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Michigan Dem Operative Spills ALL the Tea, Admits the Party Is Worried About an Abdul El-Sayed Win

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on August 03, 2026
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Sounds like Michigan Democrats are getting a cold splash of reality from their own ranks as an anonymous party operative frets that elevating progressive (commie) Abdul El-Sayed could turn a competitive Senate race into a November disaster. 

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Nothing says “smart strategy” quite like nominating the candidate who makes the donor class and establishment types quietly panic about handing the seat to Republicans.

We know they're not bringing this up because they care about what's best for the state of Michigan, they're bringing it up because they're scared if El-Sayed wins the primary, Democrats are likely to lose their seat to a Republican.

Of course, we all feel like if they elect any more socialists the country is f**ked. 

Just sayin'.

Usually we would agree, but after seeing Virginia Democrats elect a horrible monster like Jay Jones, we have very little faith in them not to elect horrible people. They are definitely blue no matter who - even if that means they're destroyed with the rest of us.

We can only hope. Heh.

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HA. We see what they did there.

Kind of like Platner; they didn't ask him to step down because they knew he was a bad guy and shouldn't be in any sort of political office. No, they did it because they were afraid he would lose to Susan Collins. 

And that's what this 'operative' is doing here as well.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN SOCIALISM ABDUL EL-SAYED

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