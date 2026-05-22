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Navy SEAL Who Took Out Osama Bin Laden Rails Against Graham Platner for Wishing Death on U.S. Soldier

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 PM on May 22, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

You’d think having a Nazi tattoo would be enough for Maine voters to reject Democrat Party Senate candidate Graham Platner. But, no. Maybe his recently discovered Reddit comments wishing death on a U.S soldier will shake Democrats from their Totenkopf trance. Sadly, it’s doubtful. Still, the Navy SEAL Team 6 member who took out Osama Bin Laden is lending his voice to the chorus of sane Americans who can’t fathom Democrats' devotion to Platner.

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The NAVY SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden just EVISCERATED Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner for disgustingly saying an American troop should've been KILLED by the Taliban.

DEFEAT THIS TRASH, MAINE!

"Every single time you fight is for the man next to you. It's for the person next to you!"

"Completely barbaric."

"Just to wish ill on someone like that under fire is just, you know, like I said, it's the opposite of everything I've ever been raised to believe in!"

PLATNER SAID: "Dumb motherf***** didn't deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home."

Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill spoke on Fox News. (WATCH)

It’s unconscionable.

Commenters agree. The disgust many patriotic Americans feel is palpable.

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Elizabeth Warren said this is her kind of man, that’s because they are both pathological liars, frauds, and thieves. Graham is the Democrats man’s man. He is going to be worse 100 times than Eric Swalwell when the skeletons all come out of the closet. Graham is a sick, pathetic, miserable, lying Nazi piece of s***.

— Georgia (@WaasGeorgia) May 22, 2026

Platner is an absolute piece of s***. But somehow, Maine will probably elect this d*****bag.

— Keith Ellmaker (@stgctiny) May 22, 2026

Apparently, Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren isn’t among the repulsed. You can add Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders to the non-repulsed as well.

As bad as Platner is, online Republicans wish they had a stronger, more MAGA alternative to counter him.

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Republicans can’t simply hope polls are wrong again. They’re going to have to hold their noses and actually show up in mass numbers for incumbent Susan Collins.

Democrats just elected a Virginia Attorney General who wanted a Republican fatally shot in the head and wished to watch his children die. Posters say Platner's candidacy continues the Democrat Party’s descent into insanity.

Nazis-R-Us?

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

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