Mehdi Hasan Reminds Ron DeSantis That 90,000 Floridians Died During the COVID Crisis

MSNBC castoff Mehdi Hasan wasn't at all happy about Anthony Fauci being hauled before a Senate committee so he could plead the Fifth 111 times. He posted this on Saturday:

Advertisement

A reminder that Republicans want you to believe that Covid came from a Chinese laboratory but also it was totally harmless, less deadly than the flu, and didn’t require any protections. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 1, 2026

Protections like what? Cloth and paper masks? Six-foot social distancing? An experimental vaccine that didn't prevent you from getting or spreading COVID-19? President Joe Biden was going to have OSHA fire people from companies of 100 people or more who didn't have the vaccine. He contracted it, what, three times?

Anyway, now Hasan is upset that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proud that he didn't "allow Florida to descend into a Faucian dystopia."

We refused to allow Florida to descend into a Faucian dystopia.



Fauci attacked me in his diaries for bucking his draconian edicts, and those attacks are badges of honor! https://t.co/szP45P59Yy — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 3, 2026

90,000 Floridians died during the COVID pandemic. 90,000. https://t.co/sewu5s1ft9 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 4, 2026

Of COVID? Or just died. And how long does he consider the pandemic to have lasted?

Age adjusted excess mortality was about the same or higher in NY and CA, where the draconian measures you prefer were pursued.



So what the hell is your point here? — BOUTROS ⽊ (@boutros555) August 4, 2026

One of the oldest states in the country. Did you correct for that? You're not that dumb. Did better on excess deaths than California did. Explain that — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) August 4, 2026

California who wouldn’t let you walk on the beach for your own safety had the most deaths….. pic.twitter.com/of2ElaxkhI — Tam225 (@Tam2256) August 4, 2026

And NY state had about that same number and about half of those were in NYC.



So…what’s your point? — ImUrCactusEnema (@Huckleberry60) August 4, 2026

“…during the COVID pandemic.”



Not “from COVID.”



Mehdi is out here choosing carefully selected words for his “gotcha” response, hoping no one will notice how disingenuous he is. — Sagittarius A* 💫🇺🇸 (@deepblueocean_1) August 4, 2026

Yup... those covid related motorcycle accidents were brutal. 😑 pic.twitter.com/PFgXCuGILv — Ellen/SeaSandII (@EllenMomGUM) August 4, 2026

As opposed to what? Zero deaths? Is it even possible?

What even the hell is this talking point? — Red Head Sophia (@RedHeadS0phia) August 4, 2026

Hasan just cares deeply about every single human life, especially in Florida. If only they'd mandated masks and stayed locked down, the number would have been … what?

Advertisement

Dear Mehdi,



90,000 is less than 0.4% of Florida’s population.



Considering the number of senior citizens in Florida, that is a very low number. — Butch Miller (@ButchM5573) August 4, 2026

Not even in the top 10 COVID death rates in the US. — Artyom 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@AmericanMartel) August 4, 2026

Withholding life saving treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine was deadly — RippleBucks (@jbuck4tw) August 4, 2026

The scamdemic went on for 3 years. Florida averages roughly 230,000 total deaths per year from all causes. 90,000 deaths over 3 years isn’t the flex you think it is Mehdi. — Derek Lascola (@derek_lascola) August 4, 2026

Anyone still defending Fauci after he refused to answer any questions for fear of self-incrimination, even though President Joe Biden gave him a blanket pardon, is delusional.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.