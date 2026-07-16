AWKWARD: Disastrous DNC Chair Ken Martin Made DNC Leaders Sign NDAs Before Meeting on Financials

The Democratic National Committee is apparently circling the wagons over its shaky finances.

Join us as we point and LAUGH at them all.

Hey, we're not saying USAID was funding the DNC but gosh, they sure don't have nearly as much money these days. Then again, maybe they really are just that unpopular in general with their own voters.

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Chairman Ken Martin reportedly required senior party leaders to sign nondisclosure agreements before even discussing the organization’s books — a step that hasn’t been taken before.

NEW



Ken Martin, the disastrous DNC chairman, had senior DNC leaders sign nondisclosure agreements before a meeting about the party’s finances.



This is not something that has been done before.



Martin is defensive about the DNC’s finances, and for good reason.



In May, the DNC… pic.twitter.com/Jj5o81ax4Z — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 16, 2026

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... reported $15 million in cash on hand and $18 million in debt. The RNC reported $125 million in cash on hand and zero debt.

OOF.

Given the DNC’s thin cash position and ongoing debt load compared to the much stronger Republican National Committee, the sudden push for secrecy is raising plenty of eyebrows.

Awkward … pic.twitter.com/rKNJmcFOAM — Mega Maga Baba Yaga (@CeeMcGee63) July 16, 2026

He hasn’t managed to raise any money. I mean this is really bad really really bad and he is clearly not the person definitely not the right person for this job. We need someone who can go out there and raise money. I think he needs to sit down and allow someone else to come in — Amma Opoku (@OpokuAmma) July 16, 2026

Maybe the DSA can just start a gofundme to buy the DNC. — crummy (@crummysaint) July 16, 2026

Let's not give the DSA any ideas.

The DNC is low on funds because they don’t listen to the people— who themselves are low on funds and have no one fighting for them. Being all about corporations and the war machine and not about the people means you lose. — Derek Franks (@Derek_a_Franks) July 16, 2026

Somebody's nervous.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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