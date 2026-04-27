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'But This One Goes to ELEVEN!' Ilhan Omar and the Fantastic Flub Heard Round the World (War)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on April 27, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp


The average IQ for Somalians is estimated to be 68. 

And Ilhan Omar just proved to America that she can't even clear that bar. 

In a resurfaced clip from 2025 that we still cannot believe is real, the woman who doesn't know if her net worth is $60,000 or $30 million made the case for her removal from Congress -- and from America -- by confusing the Roman numeral II for the Arabic number, eleven. 

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What made it even more hilarious was the context of her gaffe. Watch: 

Uhh, excuse us? World War ELEVEN?

Say, who won World Wars III through X?

When Joe Biden used to say things like this on a nearly daily basis, at least we knew it was because he had dementia and was rapidly succumbing to senility. 

What's Omar's excuse? Did someone throw more apple cider vinegar on her and destroy her one remaining brain cell? 

HAAAAHAHAHAHA! 

It's difficult to imagine anyone being dumber than a member of Spinal Tap, but Omar made it happen. 

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Forget American history. This is just basic human history and elementary school knowledge of numbers. Even with the sorry state of American public schools, we imagine most third-graders are familiar with the difference between 'II' and 'eleven.'

Aha! That explains everything. Omar clearly attended a Somali Quality Learing Center. 

We can only imagine Omar's confusion at the most recent Super Bowl LIX. 

'Why did they call it Super Bowl 'licks'?' 

Whatever the lowest level of education there is, Omar is 10 (or X) levels below that. 

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LOL. 

Good question. There are a few theories about that. 

And these are the people whom corrupt Democrats are allowing to bilk billions from American taxpayers. 

That's just embarrassing for everyone.

In her defense, Omar often struggles with Roman numerals until she gets to 159. 

Then, it just CLIX. 

[Editor's Note: Calvin has been taken behind the woodshed and beaten severely for this joke.]

OK. Enough of the Roman numeral puns. 

This would be prime fodder for SNL if it were still a comedy show and not late-night group therapy for libs. 

HA. 

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As Biden himself would say, 'End of quote. Read the line.'

Who can forget all of the islands that tipped over during the horror of World War Eleven? 

Those poor Padres. One of these years, they'll get there. 

If World War XX doesn't wipe us all out first.

HAHAHAHA. Perfect. 

Everyone knows that at least nine of our World Wars were caused by that Bad Orange Man. 

But maybe Omar revealed that the biggest danger to Democrats in Congress isn't the SAVE America Act, after all. 

The biggest threat might be if America mandated an IQ test for anyone who wants to run for office. 

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