El-Sayed’s Revealing Dodge: Tapper Presses Him on Ayatollah, He Cites Mourning in Michigan
VIP
Gone Too Soon, and Not Soon Enough to Fix It
Van Jones Thanked for Un-Defining Progressivism
NYT Left Baffled by the Radical Concept of a Married, Pregnant Working Mom...

They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us How We Know (Hint: BURN BAGS)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

A clip making the rounds on Newsmax is shining a spotlight on burn bags stuffed with records tied to the old Crossfire Hurricane mess—and apparently a few other sensitive topics—that were clearly meant to vanish in a puff of smoke. 

Advertisement

OBAMA burn bags, even.

The timing says it all: these weren't supposed to see the light of day once the plan to sideline a certain president fell apart. Instead, they're turning up now, complete with discussions about suppressed intel and what exactly got stuffed into those bags for destruction. 

It's the kind of housekeeping that only makes sense if you assumed the other guy would never get another shot.

And Obama, Hillary, other Democrats absolutely thought he'd never win.

OOPSIE for them, right?

Crazy that someone could be so arrogant to openly lie about an American running for office and then be too lazy or organized to take care of the evidence.

Woof.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Post continues:

... believe this was not done on purpose, but rather through gross incompetence …”

This is gonna be fun, unless your last name is Obama, Clinton, etc.

===========================================================

Related:

Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question in Smug Ask About Illegals Voting

BACKLASH: X Takes Mark Ruffalo to Task for Shaming Elon Musk With Lame Cartoon of Him Starving Africans

Worst. OnlyFans. EVER. --> TX Dem Offers to Share Her Explosive Diarrhea Story for Money, Tries DELETING

Mark Warner's FACE After ABC's Jon Karl Corrects Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS Perfection (WATCH)

Cops Tried to Edit THIS Part Out of Sunny Hostin's DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM Incident With Her Son and WOW

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question in Smug Ask About Illegals Voting
Sam J.
Elizabeth Warren Puts Her Flawless Political Instincts Back to Work With MI Senate Endorsement
Doug P.
Zohran Mamdani's Attempt to Take Credit for World Cup Tournament Success Hit a Huge Snag
Doug P.
High-Water Marx? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Progressive Corbin Trent Who Says Socialism Built America
Warren Squire
The Merch Tent at a Sanders/AOC Rally in My State Was Bernie-Style Anti-Capitalism in a Nutshell
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement