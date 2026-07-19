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BACKLASH: X Takes Mark Ruffalo to Task for Shaming Elon Musk With Lame Cartoon of Him Starving Africans

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on July 19, 2026
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Hollywood millionaire Mark Ruffalo decided it was his turn to play world savior again, blasting Elon Musk for barreling down a path of “chaos and destruction” while sharing a comically brain-dead cartoon that paints the world’s richest innovator as a gluttonous monster personally starving African kids. 

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The Hulk actor paired the absurd image with smug advice about course-correcting and using all that extra cash to help humanity—topped off with a snide jab about putting down the “ket straw.” Because if there’s one guy qualified to lecture on productive use of billions and personal demons, it’s clearly the guy who gets paid to smash things in tights.

Post continues:

Put down the Ket straw.

Why is Hollywood so Hollyweird?

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Yikes.

But it's different for him and stuff.

Not a lot.

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2026 ELECTIONS ELON MUSK X

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