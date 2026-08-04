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Bring in the Bulldozers: Madison and State Police Dismantle Black Lives Matter Encampment

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on August 04, 2026
Laura Schulte

Finally, the City of Madison, Wisconsin, is doing something about the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone, an encampment and memorial in the middle of the intersection where Madison police shot and killed career criminal Ruiz after he pulled a knife and injured an officer. Early this morning, both local and state police officers, along with heavy equipment, moved in to clear the intersection.

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Laura Schulte is a reporter with the Madison Journal Sentinel:

Lovely encampment they've got going there in Ruiz's memory.

Oh no! Anyway …

Finally, police are doing their jobs.

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We have to admit, it is. Just shut up and go home.

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Ruiz was shot back on July 22, and protesters immediately blockaded the "memorial site" with their bikes. This encampment lasted 13 days, which is way too long.

***

 

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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ANTIFA BLACK LIVES MATTER DOMESTIC TERRORISM RIOTS WISCONSIN

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