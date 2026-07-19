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Adam Schiff SCOLDS Trump/Americans for Being Mean to Canada. SCHOOLING That Came Next Will CRACK You Up

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:06 AM on July 19, 2026

If anyone knows how to consistently misread the room, it's Watermelon Head aka Adam Schiff.

Someone needs to tell Adam that it's fine if Americans are pissed about breathing poisonous air for several days because Canada can't be bothered to more efficiently manage its forestry.

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It's also ok for Trump to voice his anger at our neighbor to the north.

Keep in mind, if Biden had said this to or about Canada, Schiff would be championing our president for holding bad actors accountable. But since it's Trump (and honestly, we don't think Biden could find Canada on a map, let alone hold them accountable), he's all high and mighty about how Canada helped California. 

Oh, also, notice he leaves out that we paid them to help ... 

Post continues (sorry):

... and ramblings of a failing leader.

We should show some humanity.

Schiff patting himself on the back for being nice to Canada when thousands of Californians still haven't been able to rebuild their homes after the fire is pretty pathetic even for him.

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Short and to the point. Oh, and there's this as well:

Huh.

Fair enough.

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Oh, we're sure if he was breathing the same poisonous air he'd be the first to call names, b*tch and complain.

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2026 ELECTIONS ADAM SCHIFF CALIFORNIA CANADA DONALD TRUMP TIM SHEEHY

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