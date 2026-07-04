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Stars and Wipes: Dem Ro Khanna Refuses to Condemn DSA Candidate Treating U.S. Flag Like a Napkin

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on July 04, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Democrats are being called upon to defend their upstart anti-capitalist, anti-American Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates. The DNC has settled on a party-wide ‘we're a big tent’ strategy. The problem that raises is that the Democrat Party is admitting its party’s tent is big enough for socialists, communists, anti-Semites, and Nazis. 'Welcome to the team!' As Democrat Ro Khanna recently found out, it doesn’t explain away the blatantly anti-America posts and videos these DSA candidates released in the past. So instead of condemnation, Khanna is giving the public deflections for the anti-flag behavior of DSA candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Ro Khanna is asked about Chevalier’s ‘wiping her hands on the American flag’ post.

He quickly says, “I don’t agree with that,” then launches a filibuster about free speech and how great the country is because Chevalier can be part of “the fabric of America."

Dana Bash, of all people, then has to press him on whether his response was actually disapproving of the post after all that.

It looks like the Democrats’ ‘big tent’ is a welcome place for those who use the American flag like a dinner napkin. Khanna doesn’t condemn but instead justifies it while talking with CNN’s Dana Bash. 'It's free speech!' (WATCH)

CNN ‘journos’ want to save their Democrat Party. They’re giving fellow Democrats like Khanna a chance to condemn these DSA goons publicly, but he’s not taking the hint.

Posters say they live by freedom of speech but say Khanna is stupid not to use his same freedom to condemn what Chevalier did to the symbol of our nation.

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What also makes that Freedom of Speech so awesome is that we are free to use it to call out bad behaviour by bad people. That type of speech is what keeps our country free and strong.

And Ro failed to do that here.  "You wiped your hands on the American Flag.  That is a scummy thing to do.  You have the right to do it because of the brave men who died for that flag, and when you treat their sacrifice with that kind of disrespect, you are not someone worth talking to.  Good day and good bye." Would have been an excellent use of his own free speech.

But no, he's normalizing bad behaviour and weakness.

— Idaho Country Doc (@idahocountrydoc) July 4, 2026

By not condemning what she did, he’s sending the message that it’s okay and is something the Democrat Party supports.

Posters say they’re receiving the Democrats’ message of hate for America loud and clear.

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One can’t be woven into the fabric of this country while simultaneously wiping one’s hands on the red, white, and blue fabric that represents it. Khanna knows better, but power comes before country for him and his Democrat Party.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

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CNN COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH

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