Michigan Dem Operative Spills ALL the Tea, Admits the Party Is Worried About an Abdul El-Sayed Win

Sounds like Michigan Democrats are getting a cold splash of reality from their own ranks as an anonymous party operative frets that elevating progressive (commie) Abdul El-Sayed could turn a competitive Senate race into a November disaster.

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Nothing says “smart strategy” quite like nominating the candidate who makes the donor class and establishment types quietly panic about handing the seat to Republicans.

We know they're not bringing this up because they care about what's best for the state of Michigan, they're bringing it up because they're scared if El-Sayed wins the primary, Democrats are likely to lose their seat to a Republican.

🚨 A Democratic operative in Michigan speaking on the condition of anonymity, tells me “If we nominate [Abdul El-Sayed], we are f**ked in November.” pic.twitter.com/JPQOzt04UL — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 3, 2026

Of course, we all feel like if they elect any more socialists the country is f**ked.

Just sayin'.

Yes they are, and they'll do it anyway- because they're just that shortsighted.



Let them run Marxism-Islamist against the FBI agent. Good luck. — Cooler Full of Beer (@moldywoodpile) August 3, 2026

Usually we would agree, but after seeing Virginia Democrats elect a horrible monster like Jay Jones, we have very little faith in them not to elect horrible people. They are definitely blue no matter who - even if that means they're destroyed with the rest of us.

We can only hope. Heh.

The operative in question pic.twitter.com/hJJy3YrBkM — Tarnished Ryan (@ry3564) August 3, 2026

HA. We see what they did there.

They all know that man is garbage with so many skeletons in his closet. — Tanja (@WeSee2024) August 3, 2026

Kind of like Platner; they didn't ask him to step down because they knew he was a bad guy and shouldn't be in any sort of political office. No, they did it because they were afraid he would lose to Susan Collins.

And that's what this 'operative' is doing here as well.

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