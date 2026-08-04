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Mehdi Hasan Reminds Ron DeSantis That 90,000 Floridians Died During the COVID Crisis

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

MSNBC castoff Mehdi Hasan wasn't at all happy about Anthony Fauci being hauled before a Senate committee so he could plead the Fifth 111 times. He posted this on Saturday:

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Protections like what? Cloth and paper masks? Six-foot social distancing? An experimental vaccine that didn't prevent you from getting or spreading COVID-19? President Joe Biden was going to have OSHA fire people from companies of 100 people or more who didn't have the vaccine. He contracted it, what, three times?

Anyway, now Hasan is upset that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proud that he didn't "allow Florida to descend into a Faucian dystopia."

Of COVID? Or just died. And how long does he consider the pandemic to have lasted?

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Hasan just cares deeply about every single human life, especially in Florida. If only they'd mandated masks and stayed locked down, the number would have been … what?

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Anyone still defending Fauci after he refused to answer any questions for fear of self-incrimination, even though President Joe Biden gave him a blanket pardon, is delusional. 

***

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 FLORIDA RON DESANTIS

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