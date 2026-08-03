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Holy DUMPSTER-FIRE, Batman! Francesca Hong FAN-GIRLING Over Ilhan Omar Goes REALLY Wrong (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on August 03, 2026
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Nothing says "I understand Wisconsin voters" quite like a Democratic gubernatorial candidate looking into the camera and declaring that Ilhan Omar—the same congresswoman who has repeatedly treated America like a geopolitical dumpster fire—is her personal north star of "moral conviction and courage." 

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You know, Ilhan Omar the woman who said some people did some thing when discussing 9/11 at a CAIR event years ago? Oh, she's also the Democrat who made antisemitic comments about Jews in her post about 'the Benjamins'.

Yeah. Her.

Francesca Hong, the DSA darling gunning for the Badger State's top job, apparently decided that the absolute best way to win over dairy farmers, factory workers, and people who still stand for the national anthem was to hold up the queen of anti-American grievance politics as her shining inspiration. 

Because nothing screams "ready to lead" like taking cues from someone who acts like the country that rescued her is the actual problem.

Well, she at least allegedly married him in what many have called immigration fraud, but we digress.

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