Zohran Mamdani’s Office Says New York’s History Is One of Colonization and Racial Oppression

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants you to know that the racial inequities in his city are stark:

🚨 MAMDANI: “The wealth of a median white household in the city is more than $200,000, while that of a black household is less than $20,000 … We are reckoning with the long history of racism here and starting to act upon a framework that puts equity right at the center of it.” pic.twitter.com/W53H10fmFm — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 7, 2026

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"Equity."

Ah, the warm embrace of socialism. — TeddyKGB 🇺🇸 (@fjbfatffbi) April 7, 2026

Equity is bullshit. It's catering to the lowest common denominator and rewarding mediocrity by robbing the people who actually contribute to society. — Katie Rozze (@katierozze) April 7, 2026

You’re the biggest dumbass alive if you genuinely think racism is the reason for this — James Klüg (@jamesklug) April 7, 2026

What are the job descriptions of these two people?



Or is race the only criteria? — Truth Shero (@TruthShero) April 7, 2026

In other words he’s going to try to bring down the median white household income to $20,000 too. — Mike (@Mike4Liberty) April 7, 2026

So, if all the white people leave, then the black residents become the wealthiest in the city.



Problem solved. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) April 7, 2026

Rob Peter. Pay Paul. Peter leaves and Paul loses his job. Basic economics. — Sonny Fletcher (@SonnyTipPete) April 7, 2026

I would love to see the statistics for that claim. — Matthew Zarb (@CriticalSouthAU) April 7, 2026

So he’s saying black folks on average make $20k a year?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0WnUZjxg2l — generic_Mike (@CentxMichael) April 7, 2026

He's insane. That's not the average median income. If that were the case, and that is very clear that it isn't, the prices would be so high that blacks could not afford anything. Period.



He's spewing propaganda again. @NYCMayor — TwittsEnd ™ (@twittsend) April 7, 2026

The Free Press published a story about how Mamdani believes New York City's history "has been one of colonization, exploitation, and racial oppression."

‘New York’s history has been one of colonization, exploitation, and racial oppression,’ the mayor’s office says. To correct that, he wants his policies to privilege minorities. https://t.co/2AofXEA0c0 — The Free Press (@TheFP) April 7, 2026

"New York's history has been one of colonization" is an actual insane statement that a mayor, who was not born in the United States, is making in the year 2026. https://t.co/TuXfUxHyCS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2026

Howard Husock reports on Mamdani's "racial equity obsession" and the release of the report, "New York City Preliminary Racial Equity Plan":

Mamdani’s City Hall is compensating for that oversight, to say the least. The report identifies a history of race-related problems that must now be addressed in every city department, from garbage collection (“disparities in cleanliness and environmental safety”) to the “Office of Media and Entertainment,” in which, we are told, “systemic racism continues to shape both representation and opportunities.” For benighted New Yorkers who take pride in the city’s history of allowing immigrants of all backgrounds to improve their lot, the mayor offers a correction. “New York’s history has been one of colonization, exploitation, and racial oppression,” the report says. “The land New York City stands on today once belonged to the Lenape people, who were forcibly displaced through settler colonialism. From the era of Dutch colonization to modern times, systemic racism has shaped the experiences of Black, Indigenous, Latine, Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, and other communities of color.” (Note the absence on that list of Jews who, prior to a 1948 Supreme Court decision, were targeted by deed restrictions that barred “Hebrews.”)

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And Mamdani is going to fix that.

The idiots voted for the communist piece of shit.



Now they suffer. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 7, 2026

This guy grew up with literal African servants waiting on him. — Phil Bak (@philbak1) April 7, 2026

Says Ugandan millionaire, @ZohranKMamdani. How did Zohran’s family amass wealth? Oh, that was exploiting black Africans. Perhaps the office should use Zohran’s family as a teaching moment. — NFLCSFacts (@NFLObjectors) April 7, 2026

No one can say they weren’t warned. @ZohranKMamdani is charismatic, but he’s still an Islamo-Marxist who believes in the victimhood hierarchy. — Sanjay Narayan (@SanjayNarayan) April 7, 2026

How much longer do we have to put up with these loser theatre kids? — J.Allen Speaks (@JAllenSpeaks) April 7, 2026

POP QUIZ❗️



Choose the phrase (or phrases) that best completes the following sentence -



Mandami‘s plan is _______________.



a). Socialist & unworkable

b). Blatantly unconstitutional

c). Racist

d). Shameless Democrat pandering

e). Based on lies

f). All of the above — Scott Dog (@ScottDog6) April 7, 2026

And so it was after a brief honeymoon spent basking in the glow of a potentially popular mandate of economic populism, Mamdani crossed the rubicon into woke identitarianist culture wars with a radioactive neo-racist antiracism at it's core. That boat don't float anymore. — BossLog (@SerfyMcDoomscrl) April 7, 2026

He needs to fuck off and keep fucking off — Glenn scissor kicks Xi (@Glennnnnnnnnnn2) April 7, 2026

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Oh you mean the foreign born Muslim, elected mayor of an American city, is saying NYC’s history is of colonization? Is @NYCMayor that fucking stupid? Or just purely that evil? How the fuck did my home elect such a POS — John Galt (@John_Galt2024) April 7, 2026

This is what the people of New York voted for, even if Mamdani wasn't quite as explicit about it during his campaign.

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Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

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