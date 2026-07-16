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AWKWARD: Disastrous DNC Chair Ken Martin Made DNC Leaders Sign NDAs Before Meeting on Financials

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on July 16, 2026
Meme

The Democratic National Committee is apparently circling the wagons over its shaky finances. 

Join us as we point and LAUGH at them all. 

Hey, we're not saying USAID was funding the DNC but gosh, they sure don't have nearly as much money these days. Then again, maybe they really are just that unpopular in general with their own voters.

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Chairman Ken Martin reportedly required senior party leaders to sign nondisclosure agreements before even discussing the organization’s books — a step that hasn’t been taken before. 

Post continues:

... reported $15 million in cash on hand and $18 million in debt.

The RNC reported $125 million in cash on hand and zero debt.

OOF.

Given the DNC’s thin cash position and ongoing debt load compared to the much stronger Republican National Committee, the sudden push for secrecy is raising plenty of eyebrows.

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Let's not give the DSA any ideas.

Somebody's nervous.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP PETE HEGSETH

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