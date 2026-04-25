Buckle Up, Mississippi: Governor Tate Reeves Drops BIG News After Virginia's Gerrymandering Vote



The fate of Virginia's dishonest and misleading gerrymandering referendum now lies with the courts. After narrowly winning the vote on April 21 to disenfranchise millions of Virginians, the Democrats' new 10-1 map in the Commonwealth was immediately halted by a court due to some serious improprieties in how the campaign and process were conducted.

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But whether the Virginia Supreme Court rejects or affirms the referendum, if Democrats thought that the battle was over and won with the Old Dominion, they have another thing coming. Republicans like Ron DeSantis in Florida are already considering redrawing their maps ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Yesterday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves went a LOT further than just considering such a proposal. He announced that he was convening a special session of the state legislature to redraw his state's congressional districts, pending a SCOTUS decision on the Voting Rights Act.

I don’t typically make news on a Friday afternoon, but today I am going to make an exception:



I’m calling a special session.



During the recently completed regular session, the Legislature discussed drawing new maps to comply with a decision from a federal judge from the… pic.twitter.com/wEnFw5xkHk — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 24, 2026

... Northern District of Mississippi - a decision that has been appealed to the 5th Circuit and the appeal has been heretofore stayed pending future U.S. Supreme Court decisions.



The entire world knows the Callais decision has not yet been handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court. It is a decision that could (and in my view should) forever change the way we draw electoral maps. It is my belief and federal law requires that the Mississippi Legislature be given the first opportunity to draw these maps. And the fact is, they haven’t had a fair opportunity to do that because of the pending Callais decision.



For those reasons, I am using my constitutional authority to allow the Mississippi Legislature to use their constitutionally recognized right to draw these maps once the new rules of the game are known following Callais.

Mississippi is already a solidly red state. But, unlike solidly blue states like Massachusetts, it does have one Democrat representative, the infamous chair of the J6 Committee, Bennie Thompson.

A new map would likely eliminate that Democrat, giving the state four Republicans in Congress.

This is not a huge gain for Republicans, granted. But just as importantly as the adjustment in the state's Congressional delegation, it sends a message to all other red states.

🚨In anticipation of SCOTUS ruling race-based Congressional districts are unconstitutional, Mississippi is getting ready to redraw its map immediately after the decision comes down.



NO CEASEFIRE, NO SURRENDER 🔥



Thank you Governor @tatereeves https://t.co/Ku1f8vh5XQ — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) April 24, 2026

The Democrats are already claiming that Reeves' action is racist. Because, of course, they are. What else do they have in their quiver these days?

BREAKING: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves just called a special session for the purpose of redistricting following the Democrats’ shenanigans in Virginia



LFG!



Every red state must do this! pic.twitter.com/izaPd9cCVD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 24, 2026

In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger and the national Democratic machine threw $70 million at their referendum only to barely eke out a win that might not even hold up in court.

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Reeves' special session says one thing, loud and clear: if Democrats want to drop the gloves over redistricting, red states need to be ready to throw down as well.

Wow.



Thank you, Governor Reeves. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 24, 2026

Reeves should send a memo to Indiana, asking Republicans in that state why they already surrendered this fight as if they lived in France.

The South will save America pic.twitter.com/T1LsUi0yBm — Garfeel L'Zanya (@paladinoftyr) April 24, 2026

Sadly, while most of Virginia is still part of the South, the swamp invaders in the Northern Virginia counties are hellbent on completely destroying the state.

One additional seat from Mississippi might not seem like a lot, but in an era of razor-thin margins, that seat could be the difference between Congress getting things done in the last half of Trump's term or spending two years doing nothing but bogus impeachment hearings.

Hakeem jeffries really put his foot in his mouth. Time for the FO portion https://t.co/hxPqaS13ZZ — Player_1776🇺🇲 (@Player__1776) April 25, 2026

Jeffries wants to be Speaker SO BADLY, he personally financed much of the operation in Virginia, and he even threatened DeSantis recently over redistricting.

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Looks like Republican governors are giving his threats all the seriousness they deserve.

One of the worst lies in Virginia was that the Democrats were only gerrymandering because 'Texas started it.' (And claiming it was only going to be 'temporary.')

This is not the case, as any thinking person knows. Texas redistricted according to and after the 2020 census. The Biden administration sued the state for that, which is why Texas embarked on a mid-cycle redistricting effort.

Gerrymandering by Democrats in New York also preceded Texas, though thankfully, the state's Supreme Court shot that effort down. And then there's Illinois. And Maryland. And all of New England.

Virginia was a blatant and unconstitutional power grab by the left. And no, Republicans didn't start this fight, no matter what those leftists say.

It's time for other Republican governors to follow Tate Reeves' lead and fight fire with fire.





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