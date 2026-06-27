Dem Who Said Millions Will Die Without a 'Green New Deal' Calls Republicans...
Speaker Johnson: Vote Now or Expect More Communist 'Radical Insurgents'
VIP
Nothing Sums Up Lefty Elitist Hypocrisy Quite Like This Story About the European...
Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed...
Hakeem Jeffries Calls Trump and MAGA ‘Extremists’ As Democrats Welcome Socialists, Communi...
Dem Pramila Jayapal Claims That Trump Voters Are Upset Over TPS Ruling Because...
Gavin Newsom Blames Democrat Messaging Breakdown For No One Knowing Joe Biden’s Many...
VIP
Jettisoning Jeffries: DSA Primary Winner Tells Joy Reid That No Dems are Safe,...
VIP
Evita Duffy-Alfonso Embodies What Real Family Looks Like — And the Left Can’t...
Mehdi Hasan Goes Full Fangirl: ‘Hard to Put Into Words’ as Mayor Mamdani...
Mamdani Stans Insist Rent Freeze Good: Landlords Will Provide Services With Monopoly Money...
Michigan Dem Abdul El-Sayed Receives Special Delivery from Blue — Contents: Absolutely No...
Jesus Was Jewish, You Copium Addicts: The Anti-Semitic Denial That (Much Like Jesus)...
Can Adam Schiff Please Give an Update About This Indictment He Said Was...

SOUND THE ALARM! Fire Marshal Bowman Attacks Josh Shapiro as Democrats Continue to Eat Each Other

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on June 27, 2026
Twitchy


There is a bloodbath brewing in Democrat politics in America (are we allowed to use that word again?), and we are only seeing the beginnings of it right now. 

Advertisement

As radical leftists nominate and elect actual DSA Communists and Islamists in blue strongholds like New York and Los Angeles, establishment Democrats who need to compete in less insane areas of the country are panicking. Yesterday, 13 moderate Dems (and we use that adjective loosely) tried to formulate a 'promise to America' in response to the Mamdani wave in New York. In the media, Joe Scarborough is trying to run away from the DSA as fast as he can (for now, until he bends the knee to them), and James Carville has basically quit the party over the rabid antisemitism of it all (but he's totally OK with Maine Nazis). 

This brings us to Pennsylvania, where Governor Josh Shapiro still deludes himself that the party that chants 'from the river to the sea' will nominate a Jewish man for President. More importantly, Shapiro knows that the radical DSA will not play in a national election. This week, he tried to ride the fence, calling the internal Dem struggle 'healthy' but also criticizing the extremist views of Darializa Avila Chevalier as 'performative politics.'

This will not play with the radicals. As Mr. Miyagi told Daniel-san, 'Walk middle? Sooner or later, squish like grape.'

Sure enough, almost before Shapiro's criticisms had escaped his mouth, the 'Squad' descended on him. In this case, that took the form of amateur Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman. Watch:

Recommended

Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed as Sage-Like and Scholarly
Warren Squire
Advertisement

... behind in favor of their oligarchy friends the Epstein class and special interest. The American people are demanding something different and we as progressives are a much needed breath of fresh air away from white supremacy American hegemony and patriarchy. We demand dignity respect safety and opportunity for all.

Uhh, two questions. First, what does the word 'performiative' mean? And this is a man who got his start in education? 

Secondly, what does he mean by 'we'? Democratic voters in his district resoundingly rejected him by almost 20 points. 

But, of course, the unemployed Bowman will try to latch on to this radical wave. That's his only possible future. 

LOL. Bowman will never (and should never) escape that. 

Indeed, it is. 

So is this: 

OOF! 

What can we say? Communism (which Bowman is still trying to disguise as 'progressivism') has always attracted the biggest losers in society. 

Advertisement

Ooh, ooh, ooh! We know the answer! 

Honestly, we can't fathom how any Jewish American can remain in or even vote for today's Democrat party that sides with terrorists who want to exterminate them.

Most normal people would label that 'performative politics.' Most would even spell it correctly. 

That, of course, is the ultimate irony of the Communist, Islamist left, from Mamdani to Karen Bass in Los Angeles to Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan

Performative politics is their specialty (particularly in El-Sayed's cringeworthy case). 

It's ALL performative, designed to deceive low-information voters. They're malignant theater kids. 

At least, that's what they are until they gain enough power. Then the performances stop, and the gulags and mass murders begin. 

Advertisement

Jamaal Bowman probably doesn't realize this, of course. He is the prototypical street Communist, thinking he is part of the elite. That will continue until he has outlived his usefulness to them. 

At that point, even a fire alarm won't save him.

============================================

Related:

GILLIFIED! Rep. Brandon Gill Puts on an Absolute Clinic as He WIPES THE FLOOR With a SNAP Witness

Deleted Tweet Alert: Phoenix Mercury Mocks Caitlin Clark After Its Players Maul and Throat-Punch Her

We Saw It, So You Have To: Abdul El-Sayed Dances to Whitney Houston In Cringetastic Video 

Don't Mess With Moms: Usha Vance Fires Back at The New York Times for Pregnancy-Shaming Her 

Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away From Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its radical Communist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JAMAAL BOWMAN JOSH SHAPIRO ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed as Sage-Like and Scholarly
Warren Squire
Dem Who Said Millions Will Die Without a 'Green New Deal' Calls Republicans the Party of Fear
Doug P.
Dem Pramila Jayapal Claims That Trump Voters Are Upset Over TPS Ruling Because It Hurts Their Communities
Warren Squire
GILLIFIED! Rep. Brandon Gill Puts on an Absolute Clinic as He WIPES THE FLOOR With a SNAP Witness
Grateful Calvin
Nothing Sums Up Lefty Elitist Hypocrisy Quite Like This Story About the European Commission's HQ and AC
Doug P.
Hakeem Jeffries Calls Trump and MAGA ‘Extremists’ As Democrats Welcome Socialists, Communists, and Nazis
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed as Sage-Like and Scholarly Warren Squire
Advertisement