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Socialist Sickness: Bill Maher Says DSA Candidate Is ‘Patient Zero’ for Woke Mind Virus in Dem Party

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It’s dawning on some Democrats that allowing Democratic Socialists under the tent is going to destroy the party. No one has accused Democrats of being smart, but the old school ones realize that abolishing ICE, the police, and prisons is not only insane but will cost them elections outside of the concentrated ignorance found in deep blue cities on the coasts. Talk show host Bill Maher is one of those old school Democrats and he’s sounding the alarm on Mamdani-backed candidates who just won in Democrat House primaries in New York City.

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Here’s more. (READ)

TRUTH NUKE: Bill Maher on Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier: “There’s one candidate she will be a congresswoman from New York’s 13th District, who the New York Times asked her if someone mu*ders someone randomly should they go to jail? Couldn’t get her to say yes to that.”

“She says, no more police EVER, AT ALL ever. She says our veterans are war criminals. She said f*ck Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s a r*pist.” 

“So there is a WOKE MIND VIRUS, and I think we found patient zero.”

Maher points out the absolute craziness and destruction Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier brings to the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

That’s easy. It’s socialists, communists, college students, and other psychotic individuals born into wealth and who’ve never worked a day in their life or had to pay their own bills.

Posters say that as bad as Chevalier is, she is not ‘patient zero’ for the madness consuming the Democrat Party.

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Democrats crave power above all. Many will still vote blue even if it leads to the utter annihilation of America.

Commenters say since Maher’s political beliefs are static the leftward bent of his party is slowly placing him in the right’s camp whether he wants to be there or not.

Ultimately, Democrats are responsible for DSAs taking over their party since they foolishly welcomed them in.

One Democrat poster sees what all the DSA candidates could mean for the coming elections.

Bill Maher and old-time liberal Democrats like him just realized how screwed the Democrat Party is right now. If they keep electing communists and socialists like these crazy people, 2028 will not be a lock for the Democrats at all. And Bill should also remember that if he doesn't get on the communist bandwagon, he will certainly be their next target.

— John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) June 27, 2026

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House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is embracing socialism/communism when he should be convincing his party to aggressively oppose it. He’ll learn his lesson in 2028 when the DSA goons he’s welcoming primary him and send him permanently packing.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS BILL MAHER COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM WOKE

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