Tara Palmeri’s ‘My Notes Disagree’ Defense After Betraying Kat Cammack Is Peak Media...
Anti-Semite Hasan Piker Goes on Foul-Mouthed Rant, Vows to Destroy Rep. Ritchie Torres...
Guess What Dems Are Saying About Haiti Now After Clutching Pearls When Trump...
Scott Jennings Turns NY Lefty Into Sputtering MESS Asking Why a Coffee Shop...
Welcome to Congress, Comrade: Darializa Avila Chevalier Refuses to Disavow Communism
'Let Us Know How it GOES': Dan Bongino's BRUTAL Letter to Socialists Hits...
DON'T You Point Your Finger AT ME! Hearing ERUPTS as DHS Sec. Mullin...
Hakeem Jeffries Caught: His Future Is Ruined
Elizabeth Warren's on the Warpath After SCOTUS Allows Trump to Enforce the 'T'...
Hakeem Jeffries' Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Week Just Got Worse As CNBC...
DSA Shares Wild (TERRIFYING) STAT About How Much of NYC They Control, Threatens...
GRRL, WHAT?! LOL! Michelle Obama’s Cringey President Barack Worship-Fest Goes SO Very Wron...
C-SPAN Caller Makes Dem Rep Squirm (and Say the Quiet Part Out Loud)...
No Big Whoop, Just the DSA Co-Chair LITERALLY Spilling the Tea on How...

We Saw It, So You Have To: Abdul El-Sayed Dances to Whitney Houston in Cringetastic Video

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 25, 2026
Imgflip

Today is one of those times when we have to apologize in advance to our wonderful Twitchy readers.

What you are about to see may cause permanent emotional, psychological, spiritual, and perhaps even physical damage. But it is the iron law of the Internet: we saw it, so now you have to. 

Advertisement

Last night, the Democrat candidate for the Senate in Michigan -- and fake doctor who has never practiced medicine -- Abdul El-Sayed made us want to gouge out our eyes with a spoon and jam knitting needles into our ears, all while disgracing the memory of poor Whitney Houston. 

We warn you ... you may want to have a bottle of bleach handy before you click play on the video below. Whether you use that bleach to wash out your eyes or give up altogether and chug it is entirely up to you. 

Just kidding. Don't do either of those things. But definitely gird your loins before you watch the following cavalcade of cringe. 

We'll give you a minute to wipe up the vomit you just sprayed all over your computer screen. (We know we threw up in our mouths, and more than just a little bit.) 

But don't say we didn't warn you. 

Immediately and without prejudice. 

Probably yes. 

In addition to El-Sayed's medical fraud, we should remember that one of his staffers was just charged in the terror plot against the University of Michigan. Not only that, but his sister has also been charged with aggravated battery for assaulting an ICE officer. Another of his greatest hits included getting caught on audio praising the now-deceased Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran

Recommended

Guess What Dems Are Saying About Haiti Now After Clutching Pearls When Trump Called it a 'S**thole'
Doug P.
Advertisement

This doesn't look to us like someone who wants to 'get money out of politics.' In fact, it looks like someone who wouldn't even be a viable candidate without dump trucks full of out-of-state (and probably out-of-country) cash. 

But he sang it, so we guess he must really mean it. Or something.

OK, he doesn't actually mean it. He just hopes voters are stupid enough to believe it. 

That's what makes this video even more embarrassing, if that's even possible.

Recently, El-Sayed's Democratic opponent, Mallory McMorrow, recorded a similar mortifying dancing video.

And yes, El-Sayed mocked her for it.

So, is El-Sayed telling Michigan voters that he also has no message?

Or are the rules different for him?

They're both cringe. Because they're both horrible candidates. 

Advertisement

We'll have to wait and see about that.

It's not as though Michigan Democrats have any good choices in this race. They'll just need to pick whoever makes them want to bury their heads in the sand less at the August 4 primary. 

Or, they could declare their sanity by voting for Republican Mike Rogers in November. 

It is all of that and then some. But El-Sayed is running the Zohran Mamdani taqiyya playbook. 

Deceiving the young voters might work for him. Outside of Dearborn, however, we're not sure that El-Sayed will be able to count on the foreign vote as much as Mamdani relied on it in New York. 

He's sure to lock up the 'White Dudes for Harris' vote. 

HA! 

She must be rolling over in her grave. 

Advertisement

Even fellow leftists were ashamed of El-Sayed dishonoring the woman known in life as 'The Voice.'

We're all for the 'drop out in shame' part. 

But as we know, leftists have no sense of shame. 

Hopefully, Michigan voters will come November. 

============================================

Related:

Don't Mess With Moms: Usha Vance Fires Back at The New York Times for Pregnancy-Shaming Her 

Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away From Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch

OOPS! 'Republicans Against Trump' Are Figuring Out How INSANE Democrats Have Gotten

SAY HER NAME! X Thrashes NC Senate Candidate Roy Cooper for Pledging to 'Keep Families Safe'

Trans-WHAT-icide? Chicago's Brandon Johnson Invents a Whole New Word to Deflect From His Failures

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN SENATE VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What Dems Are Saying About Haiti Now After Clutching Pearls When Trump Called it a 'S**thole'
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Turns NY Lefty Into Sputtering MESS Asking Why a Coffee Shop REALLY Banned Dan Goldman
Sam J.
Tara Palmeri’s ‘My Notes Disagree’ Defense After Betraying Kat Cammack Is Peak Media SUCKAGE
Sam J.
DON'T You Point Your Finger AT ME! Hearing ERUPTS as DHS Sec. Mullin Puts Rep. DeLauro in Her PLACE (VID)
Sam J.
Anti-Semite Hasan Piker Goes on Foul-Mouthed Rant, Vows to Destroy Rep. Ritchie Torres (WATCH)
justmindy
'Let Us Know How it GOES': Dan Bongino's BRUTAL Letter to Socialists Hits the Socialist NAIL on the Head
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess What Dems Are Saying About Haiti Now After Clutching Pearls When Trump Called it a 'S**thole' Doug P.
Advertisement