Out-of-Sync Ink: Dem Graham Platner Responds to Ex-Girlfriend’s Nazi Totenkopf Tattoo Timeline Claim

On Thursday, The New York Times got some of Democrat Graham Platner’s ex-girlfriends to go on record about their dating relationships with him. One in particular (Lyndsey Fifield) says her ex-‘Maine Man’ is lying about his Nazi tattoo. She says he called his Totenkopf tat by name. Oopsie! She even says she texted people about the infamous ink in August 2025. You'll recall that Platner claims he didn't know what kind of tattoo it was until October of that year. Double Oopsie!

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Here’s Platner on MS NOW Thursday night being asked by Chris Hayes about his out-of-sync ink timeline. (WATCH)

Chris Hayes: How is it that your ex-girlfriend was texting people that you had a Nazi tattoo in August but you didn't know until October?



Graham Platner: They didn't tell me that pic.twitter.com/pEHIAZJY0r — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 5, 2026

“I don’t want to get too forensic” the mantra of every good journalist — Trevor Conner (@TrevorJConner) June 5, 2026

The softest of balls being thrown at his political ally, I mean his guest. — Nothin (@Nothin0939) June 5, 2026

Platner still had a hard time. It didn’t appear that his team prepped him on the tattoo question. The New York Times article broke Thursday morning, so he and his team had all day to prepare his answer.

Here’s more from NYT:

Mr. Platner said that he hadn’t known what the image was, other than “a terrifying-looking skull and crossbones” on the wall of a tattoo parlor in Split, Croatia, where he and other Marines in his unit had it done in 2007. “It was not until I started hearing from reporters and D.C. insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol,” Mr. Platner told Politico in a statement in October. “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that — and to insinuate that I did is disgusting.” Ms. Fifield called that a lie. Mr. Platner, she said, knew when they were dating years ago that the tattoo was a Nazi symbol, and that he called it “my Totenkopf.” “I would never have known what that was,” she said. “He would joke about it being a Nazi tattoo.” Ms. Fifield said he told her that he and other members of his unit selected the tattoo because “they were like a death unit, they were killers,” and saw a parallel between their unit and the Nazi Schutzstaffel, or S.S., unit, that used the skull-and-crossbones image.

Fifield says not only did Platner know what the skull tattoo was, but Platner and his Marine unit picked the Nazi-image intentionally. Incredible!

Posters say Platner’s explanations regarding his tattoo never jibed with his claims of being well-versed in military history.

hint: he's a 'military history buff'

and takes his shirt off around other history buffs pic.twitter.com/YzO66pVwOs — DaBull Standard (@DaBullStandard) June 5, 2026

The military and history expert doesn’t know a basic nazi symbol. — Stein (@Chrissteinhaus2) June 5, 2026

damn, this former soldier, former merc, military history buff had a totenkopf but had no idea. meanwhile his ex who is none of those things casually recognized it and said nothing to him. what rotten luck he has, poor guy — Private Tier (@Jayseki) June 5, 2026

2 different people, with nothing to gain, say Platner told them his tattoo was a Nazi symbol, he call it "my totenkopf" and explained it was the SS death head.



18 yrs on his chest, the self described military buff says "no one told me".

Platner is the liar for political benefit. — LindGo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LindaGo69170605) June 5, 2026

LOL...her friends knew but he didn't...? This guy just needs to go away now. — Truth Courier (@TheTruthCourier) June 5, 2026

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It really appears that’s what his Democrat Party is trying to make him do with all these revelations dropping almost every day.

But when asked on MS NOW if he’s been thinking of dropping out, here was Platner’s reply. (WATCH)

CHRIS HAYES: At any point over the course of the past week, have you considered dropping out of the race?



GRAHAM PLATNER: No, not once. pic.twitter.com/u5ExJYIfLB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2026

How can anyone give this liar any benefit of the doubt at this point? — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 5, 2026

Because there's a (D) next to his name. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) June 5, 2026

It's not that Platner is dumb - he just knows that Democrats are gullible enough to overlook his Nazi tattoos, violence against women, gay rape fantasies and everything else as long as he supports communism. — Dr. Cville Cyber (@CvilleCyber) June 5, 2026

Many Democrats will still vote for him in the primary despite Thursday’s revelations plus whatever comes out next. The question is, will independents vote for him in the general election if he clears the primary? The Democrat Senate primary in Maine is on June 9.

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