Adam Schiff SCOLDS Trump/Americans for Being Mean to Canada. SCHOOLING That Came Next Will CRACK You Up

If anyone knows how to consistently misread the room, it's Watermelon Head aka Adam Schiff.

Someone needs to tell Adam that it's fine if Americans are pissed about breathing poisonous air for several days because Canada can't be bothered to more efficiently manage its forestry.

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It's also ok for Trump to voice his anger at our neighbor to the north.

Keep in mind, if Biden had said this to or about Canada, Schiff would be championing our president for holding bad actors accountable. But since it's Trump (and honestly, we don't think Biden could find Canada on a map, let alone hold them accountable), he's all high and mighty about how Canada helped California.

Oh, also, notice he leaves out that we paid them to help ...

When California was burning, Canada sent fire fighters, planes and assistance — not insults.



I was proud to meet them, and to thank them, when they would break for dinner.



As California and other states step up to repay the favor, we should do so without the threats and… https://t.co/NO6K3eZdvn — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 19, 2026

Post continues (sorry):

... and ramblings of a failing leader. We should show some humanity.

Schiff patting himself on the back for being nice to Canada when thousands of Californians still haven't been able to rebuild their homes after the fire is pretty pathetic even for him.

Adam Schiff belongs in prison for his lies. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 19, 2026

Short and to the point. Oh, and there's this as well:

As a former waterbomber pilot who used to lead an aerial firefighting fleet, I can tell you “send help” is an extremely dishonest framing by the Canadian government.



The Canadian government routinely blocks U.S. firefighting companies from attacking fires in Canada, while… pic.twitter.com/xfFgayDynt — Tim Sheehy (@TimSheehyMT) July 17, 2026

Huh.

Aren't you better suited to be a Canadian politician? Actually you are better suited for jail and hopefully soon. — crzydoglady (@crzydoglad9594) July 19, 2026

Fair enough.

Sounds like the incompetent helping the incompetent. How about addressing why CA & Canada have so many wildfires? — Holly (@Holly2360) July 19, 2026

It’s obvious that Schiff’s not in a state that’s being choked by the result of Canada’s insane forestry policies (though Schiff-ty probably doesn’t see anything wrong with them because they’re the same policies that lead to many of California’s fires). https://t.co/K38xTJcgUW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 19, 2026

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Oh, we're sure if he was breathing the same poisonous air he'd be the first to call names, b*tch and complain.

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