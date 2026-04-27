'But This One Goes to ELEVEN!' Ilhan Omar and the Fantastic Flub Heard Round the World (War)



The average IQ for Somalians is estimated to be 68.

And Ilhan Omar just proved to America that she can't even clear that bar.

In a resurfaced clip from 2025 that we still cannot believe is real, the woman who doesn't know if her net worth is $60,000 or $30 million made the case for her removal from Congress -- and from America -- by confusing the Roman numeral II for the Arabic number, eleven.

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What made it even more hilarious was the context of her gaffe. Watch:

Ilhan Omar referred to World War II as "World War Eleven."



I can’t believe this dummy is in Congress



DEPORT this Somali already pic.twitter.com/UGtiNDiFDW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2026

Uhh, excuse us? World War ELEVEN?

Say, who won World Wars III through X?

This should lead to immediate removal from congress. You cannot be this stupid and be permitted to hold elected office. https://t.co/0HXR0D34x6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 27, 2026

When Joe Biden used to say things like this on a nearly daily basis, at least we knew it was because he had dementia and was rapidly succumbing to senility.

What's Omar's excuse? Did someone throw more apple cider vinegar on her and destroy her one remaining brain cell?

HAAAAHAHAHAHA!

It's difficult to imagine anyone being dumber than a member of Spinal Tap, but Omar made it happen.

Don’t you have to take some sort of……test…..that includes American History….to become a citizen? 🤔 — Chyck Justice 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Chyck_Justice) April 27, 2026

Forget American history. This is just basic human history and elementary school knowledge of numbers. Even with the sorry state of American public schools, we imagine most third-graders are familiar with the difference between 'II' and 'eleven.'

Learing at it's finest. pic.twitter.com/ryvRt3YNoN — Peter the Fisherman (@EndTimesLamp) April 27, 2026

Aha! That explains everything. Omar clearly attended a Somali Quality Learing Center.

To serve in Congress, the bare minimum should be a solid understanding of world affairs, politics, and history. How is someone like this still in Congress and not removed?

“World war ELEVEN”?! https://t.co/77oaceO4d1 — Shivv 🇺🇸 (@sheewaass) April 27, 2026

We can only imagine Omar's confusion at the most recent Super Bowl LIX.



'Why did they call it Super Bowl 'licks'?'

So Roman numerals apparently sent Ilhan Omar into a full system crash. World War 11? Okay…



If basic numbers are this kind of uphill battle, no wonder her financial reporting was such a conundrum.



Is there a level below the Quality Learing Center or is that already the… pic.twitter.com/kzusEDFlAO — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 27, 2026

Whatever the lowest level of education there is, Omar is 10 (or X) levels below that.

LEAVE ILHAN OMAR ALONE. I’ve always called it “world war eleven.” It’s a common thing in the Midwest. Everyone does it. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 27, 2026

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LOL.

How can anyone be this stupid? — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) April 27, 2026

Good question. There are a few theories about that.

Just when I was starting to think the Somali thing was a conspiracy theory.



Darn it! https://t.co/Q3H7awNGpt — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) April 27, 2026

And these are the people whom corrupt Democrats are allowing to bilk billions from American taxpayers.

That's just embarrassing for everyone.

Dear sweet heavens https://t.co/GhKl8vUJYW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 27, 2026

In her defense, Omar often struggles with Roman numerals until she gets to 159.

Then, it just CLIX.

[Editor's Note: Calvin has been taken behind the woodshed and beaten severely for this joke.]

But how would one feel if she misread 51 6 500?



LIVID https://t.co/Xs5zCuddLm — Armand D'Angour (@ArmandDAngour) April 27, 2026

OK. Enough of the Roman numeral puns.

I thought this was an SNL skit. https://t.co/QM6owcR8BV — David Weissman ✡️🇺🇸 (@DavidMWeissman) April 27, 2026

This would be prime fodder for SNL if it were still a comedy show and not late-night group therapy for libs.

I was out when they brought Downey Jr back for World War 8. https://t.co/vm2SjQNPni — OldFUTGuy (@oldFUTguy) April 27, 2026

HA.

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As Biden himself would say, 'End of quote. Read the line.'

She is almost making Hank Johnson look intelligent.

🤠🇺🇸😂🤣😜 pic.twitter.com/UI8qOCT35j — SpursFanPax (@TottSpursPax) April 27, 2026

Who can forget all of the islands that tipped over during the horror of World War Eleven?

You remember World War Eleven...famous for the Adam Bomb. https://t.co/mShYQN1Qzd — Keith Malinak ATMshow.com (@KeithMalinak) April 27, 2026

We've seen eleven World Wars.



But we've never seen the San Diego Padres win the World Series. https://t.co/w8hG5JgW7r — 🏆🏆BACK TO BACK WS Champion Jabari Emmerich🏆🏆 (@LAtahncritic) April 27, 2026

Those poor Padres. One of these years, they'll get there.

If World War XX doesn't wipe us all out first.

God forbid we ever have World War 3, Ilhan Omar will think we’re on World War One Hundred Eleven — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 27, 2026

HAHAHAHA. Perfect.

Everyone knows that at least nine of our World Wars were caused by that Bad Orange Man.

But maybe Omar revealed that the biggest danger to Democrats in Congress isn't the SAVE America Act, after all.

The biggest threat might be if America mandated an IQ test for anyone who wants to run for office.





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