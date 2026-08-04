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LIVE Election Results on Twitchy: Primary Night in MI, MO, VA, KS, and WA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 6:40 PM on August 04, 2026
Townhall Media

It's hard to believe we're covering more and MORE 2026 primaries across the country, but here we are. This time it's Michigan, Missouri, Virginia, Kansas, and Washington.

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Stay with Twitchy LIVE as the results come in from some of the most-watched and anticipated primaries of the 2026 election cycle so far. 

And as you all know, thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, you can see all the live results below.


Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS KANSAS MICHIGAN MISSOURI VIRGINIA WASHINGTON

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