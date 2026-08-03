Holy DUMPSTER-FIRE, Batman! Francesca Hong FAN-GIRLING Over Ilhan Omar Goes REALLY Wrong (Watch)

Nothing says "I understand Wisconsin voters" quite like a Democratic gubernatorial candidate looking into the camera and declaring that Ilhan Omar—the same congresswoman who has repeatedly treated America like a geopolitical dumpster fire—is her personal north star of "moral conviction and courage."

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You know, Ilhan Omar the woman who said some people did some thing when discussing 9/11 at a CAIR event years ago? Oh, she's also the Democrat who made antisemitic comments about Jews in her post about 'the Benjamins'.

Yeah. Her.

Francesca Hong, the DSA darling gunning for the Badger State's top job, apparently decided that the absolute best way to win over dairy farmers, factory workers, and people who still stand for the national anthem was to hold up the queen of anti-American grievance politics as her shining inspiration.

Democrat Francesca Hong says that Ilhan Omar — who said that America was one of the worst countries — inspires her:



"The Congresswoman has a done a phenomenal job of showing what it looks like to lead with moral conviction and courage. I'm deeply inspired.” pic.twitter.com/FjtUNWZpoJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2026

Because nothing screams "ready to lead" like taking cues from someone who acts like the country that rescued her is the actual problem.

Ilhan has moral conviction 😂😂😂😂😂. She was banging her brother — Chet Hayes (@ChetHayes73) August 2, 2026

Well, she at least allegedly married him in what many have called immigration fraud, but we digress.

Minneapolis has it all:



HealthCAIR

DayCAIR

ChildCAIR — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) August 2, 2026

*cough cough*

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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