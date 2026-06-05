VIP
Update: Boston's Trans Period Pride Event Is Back On: 'We Are Not Backing...
Roseanne Remembers How No One Stood Up for Her
USA Today Reports Several GOP-Run States Have Declared June Nuclear Family Month
'Stay the Course': Parents of Children With Down Syndrome React to Despicable Abortion...
'The Only Good Cracker Is a Dead Cracker': This Karmelo Anthony Supporter Seems...
Delaney Hall Further Trolls Chef José Andrés With Menu of ‘Chef’s Signature Meals’
VIP
Paradise Lost: California’s Stunning Scenery Can’t Hide Its Comically Broken Elections
Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Mark Warner Butthurt Over SCOTUS Upholding Alabama’s Congressional...
Rep. LaMonica McIver Notes That Every Detainee in Delaney Hall Is a Person...
Not Sending Their Best: Bessent Exposes Democrat Rep. Chu's Shocking Ignorance
NYT Bombshell: Platner's Exes Reveal Assaults, Dominance Rape Fantasies, 'Hatchet Wounds,'...
CNN’s Aaron Blake Scolds Ron DeSantis for Spreading Baseless Suspicion About CA Election
New York State Dems Pass Bill to Change ‘Mother’ to ‘Gestating Parent’
Thousands of Families Are Reading the Declaration of Independence to Their Kids

Out-of-Sync Ink: Dem Graham Platner Responds to Ex-Girlfriend’s Nazi Totenkopf Tattoo Timeline Claim

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 AM on June 05, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

On Thursday, The New York Times got some of Democrat Graham Platner’s ex-girlfriends to go on record about their dating relationships with him. One in particular (Lyndsey Fifield) says her ex-‘Maine Man’ is lying about his Nazi tattoo. She says he called his Totenkopf tat by name. Oopsie! She even says she texted people about the infamous ink in August 2025. You'll recall that Platner claims he didn't know what kind of tattoo it was until October of that year. Double Oopsie!

Advertisement

Here’s Platner on MS NOW Thursday night being asked by Chris Hayes about his out-of-sync ink timeline. (WATCH)

Platner still had a hard time. It didn’t appear that his team prepped him on the tattoo question. The New York Times article broke Thursday morning, so he and his team had all day to prepare his answer. 

Here’s more from NYT:

Mr. Platner said that he hadn’t known what the image was, other than “a terrifying-looking skull and crossbones” on the wall of a tattoo parlor in Split, Croatia, where he and other Marines in his unit had it done in 2007.

“It was not until I started hearing from reporters and D.C. insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol,” Mr. Platner told Politico in a statement in October. “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that — and to insinuate that I did is disgusting.”

Ms. Fifield called that a lie.

Mr. Platner, she said, knew when they were dating years ago that the tattoo was a Nazi symbol, and that he called it “my Totenkopf.”

“I would never have known what that was,” she said. “He would joke about it being a Nazi tattoo.”

Ms. Fifield said he told her that he and other members of his unit selected the tattoo because “they were like a death unit, they were killers,” and saw a parallel between their unit and the Nazi Schutzstaffel, or S.S., unit, that used the skull-and-crossbones image.

Recommended

Roseanne Remembers How No One Stood Up for Her
Gordon K
Advertisement

Fifield says not only did Platner know what the skull tattoo was, but Platner and his Marine unit picked the Nazi-image intentionally. Incredible!

Posters say Platner’s explanations regarding his tattoo never jibed with his claims of being well-versed in military history.

Advertisement

It really appears that’s what his Democrat Party is trying to make him do with all these revelations dropping almost every day.

But when asked on MS NOW if he’s been thinking of dropping out, here was Platner’s reply. (WATCH)

Many Democrats will still vote for him in the primary despite Thursday’s revelations plus whatever comes out next. The question is, will independents vote for him in the general election if he clears the primary? The Democrat Senate primary in Maine is on June 9.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE MILITARY SENATE THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Roseanne Remembers How No One Stood Up for Her
Gordon K
'The Only Good Cracker Is a Dead Cracker': This Karmelo Anthony Supporter Seems a Tad Racist
Brett T.
USA Today Reports Several GOP-Run States Have Declared June Nuclear Family Month
Brett T.
Not Sending Their Best: Bessent Exposes Democrat Rep. Chu's Shocking Ignorance
justmindy
'Stay the Course': Parents of Children With Down Syndrome React to Despicable Abortion Post
Amy
Rep. LaMonica McIver Notes That Every Detainee in Delaney Hall Is a Person of Color
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Roseanne Remembers How No One Stood Up for Her Gordon K
Advertisement