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Ilhan Omar Tries to Lecture Trump About the Importance of Family Weddings and YIKES!

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on May 22, 2026
Twitchy


Once again, it is time for the left's favorite game show: Heads We Win, Tails Trump Loses. 

This weekend, Donald Trump Jr. is getting married to his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, in a very small destination wedding in The Bahamas. Naturally, of course, people are curious if the President of the United States -- who has had several people try to assassinate him -- can arrange the necessary security to attend his son's nuptials.  

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For his part, the President treated the question with humor, stating that he's got a few things going on, but that he'd like to and will try to attend, given that he has 'known the groom for a very long time.' 

LOL. 

And, of course, Trump is correct. The media will slam him either way. In fact, Slate magazine has already declared that the President hates his son. 

Sigh. 

They're just so predictable. We can't help but notice that Slate never wrote similar articles about Joe Biden, even though the former (alleged) President took inappropriate showers with his young daughter, has a crack-addicted son, and STILL has barely even acknowledged that he has a seventh grandchild. 

Even worse than Slate, though (a rag no one reads), is one politician who absolutely should never open her mouth when it comes to the topic of family weddings. 

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Yep. You guessed it. Ilhan Omar, in perhaps her greatest moment of zero self-awareness, has called Trump the 'worst father in the world' just due to the possibility that he might not be able to attend the wedding. 

You know, we think a worse father might be one who allows his children to marry each other to commit immigration fraud -- not to mention the crimes against humanity that Omar's father committed in Somalia in the 1980s. 

Next thing we know, 'Elevenhan' Omar will be lecturing everyone on fiscal responsibility and the history of world wars

Worse than Jeffrey Dahmer holding a symposium on the virtues of veganism. 

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Hey, but her father took a break from committing genocide of his own people to attend that one. 

(We'll add the obligatory 'allegedly' there, even though everyone knows.)

Meep. 

LOL. 

'Bow-chicka-wow-wow.'

It was TMZ. Of course, they were never going to ask her the follow-up question that every other person in America would ask. 

They just wanted to see her smirk while smearing the President. 

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HAAAAAAAA! 

Ooooh, we LIKE that one. 

We'd love to see Omar try to flash her pirate smirk and call the President a bad father to Melania's face. 

Of course, they will. This is the game they play. 

It is tiresome, it is boring, and it doesn't work anymore after they spent years inventing crimes to try to put Trump in prison. 

But they still keep playing it. 

We don't have any insider information here at Twitchy, but it would not surprise us in the least if the President is playing coy with the media in order to throw off plans of any other leftists -- or Raul Castro loyalists in Cuba -- who want to kill him when he does attend his son's wedding. 

No matter what he does this weekend, if there is anyone who should not be commenting on weddings and fathers, it is the representative from Somal ... err, we mean Minnesota. 

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The next time anyone wants to hear from her -- about ANY topic -- would be at her arraignment. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Ilhan Omar. 

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Tags:

DONALD TRUMP DONALD TRUMP JR ILHAN OMAR MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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