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'Is He REALLY That Dumb?' Spencer Pratt Uses Capitalism to DISMANTLE Communist LARPer Hasan Piker

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In a bid to cosplay as some kind of modern-day Bolshevik pioneer, the multimillionaire streamer who built his empire off corporate platforms and luxury brand deals has planted himself in Wisconsin to cheerlead a progressive candidate for governor, solemnly declaring the state the beating heart of America’s long-dead socialist dreams. It’s the usual spectacle from a guy who rails against capitalism between sips of $20 oat-milk lattes in his multi-million-dollar mansion: pure theater from a wannabe communist who wouldn’t last five minutes in an actual workers’ collective without demanding his private chef and ring light.

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Even Spencer Pratt couldn't ignore how ridiculous Piker sounds championing the holiday-hating, cop-hating, nuttier-than-a-squirrel's BM Francesca Hong.

He also makes a note about how the wannabe commie made his fortune.

Aww the irony.

Wisconsinites were not thrilled with Piker (or Hong for that matter):

Short and definitely not sweet.

On that note, Piker has been busy trying to convince people they shouldn't care about the crazy stuff Hong has said over the years about defunding the cops and canceling Thanksgiving.

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Their entire agenda is built on envy and resentment.

What a horrible way to live.

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