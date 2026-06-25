We Saw It, So You Have To: Abdul El-Sayed Dances to Whitney Houston in Cringetastic Video

Today is one of those times when we have to apologize in advance to our wonderful Twitchy readers.

What you are about to see may cause permanent emotional, psychological, spiritual, and perhaps even physical damage. But it is the iron law of the Internet: we saw it, so now you have to.

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Last night, the Democrat candidate for the Senate in Michigan -- and fake doctor who has never practiced medicine -- Abdul El-Sayed made us want to gouge out our eyes with a spoon and jam knitting needles into our ears, all while disgracing the memory of poor Whitney Houston.

We warn you ... you may want to have a bottle of bleach handy before you click play on the video below. Whether you use that bleach to wash out your eyes or give up altogether and chug it is entirely up to you.



Just kidding. Don't do either of those things. But definitely gird your loins before you watch the following cavalcade of cringe.

I wanna vote for somebody🎶

I wanna feel the heat with somebody🎶

Yeah, I wanna vote for somebody🎶

For somebody who will get money out of politics, put money in pockets, and pass Medicare for All🎶 pic.twitter.com/7yIQpLPyGf — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) June 25, 2026

We'll give you a minute to wipe up the vomit you just sprayed all over your computer screen. (We know we threw up in our mouths, and more than just a little bit.)

But don't say we didn't warn you.

Dismantle the theater kid to politics pipeline. https://t.co/3rtOjIWnMh — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 25, 2026

Immediately and without prejudice.

Is this the same dance you guys did after 9/11? — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2026

Probably yes.

In addition to El-Sayed's medical fraud, we should remember that one of his staffers was just charged in the terror plot against the University of Michigan. Not only that, but his sister has also been charged with aggravated battery for assaulting an ICE officer. Another of his greatest hits included getting caught on audio praising the now-deceased Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran.

This is a list of Abduls top 50 campaign donors.

He has many RICH Muslim pals from CA to DC ... But no Michigan citizens . pic.twitter.com/otfctdMGTA — Chief Medical Officer: #Starfleet (@patricia_kooy) June 25, 2026

This doesn't look to us like someone who wants to 'get money out of politics.' In fact, it looks like someone who wouldn't even be a viable candidate without dump trucks full of out-of-state (and probably out-of-country) cash.

But he sang it, so we guess he must really mean it. Or something.

"Get money out of politics"



Uh huh https://t.co/bm7btSu7Dq — William Teach2 🏴‍☠️ I Don't Really Care (@WTeach2) June 25, 2026

OK, he doesn't actually mean it. He just hopes voters are stupid enough to believe it.

Didnt his campaign and supporters make fun of mcmorrow for doing this exact tbing like a month agon https://t.co/321Tu0tl1B — Ranthony (@ChiefTeef8) June 25, 2026

That's what makes this video even more embarrassing, if that's even possible.

Recently, El-Sayed's Democratic opponent, Mallory McMorrow, recorded a similar mortifying dancing video.

And yes, El-Sayed mocked her for it.

So, is El-Sayed telling Michigan voters that he also has no message?

Or are the rules different for him?

I need a leftist to explain to me how Mallory doing this was cringe, but not what El Sayed did? https://t.co/WpGKgXoGmR pic.twitter.com/JGH4S1n2hZ — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) June 25, 2026

They're both cringe. Because they're both horrible candidates.

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Primary moves back to tossup https://t.co/JMPGA0nKRe — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) June 25, 2026

We'll have to wait and see about that.

It's not as though Michigan Democrats have any good choices in this race. They'll just need to pick whoever makes them want to bury their heads in the sand less at the August 4 primary.

Or, they could declare their sanity by voting for Republican Mike Rogers in November.

Y’all really going to tell me this isn’t weird and cringy? https://t.co/K1f5T4FX7A — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) June 25, 2026

It is all of that and then some. But El-Sayed is running the Zohran Mamdani taqiyya playbook.

Mamdani ran this kind of campaign too.



Islamists have learned to play the TikTok game, and they are more than willing to take advantage of the idiots who are wowed by this. https://t.co/MDIgmfHjpH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 25, 2026

Deceiving the young voters might work for him. Outside of Dearborn, however, we're not sure that El-Sayed will be able to count on the foreign vote as much as Mamdani relied on it in New York.

Welp so much for that $20M Dem investment in getting the Male ™️ vote back: https://t.co/7JPD7S2RtW — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) June 25, 2026

He's sure to lock up the 'White Dudes for Harris' vote.

HA!

Please don't disrespect Whitney Houston like this. https://t.co/8lUKIckYj0 — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) June 25, 2026

She must be rolling over in her grave.

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Even fellow leftists were ashamed of El-Sayed dishonoring the woman known in life as 'The Voice.'

Did you get permission to use Whitney’s music? If you didn’t, DELETE IMMEDIATELY AND DROP OUT IN SHAME https://t.co/WpGKgXoGmR — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) June 25, 2026

We're all for the 'drop out in shame' part.

But as we know, leftists have no sense of shame.

Hopefully, Michigan voters will come November.





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