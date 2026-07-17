It Gets REAL: Post Details What Can Happen Now That Trump Has Declassified Election Interference Docs

Retired Air Force Colonel and longtime investigator @ColonelTowner has laid out a detailed breakdown of Trump’s primetime address on election integrity, focusing on newly declassified intelligence that exposes China’s unprecedented compromise of U.S. voter data and the alleged intelligence community’s role in suppressing it.

The post highlights claims of agencies actively hiding information about foreign meddling, compromised election systems, buried evidence, and efforts that amounted to a coordinated cover-up—all of which the colonel says will now fuel faster legal action, state-level reforms, and accountability for those involved.

Take a gander:

Having listened to Trump's speech, none of the ppl who have been on the journey of uncovering the CIA and their nefarious activities were surprised by anything he said. I'd like to point out a few very important things: 1) the documents Trump declassified will expedite everything…

Post continues:

... happening in the grand juries in Ft Pierce because the fact that they were classified draws out the timeline exponentially and that isn't a small thing.

2) he mentioned that the intel agencies, journalists, large US corporations, unions, etc were all involved with the US government and China as early as 2018 in interfering in elections, creating negative stories and undermining Trump...that is TREASON.

3) he specifically called out Obama's involvement in all of it.

4) he confirmed that everyone that was involved in challenging the 2020 election, showed up in DC on 1/6 were all RIGHT.

5) he noted that the FBI, DHS, CIA and other government agencies worked to coup the country

6) they systematically, overtly, and consistently worked to hide critical intelligence from the president and that is TREASON.

7) he noted the FBI put critical intel and proof of election interference in burn bags to destroy the evidence.

8) he noted the CIA sat on information confirming the election systems were compromised and overtly hid it

9) he noted the on-going cover up of the criminal conspiracy to overthrow the government is being hidden by NBC and ABC.

10) by notifying the state governments that there election data is compromised he will force them to take action OR they will be guilty of conducting known fraudulent elections.

11) the FBI discovered that China was manufacturing ballots for Biden and they covered it up

12) the CIA is required to inform the Congress and they didn't and instead signed documents stating it was the most secure election in history

13) over 250,000 non citizens are registered to vote in the US.While many ppl will say we knew all of this already, this wasn't for those who knew all of this...it was to ensure the legal system can use declassified documents to expedite what will begin to occur tomorrow: accountability. It will provide the impetus to make drastic changes to the election process in the US. It now publicly forces Congress to act.

My caution: This requires the same organizations (DHS, CIA, FBI, etc) that committed treason to launch investigation of there own organizations which from my experience inside government never works. It's my opinion we have moved to another phase of the operation. The speed will increase exponentially.