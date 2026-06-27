SOUND THE ALARM! Fire Marshal Bowman Attacks Josh Shapiro as Democrats Continue to Eat Each Other



There is a bloodbath brewing in Democrat politics in America (are we allowed to use that word again?), and we are only seeing the beginnings of it right now.

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As radical leftists nominate and elect actual DSA Communists and Islamists in blue strongholds like New York and Los Angeles, establishment Democrats who need to compete in less insane areas of the country are panicking. Yesterday, 13 moderate Dems (and we use that adjective loosely) tried to formulate a 'promise to America' in response to the Mamdani wave in New York. In the media, Joe Scarborough is trying to run away from the DSA as fast as he can (for now, until he bends the knee to them), and James Carville has basically quit the party over the rabid antisemitism of it all (but he's totally OK with Maine Nazis).

This brings us to Pennsylvania, where Governor Josh Shapiro still deludes himself that the party that chants 'from the river to the sea' will nominate a Jewish man for President. More importantly, Shapiro knows that the radical DSA will not play in a national election. This week, he tried to ride the fence, calling the internal Dem struggle 'healthy' but also criticizing the extremist views of Darializa Avila Chevalier as 'performative politics.'

This will not play with the radicals. As Mr. Miyagi told Daniel-san, 'Walk middle? Sooner or later, squish like grape.'

Sure enough, almost before Shapiro's criticisms had escaped his mouth, the 'Squad' descended on him. In this case, that took the form of amateur Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman. Watch:

Shame on you Governor Shapiro for referring to progressives as performiative. So sick of the arrogance and hubris that come from establishment politicians like you.



We are not performing. We are fighting for the working class and for our children that the establishment have left… pic.twitter.com/fHJDfmzcPe — Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) June 26, 2026

... behind in favor of their oligarchy friends the Epstein class and special interest. The American people are demanding something different and we as progressives are a much needed breath of fresh air away from white supremacy American hegemony and patriarchy. We demand dignity respect safety and opportunity for all.

Uhh, two questions. First, what does the word 'performiative' mean? And this is a man who got his start in education?

Secondly, what does he mean by 'we'? Democratic voters in his district resoundingly rejected him by almost 20 points.

But, of course, the unemployed Bowman will try to latch on to this radical wave. That's his only possible future.

🚨🚨 Sound the alarm 🚨🚨 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) June 26, 2026

LOL. Bowman will never (and should never) escape that.

Is this you? pic.twitter.com/x0o76Ogul0 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) June 26, 2026

Indeed, it is.

So is this:

OOF!

Imagine having the gall to say this to Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who actually won statewide in a purple state, while you're sitting at home because you couldn't win a primary in a deep blue district. https://t.co/49VQhUJkfD — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) June 26, 2026

What can we say? Communism (which Bowman is still trying to disguise as 'progressivism') has always attracted the biggest losers in society.

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Jamaal Bowman lost a Democratic primary. Josh Shapiro won a state Donald Trump won handily and looks ready to do it again. I’ll let you decide which of these two is a winner and which is a loser. https://t.co/eNQKucMhh8 — Ethan Wolf 🇺🇸 (@ethanmwolf) June 26, 2026

Ooh, ooh, ooh! We know the answer!

Hey Jamaal Bowman: I am a Jew. Governor Shapiro is a Jew. Take your Jew hatred and shove it up your a**. And stay away from fire alarms. https://t.co/iW6d9UBE6H — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 27, 2026

Honestly, we can't fathom how any Jewish American can remain in or even vote for today's Democrat party that sides with terrorists who want to exterminate them.

You literally pulled a fire alarm because you were upset. https://t.co/eJkdlS30gj — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕠𝕥 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟 (@ElliotMalin) June 26, 2026

Most normal people would label that 'performative politics.' Most would even spell it correctly.

What a performance, fire alarm guy! Almost believable, but at least the other theater kids were persuaded. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) June 27, 2026

That, of course, is the ultimate irony of the Communist, Islamist left, from Mamdani to Karen Bass in Los Angeles to Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

Performative politics is their specialty (particularly in El-Sayed's cringeworthy case).

It's ALL performative, designed to deceive low-information voters. They're malignant theater kids.

At least, that's what they are until they gain enough power. Then the performances stop, and the gulags and mass murders begin.

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Jamaal Bowman probably doesn't realize this, of course. He is the prototypical street Communist, thinking he is part of the elite. That will continue until he has outlived his usefulness to them.

At that point, even a fire alarm won't save him.





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Don't Mess With Moms: Usha Vance Fires Back at The New York Times for Pregnancy-Shaming Her

Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away From Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its radical Communist agenda.

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