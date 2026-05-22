Ilhan Omar Tries to Lecture Trump About the Importance of Family Weddings and YIKES!



Once again, it is time for the left's favorite game show: Heads We Win, Tails Trump Loses.

This weekend, Donald Trump Jr. is getting married to his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, in a very small destination wedding in The Bahamas. Naturally, of course, people are curious if the President of the United States -- who has had several people try to assassinate him -- can arrange the necessary security to attend his son's nuptials.

Advertisement

For his part, the President treated the question with humor, stating that he's got a few things going on, but that he'd like to and will try to attend, given that he has 'known the groom for a very long time.'

🚨 LMAO! Q: "Are you attending your son's wedding this weekend, by the way?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed — by the fake news!"



"Uh, he'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to… pic.twitter.com/UNYns0FtEt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

LOL.

And, of course, Trump is correct. The media will slam him either way. In fact, Slate magazine has already declared that the President hates his son.

Donald Trump’s ritualistic humiliation of his children has reached a charming new crescendo. https://t.co/mbCZYNgW20 — Slate (@Slate) May 21, 2026

Sigh.

They're just so predictable. We can't help but notice that Slate never wrote similar articles about Joe Biden, even though the former (alleged) President took inappropriate showers with his young daughter, has a crack-addicted son, and STILL has barely even acknowledged that he has a seventh grandchild.

Even worse than Slate, though (a rag no one reads), is one politician who absolutely should never open her mouth when it comes to the topic of family weddings.

Yep. You guessed it. Ilhan Omar, in perhaps her greatest moment of zero self-awareness, has called Trump the 'worst father in the world' just due to the possibility that he might not be able to attend the wedding.

Democrats are giving Trump s*** for not *publicly* committing to attend Don Jr.’s wedding in a FOREIGN COUNTRY



Ilhan Omar called him the “worst parent in the world.”



Question for @Ilhan: did your parents attend your wedding when you married your brother?



Also, if 47, DID go,… pic.twitter.com/O2PElQaECc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 21, 2026

You know, we think a worse father might be one who allows his children to marry each other to commit immigration fraud -- not to mention the crimes against humanity that Omar's father committed in Somalia in the 1980s.

Brother humper Omar lectures us on marriage protocol. Classic. pic.twitter.com/qip7m7ErTX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 22, 2026

Next thing we know, 'Elevenhan' Omar will be lecturing everyone on fiscal responsibility and the history of world wars.

Ilhan Omar's prolly the last person who should be bringing up the subject of marriage. https://t.co/MXldQJP3yU — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) May 22, 2026

Worse than Jeffrey Dahmer holding a symposium on the virtues of veganism.

Advertisement

Getting married is a pretty important thing especially when you marry your brother! It’s twice as important! pic.twitter.com/qcUxXr3DYo — GinnyM (@PatriotXV11) May 22, 2026

Hey, but her father took a break from committing genocide of his own people to attend that one.

(We'll add the obligatory 'allegedly' there, even though everyone knows.)

Ilhan Omar should STFU regarding family matters! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/JIc7cVUvV9 — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) May 22, 2026

Meep.

Another question for Ilhan:



When you married your brother, did you keep his last name?



Probably made the paperwork easier, right Ilhan? pic.twitter.com/NAdLvL5yAZ — Millions of Charlie Kirks (@Evil_cant_win) May 22, 2026

Trump is the worst parent, but Ilhan is the best sister 😉 https://t.co/qalLtfxoH8 — Moosnuck (@RealMoosnuck) May 22, 2026

LOL.

'Bow-chicka-wow-wow.'

I really would like to see her answer that marry your brother question. https://t.co/XggTC6OMre — Darrell Karl (@hoc66key) May 22, 2026

It was TMZ. Of course, they were never going to ask her the follow-up question that every other person in America would ask.

They just wanted to see her smirk while smearing the President.

The scars of World War 11 will be with her forever. Have some compassion. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5YroMu1d7g — Keith Sharp 🇺🇸 (@KMSharp72) May 22, 2026

Advertisement

HAAAAAAAA!

Ooooh, we LIKE that one.

We'd love to see Omar try to flash her pirate smirk and call the President a bad father to Melania's face.

And if he goes they will attack him for wasting taxpayer money and leaving the Whitehouse in the time of war. Everything Trump does is attacked. — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) May 22, 2026

Of course, they will. This is the game they play.

It is tiresome, it is boring, and it doesn't work anymore after they spent years inventing crimes to try to put Trump in prison.

But they still keep playing it.

We don't have any insider information here at Twitchy, but it would not surprise us in the least if the President is playing coy with the media in order to throw off plans of any other leftists -- or Raul Castro loyalists in Cuba -- who want to kill him when he does attend his son's wedding.

No matter what he does this weekend, if there is anyone who should not be commenting on weddings and fathers, it is the representative from Somal ... err, we mean Minnesota.

Advertisement

The next time anyone wants to hear from her -- about ANY topic -- would be at her arraignment.





============================================

Related:

Let Us All Join Brian Stelter In Mourning Over One Less Hour of Nightly Resistance-Lib Dreck

Dr. Oz Has the PERFECT Prescription for Joy Behar and the Harpies on The View

Chris Rufo Strikes Again! Karen Bass Loves Homeless Drug Addicts So Much, She's Importing Them

It's a Cringe-Off! Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker Battle Each Other for WORST PHRASING EVER

Unclassy With Massie: Thomas Massie's Concession Jab at Ed Gallrein Shows EXACTLY Why He Lost

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.