BACKLASH: X Takes Mark Ruffalo to Task for Shaming Elon Musk With Lame Cartoon of Him Starving Africans

Hollywood millionaire Mark Ruffalo decided it was his turn to play world savior again, blasting Elon Musk for barreling down a path of “chaos and destruction” while sharing a comically brain-dead cartoon that paints the world’s richest innovator as a gluttonous monster personally starving African kids.

Advertisement

The Hulk actor paired the absurd image with smug advice about course-correcting and using all that extra cash to help humanity—topped off with a snide jab about putting down the “ket straw.” Because if there’s one guy qualified to lecture on productive use of billions and personal demons, it’s clearly the guy who gets paid to smash things in tights.

Hello @ElonMusk. This is how you are perceived. Not too late to course correct but it’s getting pretty late. You certainly have the extra money on hand to really help the people of the world instead of the hellbent road of chaos and destruction you are ludicrously barreling down.… pic.twitter.com/O5ndSZzz7Q — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 18, 2026

Post continues:

Put down the Ket straw.

Why is Hollywood so Hollyweird?

Hello @MarkRuffalo this is how you are perceived by individuals above a 90 IQ that haven’t succumbed to the woke mind virus pic.twitter.com/AOa3KWsC2X — Ben (@BenHanan_) July 18, 2026

Mark Ruffalo Turns Starving Children Into Props for a Personal Smear



Mark Ruffalo has reduced humanitarian concern to a celebrity abuse ritual... seize suffering he did not endure, assign it to a man he despises, add an unsupported drug insinuation, then present the entire… pic.twitter.com/GDwTRaEcUe — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 18, 2026

So what you’re saying is, black people aren’t able to feed themselves? — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) July 19, 2026

Yikes.

How much have you donated to African kids, you fvcking hypocrite. — Jayroo (@jayroo69) July 18, 2026

But it's different for him and stuff.

What have *you* done for humanity, Mark? — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) July 18, 2026

Not a lot.

===========================================================

Related:

Worst. OnlyFans. EVER. --> TX Dem Offers to Share Her Explosive Diarrhea Story for Money, Tries DELETING

Mark Warner's FACE After ABC's Jon Karl Corrects Him on Voter ID Is HILARIOUS Perfection (WATCH)

*HIC* AOC's Rant Over People Making Fun of Her Foreign-Policy IGNORANCE Has X Wondering If She's Drunk

Adam Schiff SCOLDS Trump/Americans for Being Mean to Canada. SCHOOLING That Came Next Will CRACK You Up

Cops Tried to Edit THIS Part Out of Sunny Hostin's DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM Incident With Her Son and WOW

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.