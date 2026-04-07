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Zohran Mamdani’s Office Says New York’s History Is One of Colonization and Racial Oppression

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 07, 2026
Twitter

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants you to know that the racial inequities in his city are stark:

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"Equity."

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The Free Press published a story about how Mamdani believes New York City's history "has been one of colonization, exploitation, and racial oppression."

Howard Husock reports on Mamdani's "racial equity obsession" and the release of the report, "New York City Preliminary Racial Equity Plan":

Mamdani’s City Hall is compensating for that oversight, to say the least. The report identifies a history of race-related problems that must now be addressed in every city department, from garbage collection (“disparities in cleanliness and environmental safety”) to the “Office of Media and Entertainment,” in which, we are told, “systemic racism continues to shape both representation and opportunities.”

For benighted New Yorkers who take pride in the city’s history of allowing immigrants of all backgrounds to improve their lot, the mayor offers a correction. “New York’s history has been one of colonization, exploitation, and racial oppression,” the report says. “The land New York City stands on today once belonged to the Lenape people, who were forcibly displaced through settler colonialism. From the era of Dutch colonization to modern times, systemic racism has shaped the experiences of Black, Indigenous, Latine, Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, and other communities of color.” (Note the absence on that list of Jews who, prior to a 1948 Supreme Court decision, were targeted by deed restrictions that barred “Hebrews.”)

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And Mamdani is going to fix that.

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This is what the people of New York voted for, even if Mamdani wasn't quite as explicit about it during his campaign.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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