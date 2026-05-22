Navy SEAL Who Took Out Osama Bin Laden Rails Against Graham Platner for Wishing Death on U.S. Soldier

You’d think having a Nazi tattoo would be enough for Maine voters to reject Democrat Party Senate candidate Graham Platner. But, no. Maybe his recently discovered Reddit comments wishing death on a U.S soldier will shake Democrats from their Totenkopf trance. Sadly, it’s doubtful. Still, the Navy SEAL Team 6 member who took out Osama Bin Laden is lending his voice to the chorus of sane Americans who can’t fathom Democrats' devotion to Platner.

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The NAVY SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden just EVISCERATED Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner for disgustingly saying an American troop should've been KILLED by the Taliban. DEFEAT THIS TRASH, MAINE! "Every single time you fight is for the man next to you. It's for the person next to you!" "Completely barbaric." "Just to wish ill on someone like that under fire is just, you know, like I said, it's the opposite of everything I've ever been raised to believe in!" PLATNER SAID: "Dumb motherf***** didn't deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home."

Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill spoke on Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 UPDATE: The NAVY SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden just EVISCERATED Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner for disgustingly saying an American troop should've been KILLED by the Taliban



DEFEAT THIS TRASH, MAINE!



"Every single time you fight is for the man next to… pic.twitter.com/ZerhkDnz9C — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

That is honestly pretty wild to read. It's tough to see people saying things like that about our troops. — VN insight Daily (@VNInsightDaily) May 22, 2026

It’s unconscionable.

Commenters agree. The disgust many patriotic Americans feel is palpable.

Absolutely disgusting. Our troops risk everything to defend this country, and mocking a wounded soldier is a slap in the face to every veteran. Maine deserves a leader who respects our heroes, not a radical spewing anti-troop rhetoric. — Big Daddy digital (@bigdaddydigita) May 22, 2026

Elizabeth Warren said this is her kind of man, that’s because they are both pathological liars, frauds, and thieves. Graham is the Democrats man’s man. He is going to be worse 100 times than Eric Swalwell when the skeletons all come out of the closet. Graham is a sick, pathetic, miserable, lying Nazi piece of s***. — Georgia (@WaasGeorgia) May 22, 2026

Platner is an absolute piece of s***. But somehow, Maine will probably elect this d*****bag. — Keith Ellmaker (@stgctiny) May 22, 2026

Normal Maine voters, including veterans and military families, are repulsed.



Platner’s comment terrifies Democrats because it shows how radical and un-American their party has become! — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) May 22, 2026

Apparently, Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren isn’t among the repulsed. You can add Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders to the non-repulsed as well.

As bad as Platner is, online Republicans wish they had a stronger, more MAGA alternative to counter him.

So Maine's choices are communist and Ruth Bader Collins. Yay. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) May 22, 2026

What’s that say about Collin’s? She’s a bad person. This guy shouldn’t even be close. — Donald 🇺🇸 (@donvan379) May 22, 2026

The only way for Collins to win is with a Trump endorsement. Without Trump’s endorsement, she’s cooked. Collins has been voting with Democrats for years, so it wouldn’t matter much if she lost. She’s been a real enemy to the Trump administration, a sore thumb. 😡 pic.twitter.com/PTZKydSEeI — Sara TFTB1 (@SaraTftb1) May 22, 2026

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polls always have shown her behind....but ya, he should be down even with the fake polls by 10 at least — AMT (@amt849913) May 22, 2026

Republicans can’t simply hope polls are wrong again. They’re going to have to hold their noses and actually show up in mass numbers for incumbent Susan Collins.

Democrats just elected a Virginia Attorney General who wanted a Republican fatally shot in the head and wished to watch his children die. Posters say Platner's candidacy continues the Democrat Party’s descent into insanity.

How radical and anti American their party has become — Amelia Jones (@Amelia551252s) May 22, 2026

Planter needs to slither back under whatever rock he came from and stay there. He is a truly disgusting person. The Democrats have reached a new low point. — Audie Kennedy🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@AudieKennedy) May 22, 2026

Where do they find this garbage — Gary Holkup (@GaryH90360) May 22, 2026

Nazis-R-Us?

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