Socialist Sickness: Bill Maher Says DSA Candidate Is ‘Patient Zero’ for Woke Mind Virus in Dem Party

It’s dawning on some Democrats that allowing Democratic Socialists under the tent is going to destroy the party. No one has accused Democrats of being smart, but the old school ones realize that abolishing ICE, the police, and prisons is not only insane but will cost them elections outside of the concentrated ignorance found in deep blue cities on the coasts. Talk show host Bill Maher is one of those old school Democrats and he’s sounding the alarm on Mamdani-backed candidates who just won in Democrat House primaries in New York City.

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TRUTH NUKE: Bill Maher on Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier: “There’s one candidate she will be a congresswoman from New York’s 13th District, who the New York Times asked her if someone mu*ders someone randomly should they go to jail? Couldn’t get her to say yes to that.” “She says, no more police EVER, AT ALL ever. She says our veterans are war criminals. She said f*ck Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s a r*pist.” “So there is a WOKE MIND VIRUS, and I think we found patient zero.”

Maher points out the absolute craziness and destruction Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier brings to the Democrat Party. (WATCH)

TRUTH NUKE: Bill Maher on Democratic Socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier: “There’s one candidate she will be a congresswoman from New York’s 13th District, who the New York Times asked her if someone mu*ders someone randomly should they go to jail? Couldn’t get her to say yes to… pic.twitter.com/6zlnqGZKTz — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 27, 2026

The scary part is she got elected! Who votes for these nut jobs? — Dave G (@DavidGa94989757) June 27, 2026

That’s easy. It’s socialists, communists, college students, and other psychotic individuals born into wealth and who’ve never worked a day in their life or had to pay their own bills.

Posters say that as bad as Chevalier is, she is not ‘patient zero’ for the madness consuming the Democrat Party.

Bill doesn't realize she's far from patient Zero. She's patient 100,000,000.



And the universities continue to infect young adults with the virus day after day. — Adam Hintz (@SojuConnoisseur) June 27, 2026

Patient zero? No — those were Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Kamala temu Obama. This woman is second-generation mutation. Imagine what the third one will look like.

The only way out is to stop voting Democrat. Red all the way down the ballot. — Stars and Stripes (@Stelakr) June 27, 2026

Democrats crave power above all. Many will still vote blue even if it leads to the utter annihilation of America.

Commenters say since Maher’s political beliefs are static the leftward bent of his party is slowly placing him in the right’s camp whether he wants to be there or not.

The left has moved so far left that Bill Maher it's pretty much a republican at this point.



He used to be considered "far left." — Radical Left Receipts (@radleftreceipts) June 27, 2026

Bill has been talking about this much longer than just recently he's had his eyes open the last year I'd say — MagaVision (@Hoserhero) June 27, 2026

They are reaping what they have sown. — Michael Hill (@Michael21596072) June 27, 2026

Ultimately, Democrats are responsible for DSAs taking over their party since they foolishly welcomed them in.

One Democrat poster sees what all the DSA candidates could mean for the coming elections.

Bill Maher and old-time liberal Democrats like him just realized how screwed the Democrat Party is right now. If they keep electing communists and socialists like these crazy people, 2028 will not be a lock for the Democrats at all. And Bill should also remember that if he doesn't get on the communist bandwagon, he will certainly be their next target. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) June 27, 2026

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Congratulations to our newest members of the NYC congressional delegation.



From public servants to union organizers to community activists, the path is different but the work is the same.



We must decisively address the affordability crisis and crush far-right extremism! pic.twitter.com/f4XC6dpX7q — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) June 27, 2026

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is embracing socialism/communism when he should be convincing his party to aggressively oppose it. He’ll learn his lesson in 2028 when the DSA goons he’s welcoming primary him and send him permanently packing.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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