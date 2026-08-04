'Is He REALLY That Dumb?' Spencer Pratt Uses Capitalism to DISMANTLE Communist LARPer Hasan Piker

In a bid to cosplay as some kind of modern-day Bolshevik pioneer, the multimillionaire streamer who built his empire off corporate platforms and luxury brand deals has planted himself in Wisconsin to cheerlead a progressive candidate for governor, solemnly declaring the state the beating heart of America’s long-dead socialist dreams. It’s the usual spectacle from a guy who rails against capitalism between sips of $20 oat-milk lattes in his multi-million-dollar mansion: pure theater from a wannabe communist who wouldn’t last five minutes in an actual workers’ collective without demanding his private chef and ring light.

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i am in the people’s republic of wisconsin, the heart of the historic american socialist movement. we are going to elect francesca hong as this beautiful states next governor. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 2, 2026

Even Spencer Pratt couldn't ignore how ridiculous Piker sounds championing the holiday-hating, cop-hating, nuttier-than-a-squirrel's BM Francesca Hong.

He also makes a note about how the wannabe commie made his fortune.

The irony of this communist LARPer Hasan Piker is that he built his entire life off the fruits of capitalism…webcam, iPhone, internet…communism is incapable of producing any of the things that made him wealthy. Is he evil or just really that dumb? https://t.co/J1Po1shMJk — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) August 3, 2026

Aww the irony.

Wisconsinites were not thrilled with Piker (or Hong for that matter):

Get the f**k out of my State you piece of s**t Commie bastard. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) August 2, 2026

Short and definitely not sweet.

Get out. — Sally Forth 🇺🇲 (@CharlieWoozle) August 3, 2026

On that note, Piker has been busy trying to convince people they shouldn't care about the crazy stuff Hong has said over the years about defunding the cops and canceling Thanksgiving.

we have to stop complaining abt old woke tweets while the current pedo protector president is tweeting about genociding countries. please. lock in.



love fran, this was an opportunity to turn this back on how thanksgiving is abt to be unaffordable due to trumps wars https://t.co/Tv6k8IYwuz — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 4, 2026

Their entire agenda is built on envy and resentment.

What a horrible way to live.

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