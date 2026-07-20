They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us How We Know (Hint: BURN BAGS)

A clip making the rounds on Newsmax is shining a spotlight on burn bags stuffed with records tied to the old Crossfire Hurricane mess—and apparently a few other sensitive topics—that were clearly meant to vanish in a puff of smoke.

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OBAMA burn bags, even.

The timing says it all: these weren't supposed to see the light of day once the plan to sideline a certain president fell apart. Instead, they're turning up now, complete with discussions about suppressed intel and what exactly got stuffed into those bags for destruction.

It's the kind of housekeeping that only makes sense if you assumed the other guy would never get another shot.

And Obama, Hillary, other Democrats absolutely thought he'd never win.

OOPSIE for them, right?

The burn bags were supposed to be destroyed.



Trump wasn’t supposed to win. pic.twitter.com/oSXrsusePJ — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) July 19, 2026

Crazy that someone could be so arrogant to openly lie about an American running for office and then be too lazy or organized to take care of the evidence.

Woof.

“Recently we found significant numbers of burn bags… this is a group of bags that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned…



These bags were supposed to be… incinerated and checked, but it never happened. Maybe we got lucky. We… pic.twitter.com/ItraWRkyJr — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) July 18, 2026

Post continues:

... believe this was not done on purpose, but rather through gross incompetence …”

This is gonna be fun, unless your last name is Obama, Clinton, etc.

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